How to switch your bank account

Why do a current account switch?

Getting a new current account can make you money. It could come with:

A cheaper or free overdraft

Interest on your balance

A cash reward, e.g. £150 for switching

Lower fees and monthly charges

Cashback or rewards on your spending

Account features like internet banking

Better customer service

How to change accounts

You can choose to either:

Completely close your old account and move all payments to the new one using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS)

Leave your old account open or only move across some of the payments on it using the Partial Switch Service

Whichever service you decide to use, follow these simple steps:

Which switch service should you use?

When you complete the application for your new account, decide if you want to use:

The Current Account Switch Service

You can use it to close your old account and move all your payments that come in and out of the account to your new bank account.

It works with almost every current account in the UK, takes seven working days and means your old and new bank must:

Let you choose the date the switch happens

Keep you informed throughout the process

Make sure your salary or pension income goes to the new account

Move your standing orders and direct debits to the new account

Send any payments made to your old account onto to your new one for 36 months

The switching service is free, although you still have to pay any fees that come with your new account. Your bank has to pay you back if anything goes wrong and you lose out on interest or get charged fees during the switch.

The Partial Switch Service

If you use the Partial Switch Service instead, you can:

Leave your old bank account open

Only move across some of your payments

However, you get no guarantee it will be completed within seven days, that payments will be redirected or that you will be refunded for interest and charges.

Partial switches are much less common, so ask your new bank if they offer this service.

What accounts can you switch?

You can switch an account in your sole name into a new account in your name. This can be a new sole account or one you will hold jointly with someone else.

If you have a joint account, everyone named on it has to agree to the switch. You could only transfer it into another joint account held by the same people.