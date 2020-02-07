Last updated: 2 February 2021

How to get the best second home insurance for you

When looking for the right second home insurance for you, you should think about:

How long your property will be unoccupied What second home insurance cover your second home needs, e.g. buildings and contents insurance Whether you need any extra protection, e.g. if you rent out your property

Check with your current home insurer to see if they can extend your policy to include your second home. If not, use this second home insurance comparison to find a separate policy for your second home.

If you rent out your second home to tenants, you should look for a landlord insurance policy.

How long will your property be empty?

Most second home insurance policies only cover an unoccupied property for 30 or 60 days, so if your second home will be empty for longer than this you need a specialist policy to protect it.

If you use the property regularly, sometimes the best insurance for second homes can be with a standard home insurance policy. However, most insurance companies only consider the property occupied if you stay overnight.

What second home insurance cover does your second home need?