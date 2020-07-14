Some high value home insurance policies also offer extra benefits. These are designed especially for expensive homes filled with expensive contents. For example, you might get:

Valuables cover : High value contents insurance usually includes higher limits for your valuable. This might be necessary for items like jewellery, watches, art or antiques. Some policies offer unlimited cover . Check your high value house insurance policy to see if there’s a single item limit. On a regular contents insurance policy, this could range from £1,000 to £2,500. On a high value home insurance policy, this could be a lot higher, up to around £5,000 or more. It’s always best to name your expensive items when you take out a policy.

Contents insurance : High net worth insurance policies can offer cover limits of £250,000 or more for your contents. Some even offer unlimited contents cover .

Buildings insurance : Some high net worth home insurance policies can offer unlimited cover , or high limits of up to £12 million. Always check how much each insurer and policy will cover you for.

The specifics of your high value home insurance will vary from policy to policy.

It sounds like it might just be for Kings, Queens, footballers and celebrities. But, actually, high net worth home insurance is ideal for anyone lucky enough to have assets and a lifestyle that needs a bit of extra protection. It gives you more cover overall so you could claim for all your belongings, and more cover per item, too.

It covers you for fire, theft, accidental damage, water damage and lightning damage. High value home insurance usually covers all kinds of risks – even damage caused by your pet.

What is the difference between standard home insurance and high value home insurance?

Specialist high net worth insurance can give you home cover levels that are much higher than those offered by most standard policies.

If your home and belongings are worth a lot of money, standard home insurance policies might not give you enough cover.

You may also be able to get the following as add-ons to your policy:

When you’re looking for high net worth home insurance, there are a few things you’ll need to think about.

How to get the right high value home insurance policy

Talk to your insurer about all your needs.

If your rebuild value is less than £1,000,000 and you need less than £200,000 contents cover, you might get a better deal with standard home insurance . You may not need a specialist high net worth insurance policy.

Look for the high value home insurance policy that offers you the protection you need. For example, if you own fine art, look for a policy that offers specialist cover for this.

2.) What do you need your high value house insurance to cover?

Compare the high net worth insurance policies that offer the cover you need to find the best deal.

Don’t get caught out with your high value contents insurance

When you take out your high value contents insurance, it’s important that you don’t undervalue your belongings.

You need to make sure that you have enough cover to replace everything in your home if the worst happened.

To make sure you don’t forget anything, spend some time going from room to room, listing all your belongings. As you go, work out how much it’d cost you to replace them all. It’s especially important to list items worth more than £1,000. Although it doesn’t need to be exact, having a rough estimate like this will help you make sure you’ve got enough cover in place.

It’s also a good idea to take photographs of your possessions as evidence in case your insurer asks for it.

Some items might need to be officially appraised by a professional, so do this if you need to. And, if you buy more goods, you might need to contact your insurer to let them know

Don’t forget that the value of some items can change, so it might be good to go through this process fairly regularly. For example, if you have a piece of fine art that goes up in value, you might need to increase your cover.

Are there any exclusions when it comes to high value home insurance?

Yes, every policy will have exclusions. But high value insurance covers most eventualities.

Some of the common exclusions are: