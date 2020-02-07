Compare Japanese Yen exchange rates and you could save time and money before your trip to Japan. Find the best Pound to Yen rates and get the most for your money.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
To find the best pound to yen rate, you need to shop around and compare rates from as many providers as possible.
This comparison lets you check pound to Japanese yen exchange rates online.
You can also use our currency calculator above to find out how much it costs you to get a specific amount of Japanese yen from each provider, e.g. 5000 yen in pounds.
Here is more information on finding the best travel money deal
There are several ways you can get your Japanese yen when comparing online:
Buy online and have your money delivered: some providers may charge a delivery fee depending on the amount you exchange
Buy online to collect in a branch: this avoids delivery charges, but make sure you live close to a branch to collect
Reserve a rate online, then buy in a branch: find a rate you want, and only pay to exchange when you get to the branch
When you reserve a rate online, you get a fixed time to claim it, e.g. 24 hours. Make sure you give yourself enough time to get to your local branch if you choose this method.
If you want to exchange leftover Japanese yen to pounds, try using our currency buy back comparison.
Look for the best exchange rate available so you can get as much back in pounds as possible.
It could take a few days to arrive, but some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying Japanese yen online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
