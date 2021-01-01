Last updated: 14 August 2020

If you own a holiday home that you rent out when it is empty, you need the right insurance policy in place to protect it.

When you buy holiday let insurance, UK companies will usually cover your property against things like theft, fire or weather damage, as well as protecting you and any holiday makers when you rent it out.

Whether the property is unfurnished or furnished, holiday let insurance can give you crucial protection and peace of mind.

Cover for renting

When you rent out your property you should think about having the following holiday cottage insurance cover in place:

Accidental damage: This protects your contents against any damage caused by holiday makers, and can also include replacement locks if your keys are lost.

Public liability insurance: This protects you if people staying in your property are injured and take legal action against you.

Employer's liability insurance: This protects you if you employ anybody, like cleaners or gardeners, and they are injured while working for you.

Loss of rent or income: This can cover any rent you lose if you cannot let your home due to damage covered by your buildings insurance e.g. flood or fire.

Here is more information about landlord insurance if you rent out your property all year round.

What are the other benefits?

Most holiday let insurance policies offer extra protection like:

Extended unoccupied periods : Most policies can cover your home while it is empty for longer than 30 or 60 days. This comparison shows the unoccupied period each insurer offers.

Cover for properties abroad : Even if your property is overseas, when you buy holiday let insurance, UK companies may still insure you. Many policies can cover overseas holiday homes, for example in France or Spain.

Emergency travel cover: This covers the cost of travel to your holiday home if there has been an emergency you need to sort out, for example a burst pipe or fire.

Work out what cover you need for your holiday let, then use this comparison to get quotes and find the right policy at the best price.

Holiday let insurance FAQs

Q Do I need to have a holiday let insurance policy? A It is not a legal requirement, but if you have a mortgage your lender will insist you have buildings cover to protect their investment. Q Can I cover different types of properties? A Yes, most holiday let policies can cover villas, chalets, apartments and static caravans in the UK or overseas. Q How long can I leave my holiday let empty? A Many insurers cover your property no matter how long it is empty for. This comparison shows the unoccupancy period each policy offers. Q Can I insure my holiday let with a standard policy? A No, because you need extra cover to rent it out like public liability insurance. Standard policies will also not cover it if it is left unoccupied for long periods. Q What countries can I insure my holiday let in? A Holiday let insurers can cover most major European countries like France, Spain and Italy. Here is more about what countries you can get insured in.

