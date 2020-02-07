Can you transfer your pension? | money.co.uk

Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

Why transfer your pension?

There could be several reasons why you may want to transfer your pension:

You have changed jobs and want to keep your pension funds in one place

Your pension scheme is closing

You want a better pension

You are moving abroad and want to bring your pension to the same country

If you think you could get a better retirement income by transferring your pension, speak to an independent financial adviser first to review your options.

How to start your transfer

You should contact both your existing and your new pension company to find out if:

You can transfer your funds across but you may need to pay a fee to your existing or new pension company when you do this.

It will affect the age you can withdraw your pension, as some let you access your money earlier than others, e.g. 55 years old rather than 60.

Here is what you should think about before transferring the following types of pension:

Defined contribution pension

If you are actively transferring your pension without the help of an independent financial adviser, each pension company usually asks for:

Your latest pension statement Your pension valuation, although this is not always needed

You will usually be charged for transferring your defined contribution pension to another company. Find out what charges you could incur on The Pension Advisory Service website.

Defined benefit pension

You could get a better income from a defined benefit pension compared to a defined contribution pension because your employer guarantees you an income based on:

Your length of employment

Your career average or final salary figure, e.g. £30,000

If you transfer your defined benefit pension to a new pension company you could lose out, especially as you can only move your funds into a defined contribution pension.

If you are unsure if you should transfer your pension, speak to an independent financial adviser first.

Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)