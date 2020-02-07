Over 50 car insurance

<Car Insurance

Last updated: March 2021

Most drivers find their car insurance gets cheaper once they hit their 50s, but you will still need to shop around to find the best quote

Your age is one of several factors used by insurers to calculate the cost of your car insurance. 

The 50 to 70 age group is one of the cheapest for car insurance, because being older tends to make you a more experienced driver. 

If you are over 50 and you have a clean driving record with a long no-claims history you will pay a lot less for your car insurance than someone who is under 25, and has only been driving for a couple of years. 

Although most insurers have policies aimed at the over 50s there are specialist insurers who include extra benefits that mainstream insurers charge for as optional extras.

Over 50s car insurance comparison

Comparing quotes is one of the best ways to find the cheapest deal. Find over 50s car insurance quotes by searching for car insurance

Are older drivers safer than younger drivers?

Driving has become safer across all age groups in the past few years. But it is younger drivers who are more likely to be involved in accidents.

Figures from the Department for Transport in 2018 show that around one in five new

drivers are involved in a crash during their first year on the road.

Young drivers between 17 and 24 are three times more likely than drivers from any

other age group to be injured in a car accident.

How to find cheap car insurance if you are over 50

You need to shop around and compare car insurance quotes, but remember what may seem cheap may not be the most cover for you.

  • You could find yourself out of pocket in the future if you do not get the level of cover you need, so do not buy your policy on price alone

  • For example, if you choose a third party, fire and theft policy you would not be covered for any damage to your car in an accident that was your fault, so you would need to pay for your repairs yourself

Find out what each level of car insurance covers

As well as comparing quotes you can do other things to cut the price of your monthly car insurance premium:

Pay premiums upfront

Paying in one go will usually work out cheaper than paying in instalments because most insurers add interest of up to 30% if you pay monthly.

Consider multi-car insurance

You get a discount for covering two or more cars with the same insurer. Here is how multi car insurance works, and you can find quotes here.

Car security

Having alarms and immobilisers fitted can also reduce your premium - but check your car insurance policy first

Pay an increased excess

Paying more of an excess, in addition to your car insurer’s statutory one, can reduce premiums.

Try these 10 ways to cut the cost of your car insurance for more help reducing your premium

Should you pay for extra over 50s car insurance cover?

Customising your policy with extra benefits will increase the cost, but it can improve your cover.

Some of the extras you can add include:

Here are some more details on all the car insurance extras that could be worth having.

Think about whether the extra cover is worth the additional cost, or find a car insurance policy that offers these extras as standard.

Which car insurance extras are worth having?

Over 50 car insurance FAQs

It should become cheaper as you get older and more experienced. Having a clean driving licence and a few years no claims bonus can reduce your monthly car insurance premiums. There are many factors that determine the cost of car insurance

Yes, because you will be able to get quotes from specialist over 50s insurers, who could offer cheaper premiums.

Paying annually in one go will usually work out cheaper because if you pay monthly you will be charged interest of up to 30%.

It could be worth paying to protect your bonus because losing it by making a claim could mean a huge increase in the cost of your cover when you renew. Most insurers will not give you the option of protecting your bonus until you have at least three years of no claims history. No claims protection can come to around 10% of your policy's cost, so if your premium is £300 a year, you will need to pay another £30 to protect your no claims. Find out how a no claims bonus can save you money

If you have a fully comprehensive policy you might be covered to drive other people's cars, but some polices do not allow this. If you have a fully comprehensive policy you might be covered to drive other people's cars, but the cover will be third party only. This means you will not be covered if the car you are driving is involved in an accident that was your fault. To get fully comprehensive cover if you are driving someone else's car you may need to take out temporary car insurance. Younger drivers will also need to compare young driver car insurance policies. Find out more about car insurance and driving other cars.

If you are taking out specialist car insurance you might want to compare the extras you get as standard. Check what comes as standard with your policy before you add extras like breakdown cover. Here is how to work out which extras you might need.

Yes, all car insurance policies give you third party cover to drive in Europe. You can usually extend your cover; find out how to add European cover here.

