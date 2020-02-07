Can black box insurance save you money?

Black box car insurance – also known as telematics insurance – is a type of policy that monitors driving behaviour using a digital device fitted to the vehicle’s dashboard console.

What is a telematics device?

The so-called “black box” is a small electronic device that relays information and statistics based on the driver’s ability and behaviour back to the car insurer by satellite.

Premiums are then calculated based on how you drive. Premiums may be significantly reduced at renewal if the device records safe driving behaviour. Many telematics car insurers award a score based on the data they receive back from the device, and this will determine how much you pay at renewal.

Pros and cons of black box car insurance

Pros:

Lower premiums for good driving

Encourages safe driving

Can help locate your car if stolen

Can alert authorities if you crash

Cons:

Higher premiums for bad driving

Some providers charge for installation

May not suit high mileage drivers

May restrict your driving

How is the black box fitted?

The fitting of the device is now a simple task that can be carried out by the owners of most newer models of car by plugging it into the 12V outlet. Some, however, may need to be fitted by an agent of the insurer in older models.

Most insurers will arrange a convenient time for an installer to visit you at your home or place of work and install the box. You will usually have 14 days to have the box installed, after which the insurer may cancel your policy.

How does it track driving behaviour?

The black box monitors and records your driving behaviour, and sends the data back to the insurer. The following metrics will be taken into consideration:

Speed – the device will record whether you are breaking local or national speed limits

Acceleration – recording whether you are gathering speed in a measured way

Braking – the device can measure how harshly or smoothly you slow down

Cornering – are you cornering too fast?

The telematics device also sends the insurer data on the time of day you drive and the number of miles covered, as well as the type of roads driven on.

Most policies constantly monitor the driver’s behaviour, sending data after every day or journey. Some insurers, however, only require the device to be used for a short period, for example three months, after which it is returned and the driver’s premium may be adjusted based on the data collected.

Driving restrictions and curfews

Some policies set a curfew after which you are not allowed to drive, usually during the night. Driving at night is statistically when you are most likely to have an accident, so your insurer may place a curfew on driving between 11pm and 5am to reduce the risk.

If you know you will need to drive at night, for work for example, find out how much this could affect the cost of your cover. Most insurers will review any breach of curfew on a case by case basis, so if you had to drive at night due to an emergency you may not be penalised.