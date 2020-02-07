Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
These insurers could offer you extra discounts for multi-pet insurance that covers medical care for more than one pet on a single policy.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best multi pet insurance policies. Ensure to provide details of all the pets that you want covered on the policy so that your pets are fully protected.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. While cheapest pet insurance policy may catch your eye, it's important to check that the level of cover offered matches your needs.
3
Apply and save
Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper multi pet insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.
Multi pet insurance lets you cover two or more pets under the same policy and can give you a discount for each one you add.
Each pet will have their own claim limit, which means you will not have to spread the cover between them.
It can make your pet insurance easier to manage, especially if you have several animals, because you only have one policy to deal with.
How to insure multiple pets at once
It could, but it can also be cheaper to get separate policies for each of your pets with different insurers, even though multi pet can earn you a discount.
Here is more information on how multi pet insurance works, and how the cost compares to getting individual policies.
Compare individual pet insurance policies here
Most multi pet policies give you a discount for each pet on the policy, as either:
A fixed amount, for example £12
A percentage discount for each pet added after the first, for example 10%
Get quotes from several multi pet insurers to find the best discount. Use the comparison above to compare pet insurers that offer a multi pet discount.
Use the comparison above to find a policy that lets you cover your all of your pets and gives you a discount
Get quotes for separate policies with different insurers and compare the cost because this could be cheaper
Choose the option that gives you the cover you need for the best price
Makes sure you check each policy to see what cover it offers. This guide explains how to find the right policy for your pet.
Yes, a multi pet policy can cover two or more pets and could earn you a discount. Here is how to insure multiple pets at once.
It depends on the insurer, but the limit is usually between six and ten pets.
Yes, most multi pet policies only cover dogs and cats under the same policy, but some can cover other pets, like rabbits and guinea pigs.
Yes, but many insurers set a maximum age limit on their policies, for example eight years old for dogs and cats. Here is how to find cover for your older pet.
Most policies do not, but some cover conditions if your pet has been symptom free for at least two years. Find out more here.
As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.Read More
Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.Read More
If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.Read More
Last updated: 28 March, 2022