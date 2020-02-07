Get the best Icelandic krona exchange rate today and have a bit more to spend on your trip to this scenic island.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
Most popular
More from travel money
You can find the best Icelandic krona exchange rate by comparing as many deals as possible. To get the right deal, you need to check:
If you can order the Icelandic krona amount you want: Some travel money companies only let you order over a set amount, or up to a set amount.
The exchange rate available: This tells you how much Icelandic krona you get for each pound you exchange. You can use our calculator to see the exchange deals for pound to Icelandic krona or Icelandic krona to pound.
If there are any fees: You may need to pay for delivery or collection when ordering your currency online. Not all companies charge for this, and those that do may only charge for smaller exchange amounts.
If you need to buy your travel money last minute, you can buy Icelandic krona at the airport, but you are unlikely to get the best exchange deal.
Here are your last minute options for spending abroad
When you buy Icelandic krona online, you can use one of your cards, but there may be extra charges to look out for.
It is free to use your debit card to buy foreign currency. However, if the amount you exchange forces you into an overdraft, you may get charged by your bank.
If you use your credit card, you will get charged a cash advance fee and daily interest by your credit card provider on the amount you exchange.
Here is more information on getting the best travel money deal
Yes, but make sure you buy from a provider that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
As many as you like, but most companies will have a maximum total amount of money you can buy at one time.
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.