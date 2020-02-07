How much of your credit card do you have to pay off?

With a credit card, you decide how much to pay off each month.

You can choose to repay:

The minimum payment amount set by your provider

The full statement balance

A set amount you choose, e.g. £50, provided it's more than the minimum amount

If you pay your bill in full every month, you will not pay any interest on your credit card.

But if you want to pay off the balance quickly, try to pay off as much as you can each month.

Paying back more means you'll clear the balance quicker and pay less interest on your credit card.

Whatever happens, you have to at least pay off the minimum amount every month.

What is the minimum payment amount on your credit card?

The minimum amount is set by your provider and is outlined on your monthly credit card statement.

It can either be a set monetary amount or a percentage of the balance, whichever is greater.

Since April 2011, the minimum amount must be at least 1% of the balance plus any interest or charges.

If you do not meet the minimum repayment, you could be charged a fine.

If you miss a payment altogether, you could:

Lose out on your promotional offer (like 0% interest)

Have to pay a charge

Get a mark on your credit record, which affects your score and your chances of getting credit in the future

How to repay your credit card

You can pay off your credit card by:

Setting up a direct debit

Using your debit card to pay online or by phone

Paying in person if your provider has a nearby branch

Sending a cheque to your credit card provider

Transferring money from your online banking to your credit card provider

The benefit of setting up a direct debit is that you'll never miss a payment. To avoid going into your overdraft, make sure there's enough money in the account the direct debit is coming from.

For more details on the different options for making credit card repayments, here's how to manage your credit card.

How to save money on your repayments

You may be able to cut the interest you pay by clearing your balance in the following ways:

Using your savings Getting a balance transfer card Paying off the most expensive card first

Use your savings