The Best Value Celebrity-Owned Alcohol

With Dry January on its way out, it's time to start enjoying our favourite tipples again. Whether you're a loyal fan of a bottle of bubbly or like to mix it up with the latest liquor, have you ever tried something created by an A-lister? Over the last few years we have been lucky enough to get a taste of booze created by some of our favourite celebrities, with big names releasing everything from crisp rosé to robust whiskeys. Curious to discover which famous face offers the best value alcohol, the personal finance editors at money.co.uk analysed the average cost of 85 celebrity wine and liquors, then compared it to their average ratings to reveal which bottle is good for the bank and the tastebuds.

The best value celebrity wines

The analysis reveals that Porte Noire Rosé Wine by Luther star Idris Elba is the best value celebrity-owned wine. From Château Sainte Marguerite in Côtes de Provence, Elba’s rosé is certified organic, vegan-friendly and has secured the "Best in Show" award at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020. Priced at £28 ($38) a bottle and scoring 4.4 out of 5 stars on the wine-rating website Vivino, this fruity number has earned its place at the top with a total score of 85 out of 100.

Second on the best value wines list is Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc, scoring a total best value score of 83.5 out of 100 thanks to the affordable price point of £16 ($22) and a 4.1 rating on Vivino. Hailed from New Zealand, the fresh and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc comes in a stamped by the Sex and The City star herself with the “X, SJP” referencing the way she signs off her Instagram posts.

Maison No. 9 Rosé, created by American rapper Post Malone, is the third best-value celebrity-owned wine. Costing £17 ($23) a bottle and averaging 4.1 out of 5 stars on Vivino, it scores a total of 82.5 out of 100 on the best value index. Post Malone created this particular vintage because “rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy," and thanks to the quality and price of his creation, you can get fancy as often as you like.

In joint fourth place is Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rosé and Mary J Blige’s Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli, both scoring a total of 82.5 out of 100. Rounding off the top five wines offering the most bang for your buck is by TV presenter and radio host Graham Norton with his Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc. Its average cost is just £8 ($11) and has a Vivino rating of 3.9, which equates to an impressive total of 82 out of 100. Top 30 best value celebrity wines

Updated 20 January 2022 Celebrity Name Alcohol Name Price ($) Price (£) Vivino Score (5 stars) Index Score (100) 1 Idris Elba Porte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose 34 28 4.4 85 2 Sarah Jessica Parker Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc 22 16 4.1 83.5 3 Post Malone Maison No. 9 Rosé 23 17 4.1 83 4= Jon Bon Jovi Hampton Water Rosé 20 15 4 82.5 4= Mary J Blige Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli 20 15 4 82.5 5 Graham Norton Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc 11 8 3.9 82 6 Kyle Maclachlan Pursued By Bear 'Bear Cub' 34 28 4.2 81 7 Brad Pitt Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé 22 16 4 80 8 Mary J Blige Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc Friuli 20 15 3.8 77.5 9 Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso 11 8 3.7 77 10 Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Rose 14 10 3.7 76.5 11 Gary Barlow Gary Barlow Organic Red Wine 10 7 3.6 76 12 John Legend LVE Rosé 23 17 3.8 75 13 Drew Barrymore Drew's Blend Pinot Noir 19 14 3.7 74.5 14 Lisa Vanderpump Vanderpump Rosé 20 15 3.7 74 15= Graham Norton Invivo Graham Norton's Own Rose 11 8 3.6 73.5 15= Graham Norton Graham Norton's Own Prosecco Rose 11 8 3.6 73.5 16= Snoop Dog 19 Crimes Cali Red Wine 12 8.8 3.6 73 16= Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Sauvignon Blanc 12 8.8 3.6 73 17 Drew Barrymore Barrymore Pinot Grigio 15 11 3.6 72 18 Kyle Maclachlan Pursued By Bear 'Baby Bear' Syrah 60 44 4.4 71.5 19 Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Organic Brut Reserva Cava 22 16 3.7 71 20 Cameron Diaz & Katherine Power Avaline White Wine 24 17.6 3.6 70 21 Vera Wang Vera Wang Party Prosecco 24 17.6 3.5 67.5 22 Snoop Dog 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé 12 8.8 3.3 67 23 Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue 'Signature' Merlot 14 10 3.3 66.5 24 Kyle Maclachlan Pursued By Bear Cabernet Sauvignon 72 53 4.4 65 25 Gary Barlow Gary Barlow Organic White Wine 10 7 3 60 26 Idris Elba Porte Noire Grand Cru 81 59.5 4.2 55 27 Jay-Z Armand De Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne 478 351 4.5 52.5 28 Jay-Z Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut 310 228 4.4 50 29 Brad Pitt Fleur De Miraval Exclusivement Rose 356 262 4.4 45 30 50 Cent Le Chemin du Roi Brut 145 113 4 40

The best value celebrity liquors

The analysis also looked at the value for money offered by celebrity-owned liquors, which reveals Jason Derulo’s Bedlam Vodka is the winner. It costs £16 ($22) on average and has a Distiller score of 4.5 out of 5, giving it an overall score of 87.5 out of 100. Derulo’s vodka prides itself on being "the vodka that doesn't burn," and it is distilled in North Carolina using American-grown long-grain white rice making it extra smooth.

Vodka takes up the top three spots, as Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is revealed as the second best value liquor scoring 85 out of 100, followed by Channing Tatum’s Born and Bred Potato Vodka in third scoring 82.5. Hudson’s vodka has the USP of being gluten-free and non-GMO, while the vodka curated by Magic Mike star, Channing Tatum, is 20-times distilled.

The rest of the top five is made up by Ciara’s Ten To One White Rum, retailing at £17 ($23) on average and earning a 4.3 out 5 rating on Distiller. The rum created by the R&B artist is the fourth best value celebrity-owned liquor. In fifth place is 818 Tequila Reposado, owned by model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner. It costs £40 ($54) a bottle and has an impressive 4.9 rating on Distiller giving it an overall score of 80 out of 100. Top 40 best value celebrity liquors

Updated 20 January 2022 Celebrity Name Alcohol Type Alcohol Name Price ($) Price (£) Distiller Score (5 stars) Total Score (100) 1 Jason Derulo Vodka Bedlam Vodka 22 16 4.5 87.5 2 Kate Hudson Vodka King St. Vodka 26 19 4.4 85 3 Channing Tatum Vodka Born and Bred Potato Vodka 23 17 4.3 82.5 4 Ciara Rum Ten To One White Rum 30 22 4.3 82 5 Kendall Jenner Tequila 818 Tequila Reposado 54 40 4.9 80 6 Blake Shelton Vodka Smithworks American Made Vodka 14 10 3.7 77.5 7 Thomas Rhett Tequila Dos Primos Tequila Blanco 42 31 4.5 77 8 Sammy Hagar & Adam Levine Tequila Santo Tequila Blanco 42 31 4.4 76 9 Lil Wayne Rum Bumbu The Original Rum 37 27 4.2 75 10= Nick Jonas Tequila Villa One Tequila Reposado 46 34 4.4 73 10= Billy F Gibbons Tequila Pura Vida Tequila Anejo 46 34 4.4 73 11 Sammy Hagar Rum Sammy's Beach Bar Cane Rum 23 17 3.5 72.5 12 Kenny Chesney Rum Blue Chair Bay White Rum 18 13 3.2 72 13 Ryan Reynolds Gin Aviation American Gin 27 20 3.6 70 14 Adam Levine Tequila Calirosa Tequila Anejo 76 56 5.0 69 15= 50 Cent Vodka Effen Vodka 23 17 3.4 68.5 16 George Clooney Tequila Casamigos Tequila Reposado 54 40 4.1 68 17 Bruno Mars Rum Selvarey White Rum 31 23 3.5 67.5 18 Conor McGregor Whiskey Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey 26 19 3.3 67 19= Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tequila Teremana Small Batch Tequila Reposado 34 25 3.7 66.5 19= Jason Aldean Whiskey Wolf Moon' Straight Bourbon Whisky 26 19 3.2 66.5 20= AC/DC Tequila Thunderstruck' Tequila Blanco 34 25 3.6 66 20= Robert di Niro Vodka VDKA 6100 29 21 3.3 66 21= Rita Ora Tequila Prospero Tequila Blanco 38 28 3.5 65.5 21= Bruno Mars Rum Selvarey Chocolate Rum 35 25.7 3.7 65 22 Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Whiskey Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey 39 29 3.7 65 23 Adam Levine & Sammy Hagar Tequila Santo Puro Mezquila 52 38 4.2 64.5 24 Chris Noth Tequila Ambhar Special Reserve Tequila Reposado 46 33.8 4.0 64 25 George Clooney Tequila Casamigos Tequila Blanco 49 36 4.0 63 26 The Pogues Whiskey The Pogues Irish Whiskey 31 23 3.3 62.5 27 Justin Timberlake Tequila Sauza 901 Silver Tequila 33 24 3.2 62 28 Matthew McConaughey Whiskey Wild Turkey Long Branch Straight Bourbon Whiskey 41 30 3.7 61.5 29 Diddy Vodka Ciroc Vodka 42 31 3.6 61 30 Kendall Jenner Tequila 818 Tequila Blanco 45 33 3.5 60.5 31 Rita Ora Tequila Prospero Tequila Anejo 46 33.8 3.6 60 32 Dan Aykroyd Vodka Crystal Head Vodka 48 35 3.5 59.5 33 Metallica Whiskey Blackened Whiskey 49 36 3.7 59 34 Bob Dylan Whiskey Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey 50 37 3.7 58 35 Eva Longoria Tequila Casa del Sol Tequila Reposado 71 52 4.1 57 36 Jamie Foxx Whiskey BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon Whiskey 23 17 2.8 55 37 Darius Rucker Whiskey Backstage Southern Whiskey 26 19 2.8 54 38 David Beckham Whiskey Haig Club 'Clubman' Single Grain Scotch Whisky 29 21 2.8 53 39 Brett Ratner Whiskey The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey 54 40 3.3 52.5 40 Drake Whiskey Virginia Black American Whiskey 39 29 2.8 50

