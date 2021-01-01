Gadget insurance can cover the cost of repairing or replacing your PlayStation if it is lost or damaged. But if you already have cover elsewhere, you could save yourself the money.

Check to see if you are covered by your:

Warranty : If your PlayStation is still under warranty, you will be covered for mechanical breakdown. But you will not be able to claim for accidental damage, loss or theft.

Home insurance: Your PlayStation may be protected against accidental damage and theft. But you may have to pay a high excess if you claim, and mechanical breakdown will not be covered.

If your home insurance or warranty does not provide the cover you want, use this comparison to find a gadget policy that does.

What should you look for?

Find a policy that offers the cover you want for the cheapest monthly cost, including:

Accidental damage , which can cover liquid damage, broken buttons and if you drop your console.

Breakdown , which covers the cost of repairing or replacing your console if it stops working.

Theft , which provides you with a new PlayStation if yours is stolen.

Loss, which provides you with a new console if you lose yours. For example, if you leave your PSP on a bus.

Use this comparison to see if adding the cover you want costs extra. For example, loss cover sometimes costs more to include.

Are there any exclusions?

There are some things an insurance policy for your PlayStation will not cover:

Your policy excess, which is deduced from any claim you make

Loss or damage where you have acted carelessly, e.g. left it unattended

PlayStations more than a year old or not refurbished to manufacturer's standards

Cosmetic damage, e.g. scratches or dents

Data stored on your console

Some insurers may also have their own list of things they do not cover, like accessories and controllers. Check the terms of cover to make sure you get what you need.

PlayStation insurance FAQs

Q Can I cover my PlayStation away from home? A Yes, most policies cover your console when you are out and about, e.g. using your PSP in public. However, you may have to pay extra to cover loss. Q Is there an age limit on what console I can insure? A Yes, most insurers cannot cover your PlayStation if it is more than 12 months old when you take out cover. Q Will my controllers be covered? A It depends whether your insurer offers cover for accessories, so check the policy documents before you buy. Q Is accidental damage covered? A Yes, accidental damage is included as standard in most gadget insurance policies. Q What should I do if my PlayStation is stolen? A Call the police and get an incident report number, and then contact your insurer immediately. Here is how to make a claim on your gadget insurance. Q How long can I insure my PlayStation for? A Most policies last for 12 months, with the option to renew for another year when cover ends. You may also be able to take out cover for 6 months.

About our PlayStation insurance comparison