How to get a good pound to zloty exchange deal

You can make your pound to Polish zloty search simpler by checking:

Polish zloty exchange rate : This tells you how much Polish zloty you'll get for each pound exchanged. The higher the Polish exchange rate, the more you should get.

Fees: You may find some travel money companies charge a fee to deliver your currency to you. Take this cost into consideration when comparing deals.

Use the currency calculator at the top of this comparison to specify how much you want to exchange, then the listings will update to show what you'll get.

This also deducts the cost of delivery from the amount you want to exchange, making it easier to find the best deal.

Here's more information on getting the best travel money deal

Can you pay for your currency using your card?

Yes, but some cards may charge you, as buying currency is like making a cash withdrawal:

A debit card will be free to use when buying currency online or in store, unless the travel money company says they will charge you.

A credit card will not be free to use, even if the travel money company says they won't charge you. You bank will charge you a cash advance fee and daily interest on the amount you exchange.

What can you do with leftover currency?

You can use a Polish zloty to pound exchange service, which lets you convert your leftover currency back to pounds.

You can compare travel money companies that offer this service on our currency buy back comparison.

Here are more ways to deal with leftover currency