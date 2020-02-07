Travel money: The basics

What is travel money?

It is the currency you use to pay for things abroad, instead of pound sterling.

What currency do you need?

It depends on which country you are visiting. Most have their own currency but some share with other nations.

Some countries also use another currency on a more informal basis, like in Mexico where the US dollar is often accepted alongside the Mexican Peso.

You can check which currencies to use for all the countries worldwide at fxtop.com.

What is an exchange rate?

It tells you how much foreign currency you can get in exchange for your existing currency.

For example: If the pound sterling to euro exchange rate was 1.37, you would get €1.37 for every pound you exchanged.

Exchange rates change and differ from one company to another, so make sure you shop around and compare rates to find who will give you the most travel money in total.

Some travel money companies will give you a better rate if you buy a large amount. Even if it is only slightly better it could save you money if you are exchanging a big lump sum for yourself or a group.

You can pick up tips on getting the best deal on travel money by reading our guide.

How much travel money will you need?

This depends on how much things cost, what you plan to do and how long you plan to visit.

Set a budget on how much you want to spend and make sure to set aside a little extra in case of emergencies. Work out how much you can afford to spend on the following:

Eating out for snacks, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Drinks, including alcohol.

Shopping for souvenirs, food, clothing and toiletries.

Travel by taxi, train or bus.

You may not need to budget for everything. If, for example, you are going on an all-inclusive holiday you may need less money to pay for your food while you are away.

You can compare the cost of common expenses in each country by visiting the Numbeo website.

How much travel money can you buy at once?

It depends on the travel money company, as each has their own minimum and maximum amount they will let you order.

Although you may not be planning on taking a large amount of foreign currency on your trip, be careful of any cash restrictions for taking money in and out of the UK, for example:

If you take more than the equivalent of €10,000 from the UK to a non-EU country you have to declare it to customs or risk your cash being seized. Find out how on the GOV.uk website.

Where can you buy travel money?

Online: There are lots of travel money companies which let you order currency online with the option of home delivery or collection.

Bureau de change: You can visit travel money companies on the high street or at the airport to convert your pound sterling into a foreign currency in person.

Abroad: You can withdraw money using your debit or credit card at a foreign ATM, but this can be quite expensive due to foreign usage fees.

Take a travel money card instead: Lots of travel money companies offer prepaid travel money cards online and in store. You just top up the card with pounds sterling and withdraw foreign currency* from an ATM abroad.