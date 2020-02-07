The Gifting Calculator - How Much Should You Spend on a Gift?

We surveyed the nation to find out how much they spend on friends, family, work colleagues and pets*. This is what we found:

January babies lose out on up to around £1,120 on birthday presents over their lifetime

The average UK adult is set to spend £392 on birthday gifts in 2020

Londoners are the most generous when buying gifts. They spend an average 38% more than the rest of the UK

People in Plymouth spend 51% less on their partner's birthday present (£62.54) than those in Belfast (£123.37)

*We surveyed 2,041 people using accredited survey company, CensusWide. To get a national representative, our participants covered an equal range in gender, age and location.