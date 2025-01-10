How to start an online business from scratch in 7 simple steps

Running an online business lets you reach countless customers and work from anywhere. But in a competitive market, a strong start is key. With the right idea, a clear brand, a solid plan and an understanding of legal requirements, you can launch confidently and avoid common pitfalls. This guide shows you how.

Step 1- Find your idea

Online startups span a range of industries and activities. Start by choosing a business idea that aligns with your strengths and interests. Whether you want to create and sell your own products, share your expertise or offer your services – there are endless possibilities.

Struggling for inspiration? Let’s break down some common online business ideas:

E-commerce

If you are interested in entering the retail market, you could set up a business selling goods on platforms like Etsy, eBay, Amazon, or Vinted. You can sell handmade products, like knitted scarves or baked goods, or resell items for a profit. Many sellers start small by using these platforms and then expand with their own online store later. If you prefer selling without managing inventory, consider dropshipping. This involves partnering with a third party that handles storage and shipping, letting you focus on sales.

Freelance services

If you have skills in areas like copywriting, graphic design, web design or social media management, why not offer your services as a freelancer? Networking helps you find and retain clients, but platforms like Fiverr and Upwork are good places to find work at first.

Content creator

Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram offer plenty of opportunities for hosting content. If you enjoy being on camera and have something to say, you can earn money as a content creator through brand deals, advertising or sponsorships. The market is competitive, but getting started is inexpensive and straightforward.

Online coaching

If you have expertise in a subject, consider working as an online coach or tutor. You could work with individuals as a personal trainer or become a private tutor and teach academic subjects. You can provide one-on-one sessions through platforms like Zoom or create and sell online course materials to multiple clients.

Step 2 – Research the market

With your online business idea ready, the next step is to research the market. This helps you identify gaps your business can fill, understand potential customers and their needs and gain insights to compete effectively.

Here are three simple ways to carry out market research for your new online business idea:

Understand your target audience

Identify your ideal customers based on demographics, interests and behaviours

Then use tools like Google Trends, social media insights or surveys to learn about their needs and preferences

Analyse your competitors

Research businesses offering similar products or services

Evaluate their strengths, weaknesses and pricing

Identify the areas where you can offer unique value

Test and validate your idea

Create simple prototypes or test versions of your product or service

Gather feedback through surveys or focus groups to help validate your idea

Use these insights to refine your idea before fully committing

Step 3 – Write a business plan

Now it’s time to write your business plan. It should be made up of several key sections which outline every aspect of your business. This is essential for guiding your strategy.

Start with your business name. Choose one that’s unique and not too similar to existing business names. Avoid suggesting affiliations with the government or other authorities. If you’re not registering as a limited company, avoid terms like “plc” or “ltd.” Remember, your business name appears on your website, social media, business cards and emails, so choose carefully.

Next, clearly explain how you intend to make money. Include your market research, target audience and sales strategy. Provide financial forecasts and cash flow projections. You should also detail future goals or objectives.

Keep in mind that your business plan isn’t just for you. Lenders may request it when you apply for loans or credit. Potential investors - whether angel investors or equity crowdfunding platforms – will almost certainly ask to review it, too. Take the time to create a detailed, thorough plan and ensure you understand it fully so you can answer any questions you may face with confidence.

Step 4 – Register your business

Whether your online business ambitions stretch to setting up a limited company or you plan to run it as a sole trader or as a side hustle, you must meet legal requirements and pay the correct taxes. Here’s what you need to do:

Sole trader

This term applies if you’re going to run your online business on a freelance or self-employed basis, or as a side hustle. All sole traders earning more than £1,000 in a financial year must register as self-employed with HMRC. You can do this as soon as you start trading and no later than 5 October of the second tax year in which you trade. For example, if you start trading in 2025, register by 5 October 2026. This process ensures you receive your Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR) and lets HMRC know to expect a self-assessment tax return.

Limited company

If you choose to run a limited company, register it with Companies House. You need to provide a company name, a registered address, details of the share structure and appoint directors. This process can take time, so prepare accordingly. Once registered, you must also notify HMRC of your new company’s corporation tax obligations within three months of starting to trade.

Step 5 – Plan for payments and logistics

Next, create a plan for handling payments and managing logistics. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, but here are some general things to consider:

Set up secure payment options

Choose online payment gateways that suit your business model and customer preferences. PayPal or Stripe are popular payment facilitator options. Merchant accounts – provided by banks and companies such as Worldpay – are another possibility

Offer multiple payment methods, like credit/debit cards and digital wallets, to reach more customers

Determine shipping and delivery methods

Research reliable shipping carriers or fulfilment centres based on your product type

Choose between options like flat-rate shipping, weight-based shipping or free shipping. Consider what works best for your customers and profit margins

Plan your delivery times, packaging and how to handle returns and exchanges

Set up systems for service delivery