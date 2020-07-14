It covers your property against damage and burglary when it is empty.

Your empty home is more at risk of:

Check your policy documents to make sure you are covered for any risks associated with your property being empty. Because there is nobody at the property to raise the alarm, even usually minor issues can quickly escalate. This is why unoccupied home insurance is generally more expensive than standard cover.

Unoccupied homes may be of greater risk to certain types of damage than occupied homes. Unoccupied home insurance can therefore protect you financially should your property fall victim.

If you own a property that will be empty for a long period of time, use this comparison to find unoccupied home insurance quotes.

Do you need it?

You are selling your property but have already moved into a new home

You are a landlord and between tenants

You are renovating your property, but not living in it

You may leave your property vacant if:

Thieves and vandals target properties they know are unoccupied. Make sure any contents you keep in the property are covered against theft, and your building is covered against damage caused by vandalism.

There will be nobody at the property to limit the damage or get help. Some policies exclude water damage so check the policy before you buy.

It can go unnoticed if someone breaks in and stays in the property. You can also get legal cover to help have squatters removed.

If your property is being renovated, you may need extra cover you can find home renovation insurance here.

How long do you need cover for?

It depends on how long your property will be empty. You can usually choose a policy term of either:

Three months

Six months

Nine months

A year

Avoid paying for cover you do not need by choosing a policy length that best matches how long your property will be empty for.

Securing your property

Most unoccupied home insurance providers will want to know the condition of the property before they offer you cover.

This can mean that you may be unable to find a policy if your property is in a poor state of repair, for example if it has:

Boarded up entrances

Broken windows

Roof damage

Most unoccupied house insurance providers will require that you ensure the property is fitted with effective security devices, usually burglar alarms and high-quality locks on doors and windows.

You may also need to make sure the pipes do not freeze and burst, though this can be done by simply putting the heating on a timer. Failing to take these precautions may impact whether your unoccupied house insurance provider agrees to a payout if you make a claim.

When might you need cover?

An unoccupied home could be:

A holiday home you only visit a few times a year. In that case, you may need a specialist holiday home policy, especially if you rent it out. This can give you more specialised cover tailored to your situation.

A house you have inherited that will need cover before it is sold. If the sale will take a while, a standard unoccupied home policy might be the best option.

A property you are renovating but are yet to move into. If you are working on a property you should consider a home renovation policy to cover any potential damage.

Somewhere you stay for work. If you work far away from your main home and use a second property to stay in during the week, you should consider unoccupied home insurance.