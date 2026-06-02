How UK small businesses are balancing caution, confidence and growth in 2026

For many small business owners, the past few years haven’t followed a clear rhythm. Demand, costs and trading conditions have shifted at different times, often in unpredictable ways. However, the latest Barclays Business Prosperity Index suggests that, despite ongoing uncertainty, confidence across UK firms remains high.

One of the most striking findings from Barclays’ research is how businesses are absorbing geopolitical pressure without significantly altering their outlook. Around 80% of UK firms report that the conflict in the Middle East has had a negative impact on their operations, whether through disrupted supply chains, higher costs, or softer international demand. Yet confidence remains broadly intact, with 85% still describing their business as strong.

That gap between external pressure and internal confidence suggests that many small and medium-sized firms are now operating in a more adaptable way, rather than simply reacting when conditions change.

That resilience is also visible in terms of forward-looking sentiment. More than four in five businesses expect revenues to rise in Q2 2026, and a similar proportion are optimistic about the rest of the year.

And that optimism also appears to extend beyond the numbers. Separate research from VistaPrint recently found that 80% of UK small business owners say they are currently happy in their role, with autonomy, purpose and fulfilment cited as the biggest drivers. What this all points to is that small business confidence appears to be rooted not only in market expectations, but in something more personal, and arguably more durable.

Financial considerations

Barclays’ data also shows that SMEs are adjusting their financial behaviour. SME borrowing is down 13.1% year-on-year, while cash buffers continue to build. This points to a deliberate focus on strengthening balance sheets and improving financial resilience, rather than prioritising expansion in the short term.

It also suggests SMEs are factoring unpredictability into their financial planning, holding more cash in reserve to maintain flexibility and manage uncertainty. With more cash held back as a buffer, firms may have greater protection against unexpected costs or downturns, but it can also mean having to be more selective when it comes to investing in growth.

Technology is another area where the balance between caution and ambition is shifting. Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly embedded in day-to-day operations. Just over half of businesses say AI has already improved productivity, and a growing share are now using more advanced “agentic” AI systems for tasks such as planning, customer interaction and operational decision-making.

And the trend isn't confined to larger firms either. VistaPrint's research suggests around 72% of UK small business owners now use AI tools at least monthly, whether for marketing, administration, customer communication or content creation. Whether the long-discussed AI gap between small firms and larger competitors is closing remains an open question, but the direction of travel is clear: AI is becoming a working tool across businesses of all sizes, not just the largest.

The data from Barclays underscores a broader shift: businesses are not stepping back from uncertainty, but they are reallocating attention and resources in response to it. Cash management is becoming more conservative in some areas, more strategic in others. Investment is increasingly targeted at resilience-building technologies such as productivity-enhancing AI, rather than broad-based expansion.

Ultimately, the picture that emerges is one of recalibration. Small businesses are not withdrawing from growth ambitions; they’re adjusting the conditions under which that growth is pursued. And while the external environment remains challenging, the drive continues to come from within, from owners who, by their own account, still find genuine fulfilment in the work itself.