Whether you have a popular Avios credit card or another air miles credit card, they’re all designed to reward your spending by giving you air miles points. The more you spend on your air miles credit card, the more points you’ll get.
You can exchange the points for flights and other rewards. This effectively cuts the price of your flights, just for spending on your credit card.
Depending on which air miles credit card you have, you’ll be able to earn points for flights on different airlines.
For example, with an Avios credit card, you’ll earn Avios points which you can spend on flights with British Airways. This makes an Avios credit card a popular choice.
Other airlines have their own points schemes. For example, with a Flying Club Miles credit card, you’ll earn points to spend on Virgin Atlantic flights. And with an AAdvantage Miles credit card, you can earn points to spend on flights with American Airlines.
This guide to finding an air miles credit card explains how they work in more detail and gives information on who you can get flights with. Find out how to get air miles, what you can use them for and what charges they come with.
Choose the best air miles credit card, UK wide, for you
If you want to travel to a specific destination with your air miles, it’s a good idea to choose a card that works with an airline that flies there. That’s why it’s best to shop around to find the best air miles credit card, UK wide, for your needs.
If you haven’t decided where you’d like to fly to, choose a card that lets you accumulate the most air miles in return for what you spend. Sometimes the best credit card for airmiles is the one that gives you the best value for money. If you have one of these, you can decide where you’d like to fly once you’ve collected lots of points.
Are air miles credit cards worth it?
If you find the best airmiles credit card, they can be great. But what makes the best airmiles credit card?
It all depends on your finances and how you plan to use the card.
Can you clear the balance on your air miles credit card every month?
However, if you need to use the card to spread the cost of big purchases, or to pay off a card you already hold, even with the best airmiles credit card the interest you’ll pay could cost more than any air miles you’d earn.
So think carefully before you decide whether an air miles credit card is right for you.
A different kind of credit card could be a better option. For example:
If you want a card to buy something expensive, one that offers 0% on purchases could give you more than two years to pay it back interest free
Or if you want to use it to pay off an existing credit card, you could use a balance transfer card that offers an interest free period instead.
Should you get a cashback or rewards card instead of an Avios credit card or air miles credit card?
If you’re getting a credit card, it’s often worth getting something for nothing on your credit card spending. But an air miles credit card isn’t the only option. There are other rewards credit cards you can get, too.
If you don’t want an Avios credit card or other air miles credit card, you could choose a card that gives you a percentage of what you spend back. This sometimes comes as cashback, or it comes in the form of other rewards like shopping vouchers.
Work out what you’re likely to spend each month and check which air miles, cashback or rewards card would give you the most valuable incentives in return. This will help you to find the best Avios credit card or air miles credit card for you.
Can I access any flights with an air miles credit card, UK wide?
When you buy flights with your air miles credit card, UK wide, you’ll have limited choice compared with if you were paying cash. That’s the case whether you have an Avios credit card or another air miles credit card.
The best thing to do is to take a flexible approach, and perhaps try to book in advance if you can.
Is there anything else I should know before getting an air miles credit card?
A good tip to remember is that it’s never a good idea to withdraw cash on your air miles credit card. You’ll usually be charged a fee and interest for this, even if you do pay your card off in full.
An air miles credit card is best used for normal spending – such as your supermarket shopping and fuel – rather than for indulgent purchases that you don’t need. You should set up a direct debit through which you pay in full each month. This way, you’ll never get into debt but your airmiles should add up quickly.
You could even think about using it for your work expenses, but mention this to your employer first to check it’s not considered a taxable benefit.
When paying for a flight with an Avios credit card or air miles credit card, will I have to pay any cash at all?
Yes, you’ll always have to pay for your taxes and charges on top of the flight price, and these can’t be paid for with air miles. These must be paid with cash or credit card.
How to find the best Avios credit card or air miles credit card
Whenever you take out a credit card, it’s important to shop around. Use our comparison tool to compare your Avios credit card and air miles credit card options.
The comparison will help you to find the best airmiles credit card for your needs.