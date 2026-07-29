A limited company buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage is a loan that lets a business buy or remortgage a property to rent out.
The mortgage sits in the company’s name - meaning it's the company that owns the property, receives the rental income and is responsible for paying the mortgage.
Some landlords use this route to:
Keep property borrowing separate from their personal finances
Manage future property plans through a business structure
Support tax and liability requirements
It's not automatically the best option for every landlord though, so it's still important to compare the costs and lender requirements before you apply.
And if your company just wants to buy a commercial property such as a shop or warehouse, you may need a commercial mortgage instead of a limited company BTL mortgage.
Let's explore how a limited company BTL mortgage works in more detail.
You need to be a limited company before you apply - or at least in the process of setting one up. Many landlords use a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for this structure, which is a company registered solely to buy and manage rental property. Some lenders will only lend to SPVs.
The mortgage sits in the company’s name, but lenders still look at the directors and shareholders behind the business during the application process.
Lenders usually base affordability on the rent the property is expected to earn. This often needs to cover 125% to 145% of the monthly mortgage payments, so the lender can see the property will support the mortgage.
Lenders may also test the mortgage against a higher interest rate, such as 5.5%+ or the product rate plus 2%. The product rate is the rate attached to the mortgage deal you choose. This helps the lender check your company could still afford the loan if rates rise.
A limited company pays corporation tax on profits, which is different from paying income tax an individual landlord. This can make the company route more tax-efficient for some, especially if you want to keep profits in the business or grow your portfolio.
But it's not always the cheaper option. You still need to think about mortgage costs, fees and your long-term plans before deciding.
You can apply for a limited company BTL mortgage whether you’re buying your business's first rental property or adding to a larger portfolio. But lenders will still check your company and the property before making a decision.
Each lender will have their own specific approach, but common eligibility criteria include:
A UK-registered limited company – A must for this type of BTL mortgage. Some lenders also prefer to deal with special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which are companies set up only to buy and manage property
The right company activity codes – lenders may expect property-related SIC codes, such as 68100 or 68209
A suitable deposit – you usually need at least 20% - 25% of the property’s value, although some lenders may ask for more
Strong rental income – the expected rent often needs to cover 125% - 145% of the monthly mortgage payments
A good credit history – lenders usually check the company directors as well as the business itself
A personal/director guarantee – some lenders ask directors to personally guarantee the mortgage in the event the company cannot repay
Proof you can handle gaps in rent – some lenders may ask for a minimum personal income, while others may accept savings as a financial buffer
Tax is one of the main reasons landlords consider a limited company BTL mortgage. Let's break down why.
A limited company pays corporation tax on its profits, which is different to you paying income tax on rental profits made in your own name.
Your company can also deduct allowable expenses and costs before working out the taxable profit. This can include:
Mortgage interest
Letting agent fees
Repairs
Insurance
Accountancy fees
Corporation tax is currently 19% for profits up to £50,000 and 25% for profits over £250,000. If company profits fall between these two amounts, marginal relief creates a tapered rate between 19% and 25%.
So let's say your company receives £24,000 in annual rent but pays £7,000 in mortgage interest and £2,000 in other allowable costs, its taxable profit would be £15,000.
At 19%, the corporation tax bill in this example would be £2,850.
Owning property through a company does not always remove your personal tax liabilities. If you take profits out of your company as dividends you may need to pay dividend tax.
From April 2027, property income tax rates for individuals are due to rise by 2% across the tax bands to 22%, 42% and 47%. This may make the company route more appealing, but how beneficial it is still depends on your wider tax position.
A limited company usually pays stamp duty land tax (SDLT) when it buys residential property in England or Northern Ireland. The higher rates for additional properties normally apply, which adds 5% to each standard SDLT band.
SDLT is calculated in slices, not as one flat rate. For example, if a limited company buys a £250,000 rental property, the SDLT could be:
5% on the first £125,000 = £6,250
7% on the next £125,000 = £8,750
total SDLT = £15,000
You may also pay SDLT if you transfer a property you already own into a limited company, because your company is effectively buying it from you as an individual. This could also trigger capital gains tax.
It's a complex area, so it may be worth getting tax advice before moving existing properties into your company.
“Tax is often the main reason landlords consider buying through a limited company - but it shouldn't be the only reason. A lower tax bill can quickly be offset by higher mortgage rates, fees and running costs, so be sure to look at the full picture before making a decision.”
When comparing limited company BTL mortgages, the interest rate is important but it's not the only cost to check. You should also look at the fees, mortgage type and deal terms before deciding. Here's what that all means.
A fixed-rate mortgage keeps your interest rate the same for a set period. This can make budgeting easier because your monthly payments stay the same during the fixed term.
A variable-rate mortgage can move up or down. It may cost less at the start, but your payments could rise if interest rates change.
Many limited company BTL mortgages are interest-only. This means your company pays the interest each month, then repays the original loan at the end of the mortgage term.
A repayment mortgage costs more each month because the company pays back both the loan and interest. If you go for this option, the debt reduces over time, lowering the amount owed to the lender at the end.
Fees may include:
arrangement fees
valuation fees
legal fees
broker fees
early repayment charges
company admin and accountancy costs
A specialist broker or financial advisor can help you compare suitable deals - especially if you need a particular lender or have a more complex portfolio.
It ultimately depends what you need. For example, if you need funding for property related costs such as refurbishments or equipment, you may just want to compare business loans.
A special purpose vehicle (SPV), also known as a special purpose entity (SPE), is a limited company set up for one specific business purpose or objective.
For buy-to-let, this usually means buying and managing rental property. Many landlords use an SPV because it keeps the property business separate from other income or business activity.
Some lenders prefer dealing with SPVs because they're often simpler to assess - the company’s purpose is clear meaning there's less risk of unrelated business costs or debts affecting the mortgage.
Setting up a limited company for buy-to-let is fairly simple, but it's worth getting everything together before you apply for a mortgage.
Here's how to do it in 4 simple steps.
You need to register your company with Companies House. If you haven't already, you need to choose a company name, add a registered address, appoint at least one director and confirm who owns or controls the company.
Many landlords set up a new company just for property. This can make the mortgage application simpler, especially if the lender prefers SPVs.
SIC (Standard Industrial Classification) codes tell Companies House what your business does. For buy-to-let, common property codes include:
68100 - buying and selling of own real estate
68209 - other letting and operating of own or leased real estate
Some lenders may expect specific property-related SIC codes too, so check this before you apply for the mortgage itself.
Your company should be set up for corporation tax when you register it. If not, you may need to do it separately through HMRC.
Once you're set up - you need to keep your business records, file your company accounts and submit a company tax Return.
A business bank account helps keep the company’s money separate from your own personal finances and is a legal must for limited companies.
In the case of a limited company BTL mortgage, you can use it to:
Receive rent
Pay the mortgage
Cover landlord costs
Keep clearer records for your accountant and HMRC
Find a bank account that suits your limited company.
A limited company can make sense if you pay a higher rate of income tax and want to keep profits in the business to buy more rental properties. Your company may also be able to claim mortgage interest as an allowable expense, which can help reduce your overall taxable profits.
But it is not right for every landlord. Limited company mortgages can cost more, and you’ll have extra admin and fees to manage which could outweigh any benefit, especially if you only have one or two properties.
Most lenders ask for a deposit of at least 20% to 25% for a limited company BTL mortgage. This means you may be able to borrow up to 75% to 80% of the property’s value, depending on the lender and your application.
As an example, if the rental property costs £250,000 and the lender offers you a 75% loan-to-value mortgage - your company could borrow £187,500 and you'd need to provide a £62,500 deposit.
There is no set limit on how many rental properties you can hold within a limited company. Some landlords use one company for a single property, while others hold several properties.
Lenders may apply stricter checks if your company owns multiple properties though, especially if you have four or more mortgaged buy-to-let properties.
Yes, but it is not usually a simple transfer.
Your limited company normally has to buy the property from you, which means you may need a new BTL mortgage to replace an existing one.
There can also be tax costs. The company may need to pay stamp duty based on the property’s market value, and you may have to pay capital gains Tax if the property has increased in value.
Legal fees, valuation costs and lender fees may also apply - so it's worth getting tax and mortgage advice before moving an existing property into a company.
Not directly. Your limited company would usually need to buy the property from you, and the residential mortgage would need to be replaced with a limited company BTL mortgage.
You should also speak to your current lender before renting out a property with a residential mortgage. You may need consent to let, or you may need a buy-to-let mortgage.
A limited company cannot claim first-time buyer SDLT relief when it buys a rental property, because the company is buying an investment property rather than a main home.
So, if you later buy your first home in your own name, owning shares in a company that owns a buy-to-let property may not automatically stop you being treated as a first-time buyer.
But the rules depend on whether you have personally owned, inherited or held a beneficial interest in a residential property before. This can be a complex area, so it's worth getting tax advice before relying on or accepting any relief.
While there are tax benefits to purchasing a property through a buy-to-let, there are some downsides.
If ownership of an existing property is transferred to a company, then it will be subjected to capital gains tax and Stamp Duty (the amount payable will depend on the value of the property).
Your dividend profits will also be subject to tax.
There are also fewer lenders that offer this type of mortgage, compared to standard buy-to-let mortgages, so you will have less choice of deals and interest rates may be higher.
Yes, you can take out multiple buy-to-let mortgages through a limited company. Some lenders let you have up to five mortgages with them.
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