Our Best Online Payment Gateways for Small Businesses

First, a customer places an order on a business website and enters their card details onto the payment page. The payment gateway encrypts the cardholder’s payment details and this information is transferred to the acquiring or merchant bank - this is the financial institution that’s in charge of the merchant’s account.

The payment gateway determines which credit card provider (Visa, Mastercard or American Express) issued the card and the information is passed on to the relevant card scheme who then transmits the payment data to the issuing bank for authorisation.

The issuing bank carries out fraud checks and ensures the cardholder has adequate funds for the purchase before sending a response back to the payment gateway to say whether the transaction has been authorised or declined.

If it’s authorised, the funds will be transferred to the merchant’s business account in a matter of days.