Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
Get a policy that includes dental cover and you could save money if your pet needs help with their teeth or gums.
Last updated: 2 May 2022
Yes. Pet insurance with dental cover can pay the cost of:
fixing damage to teeth caused by an accident
treating an abscess or broken tooth
extracting teeth if they can’t be treated
treating illnesses or diseases that directly damage your pet's teeth or gums
Most insurers won’t pay for routine care like teeth cleaning or preventable problems like gum disease.
Our comparison includes providers offering pet insurance that also covers dental care. Get as many quotes as possible to find the cover you need for your pet.
It’s optional, but the right insurance could save you money in the long run. Dental work for cats and dogs can cost hundreds of pounds per treatment, a cost that could be met by your insurer.
You need to choose the right type of pet insurance with dental cover, as this affects what you can claim for. Available types include:
Accident-only covers damage to your pet's teeth caused by accidents. It’s usually the cheapest but doesn’t cover abscesses or illnesses
Time-limited covers you for a set period, usually 12 months. After this, you need to pay for any ongoing treatment yourself
Maximum benefit covers your pet up to a set claims limit per condition, such as £6,000. Once you reach this limit, you cannot make any more claims for this condition
Lifetime is the most comprehensive level of cover, with a set cover limit that renews every year. It costs more but covers any ongoing problems for the whole of your pet's life
Compare quotes for pet insurance online to check the maximum dental cover limits available to you.
Save money on your pet insurance with these tips:
Get multi-pet cover: if you have more than one pet, covering them all under a single policy could be cheaper. How to insure multiple pets at once.
Pay in full: insurers charge interest if you pay for your policy in monthly instalments. Pay for your insurance up-front instead.
Buy online: most insurers offer discounts if you buy your policy online. Follow the links in our comparison above to get the best deal
Set a higher excess: a higher voluntary excess can make premiums cheaper, but make sure you can afford the excess if you need to claim
No. Most pet insurers don’t include dental treatment as standard, but you can pay extra to include it in your policy.
It varies based on the type, age and value of your pet, as well as existing medical conditions and your previous claims history.
No. Dental insurance for pets only covers medical treatment costs. If your pet needs professional teeth cleaning, you have to pay for it yourself.
It depends on your policy and whether you’ve chosen a higher voluntary excess to make your premium cheaper. Check your documents for details.
Yes. Age will affect the price of your insurance and whether you can get cover at all. Compare quotes on this page to find an insurer who can cover your pet.