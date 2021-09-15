How does the State Pension work?

Once you have built up enough National Insurance credits, you'll be entitled to receive the state pension as soon as you reach the Government’s official age (which is currently 66).

You need to build up a certain number of National Insurance credits to be able to claim it - you can do this by working and paying tax, looking after children, receiving certain benefits, or while on jury service or maternity/paternity leave.

The state pension is a qualifying benefit provided by the UK government.

What is the state pension?

What is the triple lock?

Since 2010, UK governments have promised to increase state pension payouts by at least 2.5% a year. What’s more, if average prices or earnings increase by more than that rate, pensions will go up to match whichever measure rises the most.

This so-called "triple lock" was designed to ensure pensioners do not become poorer relative to working people or due to rising prices on things like food and fuel.

However, the triple lock’s earnings element has been suspended for 2022. This is because wages have risen by 8.3% in 2021.

The government decided to suspend the triple lock to stop pensioners "unfairly benefiting from a statistical anomaly" and said the earning element would return in 2023.

Which state pension will you get?

If you retire after 6th April 2016, you will get the new state pension .

If you retired before the 6th April 2016, you get the basic state pension.

The state pension age for men and women is currently 66, although this is set to rise to 68 over the next few years.

New state pension

The amount you get depends on how long you have been paying National Insurance (NI).

To get the full new state pension of £179.60 a week, you must have paid National Insurance for 35 years.

You’ll need a minimum of 10 qualifying years to get any state pension, which would give you around £51 per week.

You get about £5 a week* for every year you have paid National Insurance.

If you want to know exactly how much state pension you could get, contact the Department for Works and Pensions on 0345 300 0168 or visit the GOV.UK website.

* Calculated using maximum payout of £179.60 divided by 35 (years) = £5.13

Basic state pension

Basic state pension is also based on how long you have paid National Insurance, but you may have the option to top up your contributions to qualify for the maximum amount.

To get the full basic state pension of £137.60 a week, you need to have paid National Insurance for 30 years.

You may also qualify for the Additional state pension on top of your basic state pension. Find out more on the GOV.UK website.