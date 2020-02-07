<Travel Money

Compare Japanese yen exchange rates

Compare Japanese Yen exchange rates and you could save time and money before your trip to Japan. Find the best Pound to Yen rates and get the most for your money.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

13 results found, sorted by amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
£
No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
153.2300
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
¥114,922.50
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of travel money

How to get the best Japanese yen rate

To find the best pound to yen rate, you need to shop around and compare rates from as many providers as possible.

This comparison lets you check pound to Japanese yen exchange rates online.

You can also use our currency calculator above to find out how much it costs you to get a specific amount of Japanese yen from each provider, e.g. 5000 yen in pounds.

Here is more information on finding the best travel money deal

How do you get your yen online?

There are several ways you can get your Japanese yen when comparing online:

  • Buy online and have your money delivered: some providers may charge a delivery fee depending on the amount you exchange

  • Buy online to collect in a branch: this avoids delivery charges, but make sure you live close to a branch to collect

  • Reserve a rate online, then buy in a branch: find a rate you want, and only pay to exchange when you get to the branch

When you reserve a rate online, you get a fixed time to claim it, e.g. 24 hours. Make sure you give yourself enough time to get to your local branch if you choose this method.

What to do with any unused Japanese yen

If you want to exchange leftover Japanese yen to pounds, try using our currency buy back comparison.

Look for the best exchange rate available so you can get as much back in pounds as possible.

Here are more ways to deal with leftover currency

Japanese yen FAQs

About our Japanese yen comparison

Explore travel money guides

See more guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Read more about getting a travel money deal
Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Read more about ways to spend abroad

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Compare another type of travel money

Most popular

More from travel money