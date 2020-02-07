<Credit Cards

The Best Value Celebrity-Owned Alcohol

Many famous faces have entered the world of entrepreneurship with their line of alcohol. But which one is both kind to your bank balance and a treat for your tastebuds?
With Dry January on its way out, it’s time to start enjoying our favourite tipples again. Whether you’re a loyal fan of a bottle of bubbly or like to mix it up with the latest liquor, have you ever tried something created by an A-lister?

Over the last few years we have been lucky enough to get a taste of booze created by some of our favourite celebrities, with big names releasing everything from crisp rosé to robust whiskeys.

Curious to discover which famous face offers the best value alcohol, the personal finance editors at money.co.uk analysed the average cost of 85 celebrity wine and liquors, then compared it to their average ratings to reveal which bottle is good for the bank and the tastebuds. 

The best value celebrity wines

The analysis reveals that Porte Noire Rosé Wine by Luther star Idris Elba is the best value celebrity-owned wine. From Château Sainte Marguerite in Côtes de Provence, Elba’s rosé is certified organic, vegan-friendly and has secured the "Best in Show" award at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020. Priced at £28 ($38) a bottle and scoring 4.4 out of 5 stars on the wine-rating website Vivino, this fruity number has earned its place at the top with a total score of 85 out of 100.

Second on the best value wines list is Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc, scoring a total best value score of 83.5 out of 100 thanks to the affordable price point of £16 ($22) and a 4.1 rating on Vivino. Hailed from New Zealand, the fresh and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc comes in a stamped by the Sex and The City star herself with the “X, SJP” referencing the way she signs off her Instagram posts. 

Maison No. 9 Rosé, created by American rapper Post Malone, is the third best-value celebrity-owned wine. Costing £17 ($23) a bottle and averaging 4.1 out of 5 stars on Vivino, it scores a total of 82.5 out of 100 on the best value index. Post Malone created this particular vintage because “rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy," and thanks to the quality and price of his creation, you can get fancy as often as you like. 

In joint fourth place is Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rosé and Mary J Blige’s Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli, both scoring a total of 82.5 out of 100. Rounding off the top five wines offering the most bang for your buck is by TV presenter and radio host Graham Norton with his Graham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc. Its average cost is just £8 ($11) and has a Vivino rating of 3.9, which equates to an impressive total of 82 out of 100.

Top 30 best value celebrity wines

Updated 20 January 2022
Celebrity NameAlcohol NamePrice ($)Price (£)Vivino Score (5 stars)Index Score (100)
1Idris ElbaPorte Noire Cotes de Provence Rose34284.485
2Sarah Jessica ParkerInvivo X Sauvignon Blanc22164.183.5
3Post MaloneMaison No. 9 Rosé23174.183
4=Jon Bon JoviHampton Water Rosé2015482.5
4=Mary J BligeSun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Friuli2015482.5
5Graham NortonGraham Norton's Own Sauvignon Blanc1183.982
6Kyle MaclachlanPursued By Bear 'Bear Cub'34284.281
7Brad PittMiraval Côtes De Provence Rosé2216480
8Mary J BligeSun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc Friuli20153.877.5
9Gordon RamsayGordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso1183.777
10Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue 'Signature' Rose14103.776.5
11Gary BarlowGary Barlow Organic Red Wine1073.676
12John LegendLVE Rosé23173.875
13Drew BarrymoreDrew's Blend Pinot Noir19143.774.5
14Lisa VanderpumpVanderpump Rosé20153.774
15=Graham NortonInvivo Graham Norton's Own Rose1183.673.5
15=Graham NortonGraham Norton's Own Prosecco Rose1183.673.5
16=Snoop Dog19 Crimes Cali Red Wine128.83.673
16=Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue 'Signature' Sauvignon Blanc128.83.673
17Drew BarrymoreBarrymore Pinot Grigio15113.672
18Kyle MaclachlanPursued By Bear 'Baby Bear' Syrah60444.471.5
19Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue 'Signature' Organic Brut Reserva Cava22163.771
20Cameron Diaz & Katherine PowerAvaline White Wine2417.63.670
21Vera WangVera Wang Party Prosecco2417.63.567.5
22Snoop Dog19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé128.83.367
23Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue 'Signature' Merlot14103.366.5
24Kyle MaclachlanPursued By Bear Cabernet Sauvignon72534.465
25Gary BarlowGary Barlow Organic White Wine107360
26Idris ElbaPorte Noire Grand Cru8159.54.255
27Jay-ZArmand De Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne4783514.552.5
28Jay-ZArmand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut3102284.450
29Brad PittFleur De Miraval Exclusivement Rose3562624.445
3050 CentLe Chemin du Roi Brut145113440

The best value celebrity liquors

The analysis also looked at the value for money offered by celebrity-owned liquors, which reveals Jason Derulo’s Bedlam Vodka is the winner. It costs £16 ($22) on average and has a Distiller score of 4.5 out of 5, giving it an overall score of 87.5 out of 100. Derulo’s vodka prides itself on being "the vodka that doesn't burn," and it is distilled in North Carolina using American-grown long-grain white rice making it extra smooth. 

Vodka takes up the top three spots, as Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is revealed as the second best value liquor scoring 85 out of 100, followed by Channing Tatum’s Born and Bred Potato Vodka in third scoring 82.5. Hudson’s vodka has the USP of being gluten-free and non-GMO, while the vodka curated by Magic Mike star, Channing Tatum, is 20-times distilled. 

The rest of the top five is made up by Ciara’s Ten To One White Rum, retailing at £17 ($23) on average and earning a 4.3 out 5 rating on Distiller.  The rum created by the R&B artist is the fourth best value celebrity-owned liquor. In fifth place is 818 Tequila Reposado, owned by model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner. It costs £40 ($54) a bottle and has an impressive 4.9 rating on Distiller giving it an overall score of 80 out of 100. 

Top 40 best value celebrity liquors

Updated 20 January 2022
Celebrity NameAlcohol TypeAlcohol NamePrice ($)Price (£)Distiller Score (5 stars)Total Score (100)
1Jason DeruloVodkaBedlam Vodka22164.587.5
2Kate HudsonVodkaKing St. Vodka26194.485
3Channing TatumVodkaBorn and Bred Potato Vodka23174.382.5
4CiaraRumTen To One White Rum30224.382
5Kendall JennerTequila818 Tequila Reposado54404.980
6Blake SheltonVodkaSmithworks American Made Vodka14103.777.5
7Thomas RhettTequilaDos Primos Tequila Blanco42314.577
8Sammy Hagar & Adam LevineTequilaSanto Tequila Blanco42314.476
9Lil WayneRumBumbu The Original Rum37274.275
10=Nick JonasTequilaVilla One Tequila Reposado46344.473
10=Billy F GibbonsTequilaPura Vida Tequila Anejo46344.473
11Sammy HagarRumSammy's Beach Bar Cane Rum23173.572.5
12Kenny ChesneyRumBlue Chair Bay White Rum18133.272
13Ryan ReynoldsGinAviation American Gin27203.670
14Adam LevineTequilaCalirosa Tequila Anejo76565.069
15=50 CentVodkaEffen Vodka23173.468.5
16George ClooneyTequilaCasamigos Tequila Reposado54404.168
17Bruno MarsRumSelvarey White Rum31233.567.5
18Conor McGregorWhiskeyProper Twelve Irish Whiskey26193.367
19=Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonTequilaTeremana Small Batch Tequila Reposado34253.766.5
19=Jason AldeanWhiskeyWolf Moon' Straight Bourbon Whisky26193.266.5
20=AC/DCTequilaThunderstruck' Tequila Blanco34253.666
20=Robert di NiroVodkaVDKA 610029213.366
21=Rita OraTequilaProspero Tequila Blanco38283.565.5
21=Bruno MarsRumSelvarey Chocolate Rum3525.73.765
22Ian Somerhalder and Paul WesleyWhiskeyBrother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey39293.765
23Adam Levine & Sammy HagarTequilaSanto Puro Mezquila52384.264.5
24Chris NothTequilaAmbhar Special Reserve Tequila Reposado4633.84.064
25George ClooneyTequilaCasamigos Tequila Blanco49364.063
26The PoguesWhiskeyThe Pogues Irish Whiskey31233.362.5
27Justin TimberlakeTequilaSauza 901 Silver Tequila33243.262
28Matthew McConaugheyWhiskeyWild Turkey Long Branch Straight Bourbon Whiskey41303.761.5
29DiddyVodkaCiroc Vodka42313.661
30Kendall JennerTequila818 Tequila Blanco45333.560.5
31Rita OraTequilaProspero Tequila Anejo4633.83.660
32Dan AykroydVodkaCrystal Head Vodka48353.559.5
33MetallicaWhiskeyBlackened Whiskey49363.759
34Bob DylanWhiskeyHeaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey50373.758
35Eva LongoriaTequilaCasa del Sol Tequila Reposado71524.157
36Jamie FoxxWhiskeyBSB Brown Sugar Bourbon Whiskey23172.855
37Darius RuckerWhiskeyBackstage Southern Whiskey26192.854
38David BeckhamWhiskeyHaig Club 'Clubman' Single Grain Scotch Whisky29212.853
39Brett RatnerWhiskeyThe Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey54403.352.5
40DrakeWhiskeyVirginia Black American Whiskey39292.850

