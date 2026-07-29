Tax is one of the main reasons landlords consider a limited company BTL mortgage. Let's break down why.

Corporation tax

A limited company pays corporation tax on its profits, which is different to you paying income tax on rental profits made in your own name.

Your company can also deduct allowable expenses and costs before working out the taxable profit. This can include:

Mortgage interest

Letting agent fees

Repairs

Insurance

Accountancy fees

Corporation tax is currently 19% for profits up to £50,000 and 25% for profits over £250,000. If company profits fall between these two amounts, marginal relief creates a tapered rate between 19% and 25%.

So let's say your company receives £24,000 in annual rent but pays £7,000 in mortgage interest and £2,000 in other allowable costs, its taxable profit would be £15,000.

At 19%, the corporation tax bill in this example would be £2,850.

Personal tax

Owning property through a company does not always remove your personal tax liabilities. If you take profits out of your company as dividends you may need to pay dividend tax.

From April 2027, property income tax rates for individuals are due to rise by 2% across the tax bands to 22%, 42% and 47%. This may make the company route more appealing, but how beneficial it is still depends on your wider tax position.

Stamp duty

A limited company usually pays stamp duty land tax (SDLT) when it buys residential property in England or Northern Ireland. The higher rates for additional properties normally apply, which adds 5% to each standard SDLT band.

SDLT is calculated in slices, not as one flat rate. For example, if a limited company buys a £250,000 rental property, the SDLT could be:

5% on the first £125,000 = £6,250

7% on the next £125,000 = £8,750

total SDLT = £15,000

You may also pay SDLT if you transfer a property you already own into a limited company, because your company is effectively buying it from you as an individual. This could also trigger capital gains tax.

It's a complex area, so it may be worth getting tax advice before moving existing properties into your company.