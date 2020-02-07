<Current Accounts

Compare free business bank accounts

Choose a free business bank account if you want to avoid a monthly fee. You could manage your small business with one of these accounts for free.

Ad
Business Bank Account

Free to receive bank transfers. No fees for UK ATM withdrawals. No UK purchase transaction fees.

Apply Now

The account is available to limited companies, partnerships, sole traders and charities. Funds are FSCS protected. *T's&C's apply

6 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
British Bank Awards 2021 Finalist: Best Business Banking Provider.
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Availability
Limited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
Interest rate
0% AER
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Instant online decision, no paper forms and no interview required. You will get your account number and sort code within minutes of completing your application.
The account is available to limited companies, partnerships, sole traders and charities. Funds are FSCS protected.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Tide Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Availability
Limited companies & sole traders
Interest rate
0% AER
Tide Business Bank Account
Your Tide Mastercard is free to use worldwide, in any currency. ATM withdrawals £1, 20p transfers in and out of accounts. Utilise free inbuilt tools to automate your financial admin. FSCS protected.
This account is available to limited companies and sole traders.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
FREE VAT Filing and invoicing tools
Anna Business Current Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Availability
Limited companies & sole traders
Interest rate
0% AER
Anna Business Current Account
Receive 1% cashback on purchases, issue multiple debit MasterCards with limits for your employees.
ANNA business account comes with instant invoice generator & HMRC recognized VAT filer. Control expenses & automate bookkeeping.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Mettle by Natwest Business Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Availability
Limited companies & sole traders
Interest rate
0% AER
Mettle by Natwest Business Account
Mettle is 100% free, by NatWest and you can apply in minutes. Built for sole traders and limited companies with up to two owners.
Maximum account balance is £100k for limited companies and £50k for sole traders. 18 or over. Built for up to 2 owners (though only one owner can access the account) with UK residency. 
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum balance£50,000
UK Resident
View deal
Revolut Start Business Account
Account fee
No account fee
Annual turnover accepted
No limit
Availability
Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Interest rate
0% AER
Revolut Start Business Account
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal

Compare another type of current account

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Last updated: 25 March 2022

What are free business bank accounts?

As their name suggests, free business accounts don’t charge a fee. That means free setup, and no monthly or annual charges. This helps keep down costs, enabling you to focus your spending on your business.

Keep in mind, though, that free doesn’t mean there are no charges at all.

Who can get a free business account?

Free-of-charge accounts tend to be reserved for small businesses, including start-ups. The UK’s Companies Act 2006 defines a small business as one that meets at least two of the following conditions:

  • annual turnover of £5.6 million or less

  • annual balance sheet of £2.8 million or less

  • 50 or fewer employees

If your company qualifies, you can use the table above to help you find a free business bank account that is right for you.

What are the benefits of a free business account?

There are many perks to having a free business account. For example, you can separate your personal and business accounts to simplify accounting and paying tax. Having a business account also allows customers to make out cheques to your business, and demonstrates to clients you have a business account without the expense of running one. Having a business account may also entitle you to extra support while helping boost your business’s credit rating without falling foul of your bank’s terms and conditions.

Downsides of a free business account

Free banking for small businesses is never completely fee-free, and a business account is still likely to cost you more than a personal account. You also have double the number of cards, cheque books, statements and passwords to take care of.

Are there any charges with a free bank account?

All the free business bank accounts in our comparison table are free from monthly and annual charges, as well as setup costs. However, there are likely to be charges for extra services, such as cash withdrawals, bank transfers, replacing cheques and sending money abroad.

Compare the charges associated with each free business account to help you find the cheapest.

Do you have to get a business bank account?

Possibly. You do if you’re a limited company – it’s a legal requirement to have a business bank account. If you’re a sole trader, on the other hand, it’s up to you whether you have one.

How do I get a free business bank account?

If your business meets a bank’s criteria for obtaining a free business bank account, start your search using our comparison table at the top of the page. You can compare accounts based on elements such as: 

  • annual turnover accepted

  • eligibility based on business type (such as being a sole trader or limited company) 

  • how much interest you could earn

Here’s more information about free business banking accounts

What features should I look for in my free business banking?

Free business accounts offer a wide range of features and perks. When comparing accounts, consider whether they come with an overdraft for easy – if expensive – borrowing. Other things to look for include: 

  • debit cards for in-person spending

  • support for online banking

  • a Post Office banking service for depositing cash

  • whether they pay interest 

  • the ability to link your account to third-party accounting software and apps for easy tracking of transactions

Not all fee-free bank accounts offer the same services as paid accounts. You can also explore options for a fee-based account if you can’t find the right free business current account for you.

Can I switch my no-fee business account?

Yes. Make use of the Current Account Switch Service when switching to or between free business bank accounts to make the process as easy as possible. Benefits include the automatic transfer of standing orders and direct debits to the new account, along with the redirection of payments from your old account to the new one (including informing payees of the change). 

How do I open a free business bank account?

You can open a free account in a bank branch, online or over the telephone, depending on which account you’ve chosen (and having determined your eligibility).

You need to share business and personal details, as well as proof of identity and other documents. Check with the bank, so you can gather the right information before you apply.

Free business bank accounts FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Explore current accounts guides

See more guides

woman-using-laptop-and-phone-on-sofa

How to switch your bank account

Switching to a new current account is easier than ever and could save you hundreds of pounds. Here is how to get a new bank account in just seven days.

Read More
woman-on-phone-in-the-street

How to keep your bank account secure

Here is how to keep your bank account, debit card and personal details safe when you use them online or in person.

Read More
man-using-laptop-at-home

How to pay your overdraft off

If you go into your overdraft every month or have been stuck in the red for a while, there are ways to pay off your overdraft for good.

Read More
woman on sofa with credit card and laptop

Which current account should you get?

Choosing the right current account can save you money in fees, give you all the features you need or even earn you money in interest. Here is where to find the best account for your circumstances.

Read More
filing man exhausted

How to find lost bank accounts

In banks across Britain millions of pounds are sitting dormant in lost accounts, waiting to be re-claimed by their rightful owners. We take you through how you can be reunited with yours.

Read More
woman working on laptop

Current account or savings account: which is right for you?

Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?

Read More

Why compare current accounts with money.co.uk?

Comparing current accounts could save you money on overdrafts, get you cashback on bills or see you paid more interest on positive balances. Our multiple award-winning comparison service helps make sure you get the best deal possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Current Account Comparison

Bank accounts for bad credit

Free current accounts

Reward current accounts