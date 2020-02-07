Getting the best deal on Canadian dollars

Compare from as many travel money companies as you can to find the highest exchange rate.

Save money on delivery charges by choosing to have your currency sent to a nearby store for collection, if possible.

Check for companies that offer higher rates on larger orders; some even scrap their delivery charge if you order over a certain amount.

The best rates are usually found online rather than on the high street or at the airport

Here is how you can get the best travel money deal

What to look out for when buying Canadian dollars

Exchange rate : This is the amount you get in return for your money; for example, if the rate is 1.95, you will get 1 dollar and 95 cents for every pound you exchange.

Delivery charge: To have your currency delivered you will often need to pay a fee, such as £5, but many offer this service for free.

What is the Canadian dollar?

It is the official currency of Canada and is made up of 100 cents.

The Canadian dollar uses the currency symbol $ but can also be seen as $CAD when compared next to other dollar currencies; like the US dollar.

What coins and notes can you get?

Cent coins : 5, 10, 25 and 50

Dollar coins : 1 and 2

Dollar notes: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

The 100 dollar note and the 50 cent coin are rarely seen in circulation.

You will only have notes delivered if you order your Canadian dollars online, not coins.