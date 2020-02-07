The Best Value Celebrity-Owned Alcohol

With Dry January on its way out, it’s time to start enjoying our favourite tipples again. Whether you’re a loyal fan of a bottle of bubbly or like to mix it up with the latest liquor, have you ever tried something created by an A-lister?
Over the last few years we have been lucky enough to get a taste of booze created by some of our favourite celebrities, with big names releasing everything from crisp rosé to robust whiskeys.
Curious to discover which famous face offers the best value alcohol, the personal finance editors at money.co.uk analysed the average cost of 85 celebrity wine and liquors, then compared it to their average ratings to reveal which bottle is good for the bank and the tastebuds.
The analysis reveals that Porte Noire Rosé Wine by Luther star Idris Elba is the best value celebrity-owned wine. From Château Sainte Marguerite in Côtes de Provence, Elba’s rosé is certified organic, vegan-friendly and has secured the "Best in Show" award at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020. Priced at £28 ($38) a bottle and scoring 4.4 out of 5 stars on the wine-rating website Vivino, this fruity number has earned its place at the top with a total score of 85 out of 100.
Second on the best value wines list is Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc, scoring a total best value score of 83.5 out of 100 thanks to the affordable price point of £16 ($22) and a 4.1 rating on Vivino. Hailed from New Zealand, the fresh and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc comes in a stamped by the Sex and The City star herself with the “X, SJP” referencing the way she signs off her Instagram posts.
Maison No. 9 Rosé, created by American rapper Post Malone, is the third best-value celebrity-owned wine. Costing £17 ($23) a bottle and averaging 4.1 out of 5 stars on Vivino, it scores a total of 82.5 out of 100 on the best value index. Post Malone created this particular vintage because “rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy," and thanks to the quality and price of his creation, you can get fancy as often as you like.
In joint fourth place is Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rosé and Mary J Blige’s Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli, both scoring a total of 82.5 out of 100. Rounding off the top five wines offering the most bang for your buck is by TV presenter and radio host Graham Norton with his Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc. Its average cost is just £8 ($11) and has a Vivino rating of 3.9, which equates to an impressive total of 82 out of 100.
|Celebrity Name
|Alcohol Name
|Price ($)
|Price (£)
|Vivino Score (5 stars)
|Index Score (100)
|1
|Idris Elba
|Porte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose
|34
|28
|4.4
|85
|2
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc
|22
|16
|4.1
|83.5
|3
|Post Malone
|Maison No. 9 Rosé
|23
|17
|4.1
|83
|4=
|Jon Bon Jovi
|Hampton Water Rosé
|20
|15
|4
|82.5
|4=
|Mary J Blige
|Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli
|20
|15
|4
|82.5
|5
|Graham Norton
|Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc
|11
|8
|3.9
|82
|6
|Kyle Maclachlan
|Pursued By Bear 'Bear Cub'
|34
|28
|4.2
|81
|7
|Brad Pitt
|Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé
|22
|16
|4
|80
|8
|Mary J Blige
|Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc Friuli
|20
|15
|3.8
|77.5
|9
|Gordon Ramsay
|Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso
|11
|8
|3.7
|77
|10
|Kylie Minogue
|Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Rose
|14
|10
|3.7
|76.5
|11
|Gary Barlow
|Gary Barlow Organic Red Wine
|10
|7
|3.6
|76
|12
|John Legend
|LVE Rosé
|23
|17
|3.8
|75
|13
|Drew Barrymore
|Drew's Blend Pinot Noir
|19
|14
|3.7
|74.5
|14
|Lisa Vanderpump
|Vanderpump Rosé
|20
|15
|3.7
|74
|15=
|Graham Norton
|Invivo Graham Norton's Own Rose
|11
|8
|3.6
|73.5
|15=
|Graham Norton
|Graham Norton's Own Prosecco Rose
|11
|8
|3.6
|73.5
|16=
|Snoop Dog
|19 Crimes Cali Red Wine
|12
|8.8
|3.6
|73
|16=
|Kylie Minogue
|Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Sauvignon Blanc
|12
|8.8
|3.6
|73
|17
|Drew Barrymore
|Barrymore Pinot Grigio
|15
|11
|3.6
|72
|18
|Kyle Maclachlan
|Pursued By Bear 'Baby Bear' Syrah
|60
|44
|4.4
|71.5
|19
|Kylie Minogue
|Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Organic Brut Reserva Cava
|22
|16
|3.7
|71
|20
|Cameron Diaz & Katherine Power
|Avaline White Wine
|24
|17.6
|3.6
|70
|21
|Vera Wang
|Vera Wang Party Prosecco
|24
|17.6
|3.5
|67.5
|22
|Snoop Dog
|19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé
|12
|8.8
|3.3
|67
|23
|Kylie Minogue
|Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Merlot
|14
|10
|3.3
|66.5
|24
|Kyle Maclachlan
|Pursued By Bear Cabernet Sauvignon
|72
|53
|4.4
|65
|25
|Gary Barlow
|Gary Barlow Organic White Wine
|10
|7
|3
|60
|26
|Idris Elba
|Porte Noire Grand Cru
|81
|59.5
|4.2
|55
|27
|Jay-Z
|Armand De Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne
|478
|351
|4.5
|52.5
|28
|Jay-Z
|Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut
|310
|228
|4.4
|50
|29
|Brad Pitt
|Fleur De Miraval Exclusivement Rose
|356
|262
|4.4
|45
|30
|50 Cent
|Le Chemin du Roi Brut
|145
|113
|4
|40
The analysis also looked at the value for money offered by celebrity-owned liquors, which reveals Jason Derulo’s Bedlam Vodka is the winner. It costs £16 ($22) on average and has a Distiller score of 4.5 out of 5, giving it an overall score of 87.5 out of 100. Derulo’s vodka prides itself on being "the vodka that doesn't burn," and it is distilled in North Carolina using American-grown long-grain white rice making it extra smooth.
Vodka takes up the top three spots, as Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is revealed as the second best value liquor scoring 85 out of 100, followed by Channing Tatum’s Born and Bred Potato Vodka in third scoring 82.5. Hudson’s vodka has the USP of being gluten-free and non-GMO, while the vodka curated by Magic Mike star, Channing Tatum, is 20-times distilled.
The rest of the top five is made up by Ciara’s Ten To One White Rum, retailing at £17 ($23) on average and earning a 4.3 out 5 rating on Distiller. The rum created by the R&B artist is the fourth best value celebrity-owned liquor. In fifth place is 818 Tequila Reposado, owned by model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner. It costs £40 ($54) a bottle and has an impressive 4.9 rating on Distiller giving it an overall score of 80 out of 100.
|Celebrity Name
|Alcohol Type
|Alcohol Name
|Price ($)
|Price (£)
|Distiller Score (5 stars)
|Total Score (100)
|1
|Jason Derulo
|Vodka
|Bedlam Vodka
|22
|16
|4.5
|87.5
|2
|Kate Hudson
|Vodka
|King St. Vodka
|26
|19
|4.4
|85
|3
|Channing Tatum
|Vodka
|Born and Bred Potato Vodka
|23
|17
|4.3
|82.5
|4
|Ciara
|Rum
|Ten To One White Rum
|30
|22
|4.3
|82
|5
|Kendall Jenner
|Tequila
|818 Tequila Reposado
|54
|40
|4.9
|80
|6
|Blake Shelton
|Vodka
|Smithworks American Made Vodka
|14
|10
|3.7
|77.5
|7
|Thomas Rhett
|Tequila
|Dos Primos Tequila Blanco
|42
|31
|4.5
|77
|8
|Sammy Hagar & Adam Levine
|Tequila
|Santo Tequila Blanco
|42
|31
|4.4
|76
|9
|Lil Wayne
|Rum
|Bumbu The Original Rum
|37
|27
|4.2
|75
|10=
|Nick Jonas
|Tequila
|Villa One Tequila Reposado
|46
|34
|4.4
|73
|10=
|Billy F Gibbons
|Tequila
|Pura Vida Tequila Anejo
|46
|34
|4.4
|73
|11
|Sammy Hagar
|Rum
|Sammy's Beach Bar Cane Rum
|23
|17
|3.5
|72.5
|12
|Kenny Chesney
|Rum
|Blue Chair Bay White Rum
|18
|13
|3.2
|72
|13
|Ryan Reynolds
|Gin
|Aviation American Gin
|27
|20
|3.6
|70
|14
|Adam Levine
|Tequila
|Calirosa Tequila Anejo
|76
|56
|5.0
|69
|15=
|50 Cent
|Vodka
|Effen Vodka
|23
|17
|3.4
|68.5
|16
|George Clooney
|Tequila
|Casamigos Tequila Reposado
|54
|40
|4.1
|68
|17
|Bruno Mars
|Rum
|Selvarey White Rum
|31
|23
|3.5
|67.5
|18
|Conor McGregor
|Whiskey
|Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey
|26
|19
|3.3
|67
|19=
|Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
|Tequila
|Teremana Small Batch Tequila Reposado
|34
|25
|3.7
|66.5
|19=
|Jason Aldean
|Whiskey
|Wolf Moon' Straight Bourbon Whisky
|26
|19
|3.2
|66.5
|20=
|AC/DC
|Tequila
|Thunderstruck' Tequila Blanco
|34
|25
|3.6
|66
|20=
|Robert di Niro
|Vodka
|VDKA 6100
|29
|21
|3.3
|66
|21=
|Rita Ora
|Tequila
|Prospero Tequila Blanco
|38
|28
|3.5
|65.5
|21=
|Bruno Mars
|Rum
|Selvarey Chocolate Rum
|35
|25.7
|3.7
|65
|22
|Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley
|Whiskey
|Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|39
|29
|3.7
|65
|23
|Adam Levine & Sammy Hagar
|Tequila
|Santo Puro Mezquila
|52
|38
|4.2
|64.5
|24
|Chris Noth
|Tequila
|Ambhar Special Reserve Tequila Reposado
|46
|33.8
|4.0
|64
|25
|George Clooney
|Tequila
|Casamigos Tequila Blanco
|49
|36
|4.0
|63
|26
|The Pogues
|Whiskey
|The Pogues Irish Whiskey
|31
|23
|3.3
|62.5
|27
|Justin Timberlake
|Tequila
|Sauza 901 Silver Tequila
|33
|24
|3.2
|62
|28
|Matthew McConaughey
|Whiskey
|Wild Turkey Long Branch Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|41
|30
|3.7
|61.5
|29
|Diddy
|Vodka
|Ciroc Vodka
|42
|31
|3.6
|61
|30
|Kendall Jenner
|Tequila
|818 Tequila Blanco
|45
|33
|3.5
|60.5
|31
|Rita Ora
|Tequila
|Prospero Tequila Anejo
|46
|33.8
|3.6
|60
|32
|Dan Aykroyd
|Vodka
|Crystal Head Vodka
|48
|35
|3.5
|59.5
|33
|Metallica
|Whiskey
|Blackened Whiskey
|49
|36
|3.7
|59
|34
|Bob Dylan
|Whiskey
|Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|50
|37
|3.7
|58
|35
|Eva Longoria
|Tequila
|Casa del Sol Tequila Reposado
|71
|52
|4.1
|57
|36
|Jamie Foxx
|Whiskey
|BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon Whiskey
|23
|17
|2.8
|55
|37
|Darius Rucker
|Whiskey
|Backstage Southern Whiskey
|26
|19
|2.8
|54
|38
|David Beckham
|Whiskey
|Haig Club 'Clubman' Single Grain Scotch Whisky
|29
|21
|2.8
|53
|39
|Brett Ratner
|Whiskey
|The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey
|54
|40
|3.3
|52.5
|40
|Drake
|Whiskey
|Virginia Black American Whiskey
|39
|29
|2.8
|50
By creating a list* of celebrity-owned wines and liquor, we sourced the average cost and correlated that with their ratings on critic sites such as Vivino.com (for wine) and Distiller.com (for liquor). Prices are averages listed on wine-searcher.com based on 750ml for wine and 1000ml for liquor.
To create an index, each price and each rating was allocated their own score (both up to 50), to give an overall score out of 100.
All data correct 13.01.2021.
