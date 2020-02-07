<Pet Insurance

Compare dental pet insurance

Get a policy that includes dental cover and you could save money if your pet needs help with their teeth or gums.

Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Dental fees
Up to £1,000
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Dental fees
Up to £15,000
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Dental fees
Up to £8,000
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Dental fees
Up to £10,000
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Dental fees
Up to £4,000
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Dental fees
Up to £7,500
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
'Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount
Only Paws Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Dental fees
Up to £4,000
Discounts
-
Only Paws Pet Insurance
Cat & Dog insurance experts. Always-there-for-you pet insurance at affordable prices. Customize cover to suit your budget and needs. Easy-access online portal with hassle-free claims. ‘Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount when in the ideal range.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Free and unlimited access to online veterinary experts
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Dental fees
Up to £6,000
Discounts
-
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
Award-winning specialist pet insurance for dogs, cats & horses. UK call centre. Animal Friends donates from their profits to animal welfare charities.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks

Last updated: 2 May 2022

Can I get pet insurance that covers dental work?

Yes. Pet insurance with dental cover can pay the cost of:

  • fixing damage to teeth caused by an accident

  • treating an abscess or broken tooth

  • extracting teeth if they can’t be treated

  • treating illnesses or diseases that directly damage your pet's teeth or gums

Most insurers won’t pay for routine care like teeth cleaning or preventable problems like gum disease.

Our comparison includes providers offering pet insurance that also covers dental care. Get as many quotes as possible to find the cover you need for your pet.

How pet insurance with dental cover works

Do I need pet insurance including dental cover?

It’s optional, but the right insurance could save you money in the long run. Dental work for cats and dogs can cost hundreds of pounds per treatment, a cost that could be met by your insurer. 

You need to choose the right type of pet insurance with dental cover, as this affects what you can claim for. Available types include:

  • Accident-only covers damage to your pet's teeth caused by accidents. It’s usually the cheapest but doesn’t cover abscesses or illnesses

  • Time-limited covers you for a set period, usually 12 months. After this, you need to pay for any ongoing treatment yourself 

  • Maximum benefit covers your pet up to a set claims limit per condition, such as £6,000. Once you reach this limit, you cannot make any more claims for this condition

  • Lifetime is the most comprehensive level of cover, with a set cover limit that renews every year. It costs more but covers any ongoing problems for the whole of your pet's life

Compare quotes for pet insurance online to check the maximum dental cover limits available to you.

How to save money on dental pet insurance

Save money on your pet insurance with these tips:

  • Get multi-pet cover: if you have more than one pet, covering them all under a single policy could be cheaper. How to insure multiple pets at once.

  • Pay in full: insurers charge interest if you pay for your policy in monthly instalments. Pay for your insurance up-front instead.

  • Buy online: most insurers offer discounts if you buy your policy online. Follow the links in our comparison above to get the best deal

Set a higher excess: a higher voluntary excess can make premiums cheaper, but make sure you can afford the excess if you need to claim

Dental pet insurance FAQs

