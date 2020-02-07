<Home insurance

Second home insurance

You could protect your second home when you're not there with the right level of buildings and contents cover as part of a second home insurance policy.

Last updated: 2 February 2021

How to get the best second home insurance for you

When looking for the right second home insurance for you, you should think about:

  1. How long your property will be unoccupied

  2. What second home insurance cover your second home needs, e.g. buildings and contents insurance

  3. Whether you need any extra protection, e.g. if you rent out your property

Check with your current home insurer to see if they can extend your policy to include your second home. If not, use this second home insurance comparison to find a separate policy for your second home.

If you rent out your second home to tenants, you should look for a landlord insurance policy.

How long will your property be empty?

Most second home insurance policies only cover an unoccupied property for 30 or 60 days, so if your second home will be empty for longer than this you need a specialist policy to protect it.

If you use the property regularly, sometimes the best insurance for second homes can be with a standard home insurance policy. However, most insurance companies only consider the property occupied if you stay overnight.

What second home insurance cover does your second home need?

As well as buildings and contents cover, think about how you use the property, for example:

You may want to look for a specialist holiday home policy, especially if you rent it out. This can give you more specialised cover than a 2nd home insurance policy.

If the sale will take a while a dedicated unoccupied home policy might be the best option.

If you are working on a property you should consider a home renovation policy.

For example if you work far away from home and use a flat to stay in during the week.

If you leave your second home unoccupied for long periods, avoid leaving expensive contents in the property because they will be at risk from theft.

Do you need extra protection?

Think about what else your second home may need to be protected against.

For example, if you rent out the property while you are not using it you should think about:

  • Public liability cover

  • Loss of rent or income cover

  • Employer's liability insurance if you hire cleaners or a gardener

There is more information on what cover you need when renting out your second property here.

Second home insurance FAQs

Not if it is left unoccupied for long periods, because most home insurance policies only cover an empty property for 30 or 60 days.

It depends, but many insurers do not set a minimum period for second homes. Check the policy first to see how long you can leave it empty for.

It is not a legal requirement, but if you have a mortgage your lender will insist you have buildings cover to protect their investment.

It can be, but the cost of your cover will depend on how you use the property and how long it will be left empty for.

Shop around to find the best deal, or read these eight tips to cheaper home insurance.

