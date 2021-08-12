Designer Desire

As a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, a huge number of individuals have spent the past year updating their homes and carrying out DIY jobs that were previously too time-consuming to commit to. In fact, we’ve previously reported that almost two-thirds (65%) of homeowners invested in renovating their properties last year. With shops back open and house-envy a thing once again, the consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have taken to Pinterest and analysed some of the most lusted after interior design styles that inspire how we decorate. So, whether your interior design knowledge could rival that of Laurence Llewewllyn Bowen, or you have absolutely no clue how mid-century modern differs from minimalist chic, our report aims to reveal the most frequently pinned interior designs to offer up some food for thought on what may or may not work in your own home. If you're thinking about taking on a home improvement project, you may need to think about how you'll finance it. One option, could consider is taking out a loan. However, taking out a loan, or any form of credit, should never be a quick and uninformed decision. You'll need to spend time to compare loans to figure out which one will work best for you and your circumstances. Industrial is the most lusted after interior design style

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior design styles Number of interior style pins Industrial 683,480 Modern 478,608 Modern Farmhouse 420,232 Contemporary 407,151 Eclectic 404,655 Minimalist 353,563 Shabby chic 319,225 French country 291,484 Bohemian 281,190 Transitional 272,138 Traditional 255,114 Rustic 216,733 Mid-Century Modern 179,300 Vintage 156,582 Urban Modern 143,269 Scandinavian 127,050 Cottage 121,488 Abstract 105,623 Retro 99,396 Coastal 89,508 Bauhaus 83,455 Nautical 65,280 Artisan 45,822 Mediterranean 36,016 Art deco 30,692 American Colonial 27,431 Hollywood glam 23,826 Southwestern 23,158 Asian Zen 6,048 Baroque 5,046

Choosing the interior style that best suits yourself and your home can be difficult and shouldn’t be rushed. Not only will the theme you eventually decide on set the tone and aesthetic of your home for years to come, it could also mean a substantial financial investment on your part to ensure each element is precisely what you want. It’s perhaps no wonder then that interior lovers spend such a long time perusing Pinterest boards while deliberating over the best styles, trends, patterns and colour themes. If you’re currently struggling for interior inspiration on a home revamp, our analysis of Pinterest data indicates the most lusted after interior design style is industrial, with 683,480 boards exclusively dedicated to this popular theme.

Bare brick, rough textures, and solid structures sum up the ethos of the industrial look. The style aims to celebrate the modernist eye for efficiency and functionality by transforming beams, columns, pipes, ducts and flanges into the working parts of a building. The second and third most commonly pinned themes were found to be modern and modern farmhouse, with 478,608 and 420,232 boards respectively. These preferences amongst Pinterest users seem to indicate that clean lines, geometric form and clear open spaces are what homeowners are looking for when putting their own stamp on a property.

The most replicated interior styles in different rooms of a home Whether you're planning to tackle the renovation of an entire house, transform your bedroom into a relaxing sanctuary, or update your living room into a cosy and welcoming retreat, our report has delved into the specific styles and themes being replicated the most frequently within different areas of the home. Modern interiors are the most desired across kitchen, living and dining rooms

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior Design Styles Number of pins for interior style + kitchen Number of pins for interior style + living room Number of pins for interior style + dining room Modern 284,528 382,329 190,857 Traditional 242,309 223,134 181,325 Cottage 236,753 95,941 117,260 Rustic 228,890 45,852 62,180 Bohemian 203,192 167,603 12,685 Vintage 200,270.00 27,199 185,606 Eclectic 180,888 164,728 156,279 Modern Farmhouse 170,585 186,930 127,945 Minimalist 139,453 149,507 149,696 French country 134,100 105,688 73,067 Retro 125,234 106,440 53,181 Contemporary 122,547 197,816 105,399 Industrial 120,982 125,853 157,346 Transitional 118,075 106,931 44,253 Shabby chic 110,524 80,895 111,926 Abstract 94,185 67,209 34,961 Coastal 80,171 50,347 15,396 Urban Modern 53,867 42,328 9,001 Nautical 48,946 69,848 24,656 Art deco 47,014 47,871 27,234 Artisan 40,929 7,022 3,500 Scandinavian 37,304 91,574 39,125 Mediterranean 34,343 63,794 26,353 Mid-Century Modern 33,052 117,110 109,979 Bauhaus 7,219 12,584 104 Baroque 3,843 11,864 1,030 American Colonial 3,523 11,964 300 Hollywood glam 2,603 7,405 1,502 Southwestern 1,994 3,929 121 Asian Zen 1,950 2,590 2,034

Modern design and decor celebrates the fusion of natural materials, neutral or earthy tones, and monochromatic colours that promote functionality as well as beauty. Unsurprisingly, pins showcasing the modern design style prove to be the most popular among those redecorating their kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms, arguably the busiest spaces in a 21st century household. This modern ethos creates the perfect recipe for a clutter-free cooking area, with 284,528 kitchen-specific boards dedicated to the modern theme on Pinterest.

From decor to design to furniture and finishing touches, those looking to revamp their living rooms are also taking inspiration from modern decor, with a staggering 382,329 Pinterest boards focused on the clean lines and minimalist approach associated with the style. Overtaking both traditional and contemporary themes, modern interior decor also takes centre stage as the style most commonly pinned for dining room inspiration. With 190,857 Pinterest boards of decor ideas available, those planning to revamp their dining areas with a twist inspired by the early to mid-20th century are certainly spoiled for choice. Farmhouse styles prove most popular for bedroom revamps

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior design style + bedroom Number of pins Modern Farmhouse 353,743 Rustic 297,672 Contemporary 255,082 Traditional 208,931 Abstract 199,060 Modern 187,212 Minimalist 176,772 Shabby chic 169,476 Cottage 155,531 Scandinavian 153,792 Bohemian 147,895 Vintage 142,765 Eclectic 135,766 French country 86,843 Coastal 79,963 Mid-Century Modern 68,728 Industrial 68,198 Mediterranean 59,727 Retro 31,280 Urban Modern 29,283 Transitional 19,269 Hollywood glam 19,252 Art deco 11,913 Baroque 9,934 Bauhaus 9,660 Nautical 8,950 Artisan 8,107 Southwestern 5,276 Asian Zen 2,258 American Colonial 1,157

Comfy, cosy and full of welcoming charm; you don’t have to live in the countryside in order to appreciate the beauty of farmhouse decor. The key to this interior style is to embrace the casual, rural, country vibe, then add in your own personal twists to create a clean and warm atmosphere that you won’t ever want to leave. The casual feel associated with modern farmhouse is the most-pinned bedroom theme, with 353,743 boards.

Also proving popular with those looking to renovate their bedrooms is the rustic interior style, which has a dedicated 297,672 boards. The rustic style creates a peaceful and comfortable space with nods to old-fashioned decor, just perfect for drifting off to sleep night after night. Following closely behind is the contemporary interior style, with 255,082 bedroom focused boards. This ever-evolving style is a fantastic choice for those that want to try something new and chic and sleek with their interior design plans, but in a more private and reserved area of the home. Rustic decor takes the lead in desirable bathroom design

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior design style + bathroom Number of pins Rustic 252,014 Modern 235,010 Eclectic 225,900 Scandinavian 183,583 Modern Farmhouse 175,443 Contemporary 165,171 Mid-Century Modern 158,640 Minimalist 118,438 Traditional 114,025 Vintage 98,366 Industrial 86,168 Shabby chic 84,170 French country 84,095 Abstract 80,163 Cottage 78,436 Transitional 64,857 Mediterranean 51,667 Art deco 47,374 Bohemian 43,846 Retro 37,322 Nautical 34,146 Coastal 33,430 Urban Modern 29,228 Artisan 8,447 Bauhaus 7,551 Baroque 5,466 Hollywood glam 4,143 Southwestern 1,844 Asian Zen 1,442 American Colonial 888

The bathroom is the ideal space to unwind with a hot bath and some relaxing candles and scents after a long day. The homely feel demonstrated in rustic design, thanks to its use of reclaimed wood, galvanized metal, rough stone and cast iron, work together perfectly in achieving this natural look. These less polished materials will give any room an immediate sense of character, and our data proves that the rustic style is extremely coveted when it comes to bathroom makeovers with 252,014 Pinterest boards.

The next most desired bathroom style emerged as modern décor, with 235,010 Pinterest boards dedicated to the geometrical shapes, neutral colours and modern simplicity that typically accompany modern bathroom interiors. Eclectic designs, favoured by those wanting to create a unique, one-of-a-kind look in their bathrooms by mixing an array of different styles, came in third with 225,900 dedicated Pinterest boards. The most desired high street homeware brands revealed

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior design brands Number of pins H&M Home 983,700 Habitat 788,721 Not On The High Street 277,456 Ikea 232,564 Next 100,586 Homesense 53,394 Zara Home 49,241 Urban Outfitters Home 49,089 Wayfair 44,373 John Lewis 27,068 Marks and Spencer 11,660 Matalan 86

Whether you're looking to implement some general home improvements on a budget, craving some thrifty scandinavian simplicity or simply want to create a cosy and not-so-costly retreat; our Designer Desire Report shines a spotlight on the high street interior brands being monitored the most closely across Pinterest boards. H&M Home takes the top spot as the most popular high street brand for interior design buys, with the retailer boasting an impressive 983,700 boards dedicated to its homeware range.

The two brands offering divine decor on the high street, and rounding off the top three are Habitat and Not On The High Street, with 788,721 and 277,456 dedicated Pinterest boards respectively. Luxe List: Most lusted after luxury interior design brands Next, we’re turning our attention from save to splurge in order to analyse which of the world’s luxury homeware brands offers up the most inspiring examples of premium design to Pinterest users.

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior design brand Number of pins Made.com 232,113 Anthropologie 157,668 Ralph Lauren 79,882 Maisons du Monde 65,305 Ferm Living 52,679 West Elm 51,454 Versace 46,093 Morris & Co 44,208 Muuto 43,365 Amara 37,737 Fornasetti 30,812 Soho Home 30,330 Fendi Casa 28,470 Tom Dixon 27,389 Poliform 21,714 Pinch 20,214 Armani Home 18,703 French Connection 16,868 Cassina 12,897 Oliver Bonas 12,205 Kartell 11,189 The White Company 10,657 Calvin Klein Home 10,082 House Doctor 9,692 Roberto Cavalli home 8,484 Missoni Home 7,879 Conran Shop 6,708 Hugo Boss Home 6,500 Sferra 6,461 Nest.co.uk 5,451 Nordal 4,532 Rockett St George 3,509 Nkuku 2,675 Mulberry Home 2,532 Loaf 2,422 Lacoste Home 1,133 Laufen 1,100 Audenza 1,055 Liberty 667 OKA 386

Whether due to its modern and highly sought-after designs, or the high-quality materials used across all ranges, Made.com emerged as the brand luxury interior lovers are taking the most inspiration from.

A total of 232,113 boards dedicated to the design-led furniture and accessories brand currently exist on Pinterest, a figure that’s even more impressive taking into account the fact that the London-based brand was only founded 10 years ago. Taking second place as the most-pinned luxury interior brand is bohemian (yet luxe) inspired retailer Anthropologie, with 157,668 Pinterest boards. As well as kitchenware and the glorious serveware designed for entertaining, the retailer's furniture collection - which includes chairs, sofas, beds, dressers and tables, are all equally as stunning. The huge worldwide appeal of Anthropologie’s interior offering is clear to see from its onsite reviews, and proves that for many, an investment in a piece of furniture or homeware built to last is worth the extra financial sacrifice.

In third place is the iconic global leader in design Ralph Lauren, with 79,882 Pinterest boards dedicated to the brands home and accessories range. Revealed: The interior designers inspiring home makeovers Our Designer Desire Report looks at 40 of the most popular interior designers and their signature styles, in order to determine which are being replicated the most commonly by those planning a home makeover.

Updated 12 August 2021 Interior designers Number of pins Kelly Wearstler 75,777 Joanna Gaines 71,039 Georg Jensen 69,230 Emily Henderson 50,677 Kelly Hoppen 45,553 Jonathan Adler 29,817 Pierre Frey 16,452 Tom Dixon 15,932 Michael Aram 15,198 Giorgio Armani 14,808 India Mahdavi 14,017 Martyn Lawrence Bullard 12,882 Greg Natale 11,173 Justina Blakeney 9,440 Timothy Corrigan 8,289 Sophie Paterson 6,549 Bobby Berk 6,353 Gisela Graham 4,697 Sheila Bridges 4,604 Anna Fendi 4,470 Tiffany Brooks 4,342 Kit Kemp 4,071 Charlotte Jade 3,768 Anna Hayman 3,554 Bill Bensley 3,056 Sophie Conran 2,613 Emma J Shipley 2,509 Lee Broom 2,492 Angelo Cappellini 2,020 Florence Lopez 1,680 Tori Murphy 1,467 Robert McKinley 1,346 Eva Sonaike 1,345 Ghislaine Viñas 1,260 Jan Constantine 1,004 Alexandre Turpault 785 Gabriel Scott 614 Alfredo Paredes 601 Elliott Barnes 528 Anissa Kermiche 467

American Kelly Wearstler takes the top spot as the most duplicated designer. The business owner has spent decades honing a unique style that has been influential in serving hotel industries, high-end residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces.

Wearstler’s multi-layered, stimulating sensory experience is at the center of her approach, and the 75,777 Pinterest boards associated with her name prove just how passionate interior lovers are when it comes to replicating her contemporary and vintage designs. Joanna Gaines claims second place as the most popular interior designer for home revamp inspiration, with 71,039 Pinterest boards.

In third is Danish designer Georg Jensen, whose interior designs represent quality craftsmanship and a timeless aesthetic design. His nature-inspired designs have proven extremely accessible, highlighted by the 69,230 Pinterest boards showcasing his distinct style.