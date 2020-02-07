Can I get car insurance if I have driving convictions?

Last updated: 4 June 2021

You can get insurance even if you have had a period when you were disqualified from driving but convicted driver insurance costs more and fewer insurers will cover you.

Drivers with previous convictions or points on their licence are statistically more likely to claim on their insurance policy, so their cover is more expensive. Especially for younger drivers.

The most common motoring convictions are speeding, driving without insurance and mobile device use behind the wheel.

The market remains competitive – many insurers recognise that responsible motorists make occasional mistakes. Even though you may pay more, you can still cut the cost by comparing quotes to find the best deal.

What driving insurance convictions are accepted?

Many insurers will still offer cover if you have been convicted of:

Drink driving

Speeding

Non-driving related criminal convictions

As mentioned, mobile devices have become widespread so driving offences for using them behind the wheel are rising, widening the insurance market for this offence.

Some insurers continue to accept convictions for driving without insurance, dangerous driving and driving without a licence. Check any policy before applying to make sure you can get cover for a conviction – but be prepared to be told by an insurer they will charge you more.

If you have been disqualified from driving, you cannot get a policy until you have served your ban. You can check your own penalty points or disqualifications by reading your online driving record.

You’ll need your driving licence number, National Insurance number and the postcode on your driving licence to do this.

Do I need to declare my driving convictions?

Yes, you must declare any unspent convictions when asked by your insurer. When you have served the rehabilitation period of your conviction it becomes spent and you no longer have to disclose it.

Though penalty points are erased from your licence after four years, points for more serious offences can stay on your record for up to 11 years.

You can use the Unlock website to check if your convictions are spent. Your car insurance policy will be invalid if you do not declare your convictions and any claim you make can be rejected.

How to find convicted driver insurance

Work out the cover level you need and get as many quotes as possible. Many insurers charge you more if you have previous convictions – or will simply refuse to cover you. So it often pays to get quotes from specialist companies.

There are other ways to reduce the cost of convicted driver cover. You could try these top ten easy ways to cut your car insurance costs.

Consider a lower-powered or smaller car also. Modern small cars are cleverly designed to maximise compact dimensions. Smaller engined cars are often more powerful than their size suggests, thanks to modern technology.

Choosing wisely should lower your car’s Group Rating Panel, organised and run by Thatcham Research. This rating runs from one (cheapest) to 50 (the most expensive to insure).

Why not check your vehicle’s security rating? Or research for another car’s rating so you can compare it?