Home improvements and redecorating have become hot topics, especially as we finally welcome guests back to socialise in our neglected entertaining spaces. The Designer Desire report by money.co.uk has analysed Pinterest data to reveal the most lusted after interior design styles that inspire how we decorate.
As a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, a huge number of individuals have spent the past year updating their homes and carrying out DIY jobs that were previously too time-consuming to commit to. In fact, we’ve previously reported that almost two-thirds (65%) of homeowners invested in renovating their properties last year.
With shops back open and house-envy a thing once again, the consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have taken to Pinterest and analysed some of the most lusted after interior design styles that inspire how we decorate.
So, whether your interior design knowledge could rival that of Laurence Llewewllyn Bowen, or you have absolutely no clue how mid-century modern differs from minimalist chic, our report aims to reveal the most frequently pinned interior designs to offer up some food for thought on what may or may not work in your own home.
If you're thinking about taking on a home improvement project, you may need to think about how you'll finance it. One option, could consider is taking out a loan. However, taking out a loan, or any form of credit, should never be a quick and uninformed decision. You'll need to spend time to compare loans to figure out which one will work best for you and your circumstances.
|Interior design styles
|Number of interior style pins
|Industrial
|683,480
|Modern
|478,608
|Modern Farmhouse
|420,232
|Contemporary
|407,151
|Eclectic
|404,655
|Minimalist
|353,563
|Shabby chic
|319,225
|French country
|291,484
|Bohemian
|281,190
|Transitional
|272,138
|Traditional
|255,114
|Rustic
|216,733
|Mid-Century Modern
|179,300
|Vintage
|156,582
|Urban Modern
|143,269
|Scandinavian
|127,050
|Cottage
|121,488
|Abstract
|105,623
|Retro
|99,396
|Coastal
|89,508
|Bauhaus
|83,455
|Nautical
|65,280
|Artisan
|45,822
|Mediterranean
|36,016
|Art deco
|30,692
|American Colonial
|27,431
|Hollywood glam
|23,826
|Southwestern
|23,158
|Asian Zen
|6,048
|Baroque
|5,046
Choosing the interior style that best suits yourself and your home can be difficult and shouldn’t be rushed. Not only will the theme you eventually decide on set the tone and aesthetic of your home for years to come, it could also mean a substantial financial investment on your part to ensure each element is precisely what you want.
It’s perhaps no wonder then that interior lovers spend such a long time perusing Pinterest boards while deliberating over the best styles, trends, patterns and colour themes.
If you’re currently struggling for interior inspiration on a home revamp, our analysis of Pinterest data indicates the most lusted after interior design style is industrial, with 683,480 boards exclusively dedicated to this popular theme.
Bare brick, rough textures, and solid structures sum up the ethos of the industrial look. The style aims to celebrate the modernist eye for efficiency and functionality by transforming beams, columns, pipes, ducts and flanges into the working parts of a building.
The second and third most commonly pinned themes were found to be modern and modern farmhouse, with 478,608 and 420,232 boards respectively. These preferences amongst Pinterest users seem to indicate that clean lines, geometric form and clear open spaces are what homeowners are looking for when putting their own stamp on a property.
Whether you're planning to tackle the renovation of an entire house, transform your bedroom into a relaxing sanctuary, or update your living room into a cosy and welcoming retreat, our report has delved into the specific styles and themes being replicated the most frequently within different areas of the home.
|Interior Design Styles
|Number of pins for interior style + kitchen
|Number of pins for interior style + living room
|Number of pins for interior style + dining room
|Modern
|284,528
|382,329
|190,857
|Traditional
|242,309
|223,134
|181,325
|Cottage
|236,753
|95,941
|117,260
|Rustic
|228,890
|45,852
|62,180
|Bohemian
|203,192
|167,603
|12,685
|Vintage
|200,270.00
|27,199
|185,606
|Eclectic
|180,888
|164,728
|156,279
|Modern Farmhouse
|170,585
|186,930
|127,945
|Minimalist
|139,453
|149,507
|149,696
|French country
|134,100
|105,688
|73,067
|Retro
|125,234
|106,440
|53,181
|Contemporary
|122,547
|197,816
|105,399
|Industrial
|120,982
|125,853
|157,346
|Transitional
|118,075
|106,931
|44,253
|Shabby chic
|110,524
|80,895
|111,926
|Abstract
|94,185
|67,209
|34,961
|Coastal
|80,171
|50,347
|15,396
|Urban Modern
|53,867
|42,328
|9,001
|Nautical
|48,946
|69,848
|24,656
|Art deco
|47,014
|47,871
|27,234
|Artisan
|40,929
|7,022
|3,500
|Scandinavian
|37,304
|91,574
|39,125
|Mediterranean
|34,343
|63,794
|26,353
|Mid-Century Modern
|33,052
|117,110
|109,979
|Bauhaus
|7,219
|12,584
|104
|Baroque
|3,843
|11,864
|1,030
|American Colonial
|3,523
|11,964
|300
|Hollywood glam
|2,603
|7,405
|1,502
|Southwestern
|1,994
|3,929
|121
|Asian Zen
|1,950
|2,590
|2,034
Modern design and decor celebrates the fusion of natural materials, neutral or earthy tones, and monochromatic colours that promote functionality as well as beauty. Unsurprisingly, pins showcasing the modern design style prove to be the most popular among those redecorating their kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms, arguably the busiest spaces in a 21st century household.
This modern ethos creates the perfect recipe for a clutter-free cooking area, with 284,528 kitchen-specific boards dedicated to the modern theme on Pinterest.
From decor to design to furniture and finishing touches, those looking to revamp their living rooms are also taking inspiration from modern decor, with a staggering 382,329 Pinterest boards focused on the clean lines and minimalist approach associated with the style.
Overtaking both traditional and contemporary themes, modern interior decor also takes centre stage as the style most commonly pinned for dining room inspiration. With 190,857 Pinterest boards of decor ideas available, those planning to revamp their dining areas with a twist inspired by the early to mid-20th century are certainly spoiled for choice.
|Interior design style + bedroom
|Number of pins
|Modern Farmhouse
|353,743
|Rustic
|297,672
|Contemporary
|255,082
|Traditional
|208,931
|Abstract
|199,060
|Modern
|187,212
|Minimalist
|176,772
|Shabby chic
|169,476
|Cottage
|155,531
|Scandinavian
|153,792
|Bohemian
|147,895
|Vintage
|142,765
|Eclectic
|135,766
|French country
|86,843
|Coastal
|79,963
|Mid-Century Modern
|68,728
|Industrial
|68,198
|Mediterranean
|59,727
|Retro
|31,280
|Urban Modern
|29,283
|Transitional
|19,269
|Hollywood glam
|19,252
|Art deco
|11,913
|Baroque
|9,934
|Bauhaus
|9,660
|Nautical
|8,950
|Artisan
|8,107
|Southwestern
|5,276
|Asian Zen
|2,258
|American Colonial
|1,157
Comfy, cosy and full of welcoming charm; you don’t have to live in the countryside in order to appreciate the beauty of farmhouse decor. The key to this interior style is to embrace the casual, rural, country vibe, then add in your own personal twists to create a clean and warm atmosphere that you won’t ever want to leave.
The casual feel associated with modern farmhouse is the most-pinned bedroom theme, with 353,743 boards.
Also proving popular with those looking to renovate their bedrooms is the rustic interior style, which has a dedicated 297,672 boards. The rustic style creates a peaceful and comfortable space with nods to old-fashioned decor, just perfect for drifting off to sleep night after night.
Following closely behind is the contemporary interior style, with 255,082 bedroom focused boards. This ever-evolving style is a fantastic choice for those that want to try something new and chic and sleek with their interior design plans, but in a more private and reserved area of the home.
|Interior design style + bathroom
|Number of pins
|Rustic
|252,014
|Modern
|235,010
|Eclectic
|225,900
|Scandinavian
|183,583
|Modern Farmhouse
|175,443
|Contemporary
|165,171
|Mid-Century Modern
|158,640
|Minimalist
|118,438
|Traditional
|114,025
|Vintage
|98,366
|Industrial
|86,168
|Shabby chic
|84,170
|French country
|84,095
|Abstract
|80,163
|Cottage
|78,436
|Transitional
|64,857
|Mediterranean
|51,667
|Art deco
|47,374
|Bohemian
|43,846
|Retro
|37,322
|Nautical
|34,146
|Coastal
|33,430
|Urban Modern
|29,228
|Artisan
|8,447
|Bauhaus
|7,551
|Baroque
|5,466
|Hollywood glam
|4,143
|Southwestern
|1,844
|Asian Zen
|1,442
|American Colonial
|888
The bathroom is the ideal space to unwind with a hot bath and some relaxing candles and scents after a long day. The homely feel demonstrated in rustic design, thanks to its use of reclaimed wood, galvanized metal, rough stone and cast iron, work together perfectly in achieving this natural look.
These less polished materials will give any room an immediate sense of character, and our data proves that the rustic style is extremely coveted when it comes to bathroom makeovers with 252,014 Pinterest boards.
The next most desired bathroom style emerged as modern décor, with 235,010 Pinterest boards dedicated to the geometrical shapes, neutral colours and modern simplicity that typically accompany modern bathroom interiors.
Eclectic designs, favoured by those wanting to create a unique, one-of-a-kind look in their bathrooms by mixing an array of different styles, came in third with 225,900 dedicated Pinterest boards.
|Interior design brands
|Number of pins
|H&M Home
|983,700
|Habitat
|788,721
|Not On The High Street
|277,456
|Ikea
|232,564
|Next
|100,586
|Homesense
|53,394
|Zara Home
|49,241
|Urban Outfitters Home
|49,089
|Wayfair
|44,373
|John Lewis
|27,068
|Marks and Spencer
|11,660
|Matalan
|86
Whether you're looking to implement some general home improvements on a budget, craving some thrifty scandinavian simplicity or simply want to create a cosy and not-so-costly retreat; our Designer Desire Report shines a spotlight on the high street interior brands being monitored the most closely across Pinterest boards.
H&M Home takes the top spot as the most popular high street brand for interior design buys, with the retailer boasting an impressive 983,700 boards dedicated to its homeware range.
The two brands offering divine decor on the high street, and rounding off the top three are Habitat and Not On The High Street, with 788,721 and 277,456 dedicated Pinterest boards respectively.
Next, we’re turning our attention from save to splurge in order to analyse which of the world’s luxury homeware brands offers up the most inspiring examples of premium design to Pinterest users.
|Interior design brand
|Number of pins
|Made.com
|232,113
|Anthropologie
|157,668
|Ralph Lauren
|79,882
|Maisons du Monde
|65,305
|Ferm Living
|52,679
|West Elm
|51,454
|Versace
|46,093
|Morris & Co
|44,208
|Muuto
|43,365
|Amara
|37,737
|Fornasetti
|30,812
|Soho Home
|30,330
|Fendi Casa
|28,470
|Tom Dixon
|27,389
|Poliform
|21,714
|Pinch
|20,214
|Armani Home
|18,703
|French Connection
|16,868
|Cassina
|12,897
|Oliver Bonas
|12,205
|Kartell
|11,189
|The White Company
|10,657
|Calvin Klein Home
|10,082
|House Doctor
|9,692
|Roberto Cavalli home
|8,484
|Missoni Home
|7,879
|Conran Shop
|6,708
|Hugo Boss Home
|6,500
|Sferra
|6,461
|Nest.co.uk
|5,451
|Nordal
|4,532
|Rockett St George
|3,509
|Nkuku
|2,675
|Mulberry Home
|2,532
|Loaf
|2,422
|Lacoste Home
|1,133
|Laufen
|1,100
|Audenza
|1,055
|Liberty
|667
|OKA
|386
Whether due to its modern and highly sought-after designs, or the high-quality materials used across all ranges, Made.com emerged as the brand luxury interior lovers are taking the most inspiration from.
A total of 232,113 boards dedicated to the design-led furniture and accessories brand currently exist on Pinterest, a figure that’s even more impressive taking into account the fact that the London-based brand was only founded 10 years ago.
Taking second place as the most-pinned luxury interior brand is bohemian (yet luxe) inspired retailer Anthropologie, with 157,668 Pinterest boards. As well as kitchenware and the glorious serveware designed for entertaining, the retailer's furniture collection - which includes chairs, sofas, beds, dressers and tables, are all equally as stunning.
The huge worldwide appeal of Anthropologie’s interior offering is clear to see from its onsite reviews, and proves that for many, an investment in a piece of furniture or homeware built to last is worth the extra financial sacrifice.
In third place is the iconic global leader in design Ralph Lauren, with 79,882 Pinterest boards dedicated to the brands home and accessories range.
Our Designer Desire Report looks at 40 of the most popular interior designers and their signature styles, in order to determine which are being replicated the most commonly by those planning a home makeover.
|Interior designers
|Number of pins
|Kelly Wearstler
|75,777
|Joanna Gaines
|71,039
|Georg Jensen
|69,230
|Emily Henderson
|50,677
|Kelly Hoppen
|45,553
|Jonathan Adler
|29,817
|Pierre Frey
|16,452
|Tom Dixon
|15,932
|Michael Aram
|15,198
|Giorgio Armani
|14,808
|India Mahdavi
|14,017
|Martyn Lawrence Bullard
|12,882
|Greg Natale
|11,173
|Justina Blakeney
|9,440
|Timothy Corrigan
|8,289
|Sophie Paterson
|6,549
|Bobby Berk
|6,353
|Gisela Graham
|4,697
|Sheila Bridges
|4,604
|Anna Fendi
|4,470
|Tiffany Brooks
|4,342
|Kit Kemp
|4,071
|Charlotte Jade
|3,768
|Anna Hayman
|3,554
|Bill Bensley
|3,056
|Sophie Conran
|2,613
|Emma J Shipley
|2,509
|Lee Broom
|2,492
|Angelo Cappellini
|2,020
|Florence Lopez
|1,680
|Tori Murphy
|1,467
|Robert McKinley
|1,346
|Eva Sonaike
|1,345
|Ghislaine Viñas
|1,260
|Jan Constantine
|1,004
|Alexandre Turpault
|785
|Gabriel Scott
|614
|Alfredo Paredes
|601
|Elliott Barnes
|528
|Anissa Kermiche
|467
American Kelly Wearstler takes the top spot as the most duplicated designer. The business owner has spent decades honing a unique style that has been influential in serving hotel industries, high-end residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces.
Wearstler’s multi-layered, stimulating sensory experience is at the center of her approach, and the 75,777 Pinterest boards associated with her name prove just how passionate interior lovers are when it comes to replicating her contemporary and vintage designs.
Joanna Gaines claims second place as the most popular interior designer for home revamp inspiration, with 71,039 Pinterest boards.
In third is Danish designer Georg Jensen, whose interior designs represent quality craftsmanship and a timeless aesthetic design. His nature-inspired designs have proven extremely accessible, highlighted by the 69,230 Pinterest boards showcasing his distinct style.
From interior design styles to interior designers, our Designer Desire Report reveals the most pinned interior design styles and themes so you know which styles are the most replicated and lusted after by those sprucing up their homes.
Taking a seed list of 30 interior design styles each figure was calculated by counting the number of boards that are publicly viewable on Pinterest for a range of keywords.
Keyword examples:
Scandinavian Interiors
Industrial Interiors
Sources:
https://www.amara.com/us/editorial/styling/interior-design-styles
https://www.decorilla.com/online-decorating/interior-design-styles-101/
https://decorinteriorsus.com/blog/resources/style-glossary/
Pinterest data correct as of 12/07/2021
We then used the 30 interior design styles to determine which style is the most replicated in different rooms in the home such as living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and dining room, by counting the number of boards that are publicly viewable on Pinterest for a range of keywords.
Keyword examples:
Scandinavian kitchen
Scandinavian Bedroom
Industrial Bathroom
Modern Living Room
Sources:
https://www.amara.com/us/editorial/styling/interior-design-styles
https://www.decorilla.com/online-decorating/interior-design-styles-101/
https://decorinteriorsus.com/blog/resources/style-glossary/
Pinterest data correct as of 12/07/2021
The report also looked at the most popular interior designers to determine which designer designs are the most replicated and lusted after by Brits sprucing up their homes. This was calculated by counting the number of boards that are publicly viewable on Pinterest for a range of keywords.
Keyword examples:
Kelly Hoppen interior design
Kit Kemp interior design
Sources:
https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/a36533061/a-list-2021/
https://www.homesandgardens.com/news/top-interior-designers-trends-forecast
https://www.decorilla.com/online-decorating/famous-interior-designers/
Pinterest data correct as of 21/07/2021
Lastly, the report analysed 52 interior design brands to determine which brands are the most lusted after by Brits sprucing up their homes. This was calculated by counting the number of boards that are publicly viewable on Pinterest for a range of keywords.
Keyword examples:
Anthropologie
Ikea
M&S Home
Sources:
https://www.essentialhome.eu/inspirations/lifestyle/fashion/famous-interior-brands-part/
https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/house-garden/furniture/best-furniture-brands-luxurious-luxury-british-scandi-high-end-top-online-uk-a9522556.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/interiors/home/16-best-online-homeware-interiors-shops/
https://aestheticamagazine.com/5-interior-design-brands/
Pinterest data correct as of 21/07/2021