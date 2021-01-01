Last updated: 19 October, 2020

Most static caravan insurance policies cover you for damage and destruction. This could be a result of fire, bad weather or vandalism. Many policies also include cover for contents, including your personal possessions.

A static caravan is one that you don’t tour with. It’s semi-permanent, with mains power and water. It stays in the same place all the time (usually on a static caravan park). It is somewhere to live or stay rather than a vehicle to travel in. For that reason, static caravan insurance is more like home insurance than motor insurance.

You should be aware that static caravan insurance, UK wide, doesn’t usually cover general wear and tear.

For static caravans that are based outside the UK, you might need a specific European policy.

How to get the best static caravan insurance

Look for the static caravan insurance policy that gives you the protection you want, for the best price.

The overall price of your static caravan insurance, UK wide, will depend on several factors. These include:

How much your static caravan is worth

Where you keep it

What security features your caravan has

The value of the possessions inside

Your claims history

How much cover you want and whether you want any add-ons.

What cover do you need?

To find the best static caravan insurance, UK wide, you need to work exactly what kind of cover you want. Some static caravan insurance policies offer more cover and better benefits than others.

Some of the types of static caravan insurance to consider are:

New for old cover : This means if your caravan or any contents are stolen or damaged beyond repair, you can claim for an equivalent – but brand-new – replacement.

Market value cover : Some static caravan insurance policies only pay out the market value of your existing items, rather than give you a new item. Check carefully when comparing quotes.

Contents cover : This protects all your personal belongings against damage and theft while they’re in your caravan. Work out how much your contents are worth. Then make sure you get a static caravan insurance policy with a claim limit that means they could all be replaced if the worst happened.

Storm damage : This covers the cost of any damage caused to your caravan by a storm or flooding. Make sure this protection is included if your caravan is in an area prone to flooding or bad weather.

Homecare emergency: Some insurers let you add extras like homecare emergency services to your policy. This would give you assistance if something went wrong, such as your plumbing or drainage.

Look out for policy exclusions

All static caravan insurance, UK wide, comes with exclusions, which are the things you can’t claim for.

Common exclusions to a static caravan insurance policy might include:

Damage caused by wear and tear

Using your static caravan as your main home

Theft if your caravan has been left unlocked

Certain contents, including jewellery and electronic

Damage caused by insects or vermin

Those kept outside of the UK (you might need a specialist European policy).

Check your static caravan insurance policy carefully to see what is excluded from the cover. That way, you’ll know exactly what you can and cannot claim for.

Am I legally required to have static caravan insurance, UK wide?

No, static caravan insurance isn’t a legal requirement.

But it could give you financial protection if you were a victim of vandalism, destruction or theft. Imagine if your static caravan was flooded in a storm, or it was damaged in high winds. Think about what you’d do if all your possessions were stolen in a burglary. Having static caravan insurance gives you peace of mind that you could replace whatever you needed to if disaster struck.

Where to find the best static caravan insurance

You may have heard of compass caravan insurance, but there of excellent insurers. You should compare static caravan insurance options, rather than just picking the one you’ve heard of. It’s best to shop around and compare policies to find the right one for your needs.

Where can I see static caravan insurance reviews?

Once you’ve found a couple of policies you’re interested in buying, read some static caravan insurance reviews online. This will help you make up your mind about which to go for.

Websites like Feefo and Trustpilot are a good place to read static caravan insurance reviews.