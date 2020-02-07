Value My Degree | Degree Valuation Calculator

Want to know how much difference your degree and chosen university actually makes to your lifetime earnings?
Whether you’re keen to find out the true value of your current degree or are weighing up which degree to choose, you can find out the true lifetime value of a university education in the UK using our new Degree Valuation Calculator.
Find out the financial value and wellbeing value of a qualification over the course of your lifetime by filling in a few simple questions about your gender, location, chosen course and university below.
Give it a go!
Start saving for university today with a savings account to help your money go further or search for a new current account to help manage your money when starting university life.
Refresh to take the quiz again!
Help stretch your budget a little further by making the most of your savings.