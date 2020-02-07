Last updated: 16 June, 2021

How to get the right flexible loan

Regular loans can feel restricted and inflexible, but a flexible loan could give you the freedom you’re looking for.

To get the right flexible loan for you, you need to think about which benefits you want, and which you can do without.

Most personal loans let you borrow a lump sum upfront and pay it back over a set period of time. Some offer more flexible terms. You could either get:

More flexible repayments

More flexible borrowing options.

Flexible repayments

If you want to pay extra, take a break or pay less towards your loan, some loans let you do just that.

You could benefit from:

Overpayments . These are where you pay extra money towards your loan, over and above what was agreed. It means you can reduce the interest you’re charged and clear the balance quicker.

Early repayment . This is where you pay off the outstanding balance of your loan early. All lenders allow early repayment, but most will charge you a fee. More flexible loans won’t have any early repayment charge at all.

Payment holidays. These are where you take a break from your loan payments for a set period. Only some lenders offer this option. You’ll still be charged interest on your loan balance while you take a break from making payments.

With loans taken out after 1 February 2011, banks can’t you for making overpayments unless the overpayments total more than £8,000 in a year. That’s the case even if you have a standard loan, rather than a flexible one.

Flexible borrowing