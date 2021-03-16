Last updated: 16 March, 2021

Whether you have a popular Avios credit card or another air miles credit card, they’re all designed to reward your spending by giving you air miles points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.

You can exchange the points for flights and other rewards. This effectively cuts the price of your flights, just for spending on your credit card.

Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.

For example, with an Avios credit card, you’ll earn Avios points which you can spend on flights with British Airways. This makes an Avios credit card a popular choice.

Other airlines have their own points schemes. For example, with a Flying Club Miles credit card, you’ll earn points to spend on Virgin Atlantic flights. And with an AAdvantage Miles credit card, you can earn points to spend on flights with American Airlines.

This guide to finding an air miles credit card explains how they work in more detail and gives information on who you can get flights with. Find out how to get air miles, what you can use them for and what charges they come with.

Choose the best air miles credit card, UK wide, for you

If you want to travel to a specific destination with your air miles, it’s a good idea to choose a card that works with an airline that flies there. That’s why it’s best to shop around to find the best air miles credit card, UK wide, for your needs.

If you haven’t decided where you’d like to fly to, choose a card that lets you accumulate the most air miles in return for what you spend. Sometimes the best credit card for airmiles is the one that gives you the best value for money. If you have one of these, you can decide where you’d like to fly once you’ve collected lots of points.

Are air miles credit cards worth it?

If you find the best airmiles credit card, they can be great. But what makes the best airmiles credit card?

It all depends on your finances and how you plan to use the card.

Can you clear the balance on your air miles credit card every month?