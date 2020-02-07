<Pet Insurance

Compare multi pet insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare multi pet insurance

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best multi pet insurance policies. Ensure to provide details of all the pets that you want covered on the policy so that your pets are fully protected.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. While cheapest pet insurance policy may catch your eye, it's important to check that the level of cover offered matches your needs.

3

Apply and save

Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper multi pet insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.

Pet insurance deals

Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 a year
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£15,000 a year
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Pet Insurance Provider of the Year: Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
Voted Pet Insurance Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020. Tailor your policy with Optional Benefits to suit your needs and budget. 20% Introductory Discount available for the first year of cover, T&Cs apply.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Maximum vet fees
£7,500 per condition
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
'Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount
Only Paws Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 per condition a year
Discounts
-
Only Paws Pet Insurance
Cat & Dog insurance experts. Always-there-for-you pet insurance at affordable prices. Customize cover to suit your budget and needs. Easy-access online portal with hassle-free claims. ‘Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount when in the ideal range.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 per condition
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

How can multi pet insurance save you money?

Multi pet insurance lets you cover two or more pets under the same policy and can give you a discount for each one you add.

Each pet will have their own claim limit, which means you will not have to spread the cover between them.

It can make your pet insurance easier to manage, especially if you have several animals, because you only have one policy to deal with.

How to insure multiple pets at once

Will it save you money?

It could, but it can also be cheaper to get separate policies for each of your pets with different insurers, even though multi pet can earn you a discount.

Here is more information on how multi pet insurance works, and how the cost compares to getting individual policies.

Compare individual pet insurance policies here

What discount can you get?

Most multi pet policies give you a discount for each pet on the policy, as either:

  • A fixed amount, for example £12

  • A percentage discount for each pet added after the first, for example 10%

Get quotes from several multi pet insurers to find the best discount. Use the comparison above to compare pet insurers that offer a multi pet discount.

How to find the best cover for multiple pets

  • Use the comparison above to find a policy that lets you cover your all of your pets and gives you a discount

  • Get quotes for separate policies with different insurers and compare the cost because this could be cheaper

  • Choose the option that gives you the cover you need for the best price

Makes sure you check each policy to see what cover it offers. This guide explains how to find the right policy for your pet.

Multi pet insurance FAQs

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

Read More
Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

Read More

A buyer's guide to pet insurance

If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.

Read More

Why compare pet insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

