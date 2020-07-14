Compare providers and get unoccupied home insurance quotes in less than 5 minutes.
Last updated: 13 April 2021
It covers your property against damage and burglary when it is empty.
You may leave your property vacant if:
You are renovating your property, but not living in it
You are a landlord and between tenants
You are selling your property but have already moved into a new home
If you own a property that will be empty for a long period of time, use this comparison to find unoccupied home insurance quotes.
Unoccupied homes may be of greater risk to certain types of damage than occupied homes. Unoccupied home insurance can therefore protect you financially should your property fall victim.
Check your policy documents to make sure you are covered for any risks associated with your property being empty. Because there is nobody at the property to raise the alarm, even usually minor issues can quickly escalate. This is why unoccupied home insurance is generally more expensive than standard cover.
There will be nobody at the property to limit the damage or get help. Some policies exclude water damage so check the policy before you buy.
It can go unnoticed if someone breaks in and stays in the property. You can also get legal cover to help have squatters removed.
If your property is being renovated, you may need extra cover you can find home renovation insurance here.
Three months
Six months
Nine months
A year
Avoid paying for cover you do not need by choosing a policy length that best matches how long your property will be empty for.
This can mean that you may be unable to find a policy if your property is in a poor state of repair, for example if it has:
Boarded up entrances
Broken windows
Roof damage
Most unoccupied house insurance providers will require that you ensure the property is fitted with effective security devices, usually burglar alarms and high-quality locks on doors and windows.
You may also need to make sure the pipes do not freeze and burst, though this can be done by simply putting the heating on a timer. Failing to take these precautions may impact whether your unoccupied house insurance provider agrees to a payout if you make a claim.
A holiday home you only visit a few times a year. In that case, you may need a specialist holiday home policy, especially if you rent it out. This can give you more specialised cover tailored to your situation.
A house you have inherited that will need cover before it is sold. If the sale will take a while, a standard unoccupied home policy might be the best option.
A property you are renovating but are yet to move into. If you are working on a property you should consider a home renovation policy to cover any potential damage.
Somewhere you stay for work. If you work far away from your main home and use a second property to stay in during the week, you should consider unoccupied home insurance.
No, most policies only cover empty properties for 30 or 60 days.
It can, because there is usually a higher risk of theft or damage to an empty property. Here are eight ways you can save on your home insurance.
Yes, most policies expect you to visit your empty property every seven days, or insist that any damage must be reported within seven days of it occurring.
Yes, and you should think about how long it might take to sell your home and get a short term policy if necessary.
Some policies exclude this because it can cause a lot of damage if not dealt with straight away. Check the policy carefully to make sure this is included.
Yes, most policies will only cover you if these are switched off unless it is for central heating to prevent frozen pipes during the winter.
