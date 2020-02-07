How to get the best Japanese yen rate

To find the best pound to yen rate, you need to shop around and compare rates from as many providers as possible.

This comparison lets you check pound to Japanese yen exchange rates online.

You can also use our currency calculator above to find out how much it costs you to get a specific amount of Japanese yen from each provider, e.g. 5000 yen in pounds.

Here is more information on finding the best travel money deal

How do you get your yen online?

There are several ways you can get your Japanese yen when comparing online:

Buy online and have your money delivered : some providers may charge a delivery fee depending on the amount you exchange

Buy online to collect in a branch : this avoids delivery charges, but make sure you live close to a branch to collect

Reserve a rate online, then buy in a branch: find a rate you want, and only pay to exchange when you get to the branch

When you reserve a rate online, you get a fixed time to claim it, e.g. 24 hours. Make sure you give yourself enough time to get to your local branch if you choose this method.

What to do with any unused Japanese yen

If you want to exchange leftover Japanese yen to pounds, try using our currency buy back comparison.

Look for the best exchange rate available so you can get as much back in pounds as possible.

Here are more ways to deal with leftover currency