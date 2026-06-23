The missing entrepreneurs: why thousands of would-be business owners never take the leap

The UK has no shortage of entrepreneurial spirit. There are currently around 5.7 million SMEs operating across the country, including 5.4 million microbusinesses, meaning 99.9% of all businesses are small or medium-sized enterprises.

But while millions of people across the UK have successfully started their own ventures, a new Government-backed report says many others never get the chance. The Maple Review has found that a lack of savings, limited access to finance and low financial confidence is preventing scores of aspiring founders from turning their business ideas into reality.

The report suggests that the country has a population of missing entrepreneurs; people with the ambition to start a company of their own, but without the financial security needed to take that initial leap.

The financial hurdle

The report, led by Small Business Britain and supported by Xero, draws on a survey of more than 600 people with experience of starting or attempting to start a business, many of whom have also experienced socioeconomic disadvantage.

The findings highlight the importance of financial security in taking the first step into entrepreneurship. Of those 600 respondents, the report found that:

63% lack the personal savings to invest in a business idea

50% don’t know how to access finance

47% have struggled to secure start-up loans or grants

47% lack the confidence to take on debt

Starting a business inevitably involves a degree of risk. Even relatively low-cost ventures can require upfront spending on equipment, software, marketing, insurance or professional services. More significantly, many founders will also face a period of reduced or unpredictable income while their business establishes itself.

For those with savings, assets or a financial safety net, this period of uncertainty can be somewhat mitigated. For those already juggling rent, bills and everyday living costs, it can make even a low-cost business difficult to start or sustain.

The report also highlighted that substantial start-up capital is not always a prerequisite. Many respondents said they would require only a modest injection, typically between £100 and £5,000, to launch, stabilise, or grow their businesses. Yet accessing such sums can be challenging without personal savings, established credit histories, financial confidence, or backing from family and friends.

A clearer path to finance

Navigating funding options can itself be a barrier. Understanding what’s available, and whether an application is likely to succeed, can understandably discourage some entrepreneurs and would-be business owners from engaging with the process at all.

That’s why the money.co.uk small business loan journey has been developed to simplify how SMEs explore potential funding options. Business owners answer a short set of questions about their company, how much funding they need, and what it’ll be used for. They’re then matched with finance options aligned to their circumstances, narrowing the field to options more relevant to each business.

What the economy stands to gain

Research from youth finance platform GoHenry claims that improving financial education from an early age could lead to an additional 76,400 businesses being created each year, generate 123,000 extra jobs annually and contribute almost £7 billion to the UK economy.

These are, of course, projections, but they highlight the broader economic opportunity associated with widening access to entrepreneurship. New businesses create employment, stimulate local economies and introduce new products and services. They can also help diversify regional economies and provide alternative routes into work for people who may face barriers in traditional employment. The businesses that never launch are difficult to measure, but their absence may represent a significant economic cost.

Entrepreneurship statistics typically focus on the businesses that are created, but the Maple Review encourages us to think about the businesses that aren’t. Behind every company registration may be several other ideas that never progress beyond the planning stage simply because their founders lack the money, confidence or support to move forward.

For policymakers, lenders and business support organisations, that represents a challenge. For the wider economy, it represents a massive missed opportunity. If the UK wants to unlock more entrepreneurial potential, the challenge is likely less about generating viable ideas, and more about widening access to the knowledge, confidence and financial support needed to act on them.