Compare Canadian dollar exchange rates

Compare Canadian dollar to pound sterling rates and choose the best currency exchange deal so you get more cash for your trip.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
1.5971
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
$1,197.83
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Getting the best deal on Canadian dollars

  • Compare from as many travel money companies as you can to find the highest exchange rate.

  • Save money on delivery charges by choosing to have your currency sent to a nearby store for collection, if possible.

  • Check for companies that offer higher rates on larger orders; some even scrap their delivery charge if you order over a certain amount.

The best rates are usually found online rather than on the high street or at the airport

Here is how you can get the best travel money deal

What to look out for when buying Canadian dollars

  • Exchange rate: This is the amount you get in return for your money; for example, if the rate is 1.95, you will get 1 dollar and 95 cents for every pound you exchange.

  • Delivery charge: To have your currency delivered you will often need to pay a fee, such as £5, but many offer this service for free.

What is the Canadian dollar?

It is the official currency of Canada and is made up of 100 cents.

The Canadian dollar uses the currency symbol $ but can also be seen as $CAD when compared next to other dollar currencies; like the US dollar.

What coins and notes can you get?

  • Cent coins: 5, 10, 25 and 50

  • Dollar coins: 1 and 2

  • Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

The 100 dollar note and the 50 cent coin are rarely seen in circulation.

You will only have notes delivered if you order your Canadian dollars online, not coins.

Canadian dollar FAQs

About our Canadian dollar comparison

Explore travel money guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

