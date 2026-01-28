Making Tax Digital (MTD) deadlines: key dates and timeline

If you’re a sole trader or you earn cash from a property, you will soon need to use HMRC’s digital tax filing system — Making Tax Digital (MTD) — which is set to replace self-assessment. Exactly how soon depends on how much you earn. Here, we cut through the noise and clearly set out the deadlines you need to know so you can prepare for MTD in advance and stride into the new tax year with confidence. Key takeaways MTD starts from April 2026 for people earning over £50,000 from self-employment or property, and from April 2027 for those earning over £30,000

You must send four quarterly updates each year and submit a final declaration by 31 January

Missing deadlines can lead to penalties, so use compatible software and keep digital records early to stay compliant

When does Making Tax Digital start? Making Tax Digital (MTD) is rolling out in phases. Your start date depends on how much you earn from self-employment or property income in a given tax year. The three key start dates are: From 6 April 2026 – If your total income from self-employment and property in the 2024-25 tax year is over £50,000

From 6 April 2027 – If your total income from self-employment and property in the 2025-26 tax year is over £30,000

From 6 April 2028 – If your total income from self-employment and property in the 2026-27 tax year is over £20,000 HMRC bases these qualifying income thresholds on your total gross income, not your profit. You don’t join MTD part way through a tax year. You join at the start of the following tax year after you meet the income threshold. HMRC will know when you’ve reached the threshold from your tax return. Key deadlines you need to know MTD replaces one annual self-assessment deadline with regular reporting windows during the year, as well as a single year-end deadline. Once you join MTD, you must meet five deadlines each tax year: Four quarterly update deadlines – You must send a summary of your income and expenses every three months

One final deadline on 31 January – You confirm your full income for the year, make any adjustments and submit your final tax return. This replaces the traditional self-assessment return Most people tend to follow standard tax-year quarters. If you do this, your deadlines stay the same each year and are as follows: 6 April to 5 July – Deadline 7 August

6 July to 5 October – Deadline 7 November

6 October to 5 January – Deadline 7 February

6 January to 5 April – Deadline 7 May You must send each update within one month of the quarter ending. You’re welcome to use different accounting periods if you wish to follow your own quarterly schedule, but the one-month deadline still applies. The 31 January final deadline By 31 January, you must file your MTD tax return and final declaration. This is similar to the self-assessment return in that you need to confirm your total income for the year, but the quarterly updates you provide throughout the year pre-populate the form, making things a bit easier. You still pay any tax you owe, as normal, by 31 January (and 31 July if payments on account apply).

