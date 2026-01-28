<Business bank accounts

Partnership bank accounts

Compare bank accounts for your business partnership

Take control of your partnership finances with a dedicated business account. Stay organised and access tools designed for joint business success

Partnership current accounts

Find partnership bank accounts from leading providers
Virgin MoneyThe Co-operative BankZemplerWorldFirstRevolutLloyds BankVirgin MoneyThe Co-operative BankZemplerWorldFirstRevolutLloyds Bank
View deals
Trustpilot
Author
Joe Phelan
Editor
Matt Browning
Last updated
January 28th, 2026
8 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Free accounting software available to business account holders. T&Cs Apply

Lloyds Business Account

Account fee
12 months free, then £8.50 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
4-8 Days
*After 12 months, there’s a monthly fee of £8.50. Some fees and transaction charges will apply as soon as the account is open. This offer only applies to the business’s first current account. Free accounting software available to business account holders. You must be registered for Online for Business or Commercial Banking Online. UK based businesses only
To qualify for this account you need to be a sole trader, partner or company director and be aged 18 or over. Must not already have a Lloyds Bank business account for this business. Lending is subject to status.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly account fee for first 12 months – keep your banking costs down while you establish your business
  • Instant credit decisions of up to £5,000 – with options for a business credit card or business overdraft to support growth
  • Free accounting tools – automate admin, create invoices, and send VAT returns directly to HMRC
  • Manage everything in-app – open your account, apply for credit, and track finances in one place
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Max. annual turnover£25,000,000
UK Resident
Get £100 when you open a Revolut Business account and add money to your account

Revolut Business Basic Account

Account fee
£10.00 per month
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account Integrations: Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice. Hold and exchange 25+ currencies.
Revolut is not a fully licensed bank in the UK. Your money is safeguarded in an account with a regulated bank or high quality liquid assets. Your savings are deposited with partner banks. Eligible deposits are protected up to £120k per bank. Sign up to Revolut Business and add money to your account by 31 March 2026 to get a £100 welcome bonus. New Revolut Business customers only. Subscription fees and T&Cs apply
More Information
Good to know
  • Not covered by the FSCS - Revolut is an electronic money institution and not a bank
  • Issue physical and virtual cards – manage cards for you and your team to control spending and improve security
  • Account integrations with Clear Books, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Sage and Xero - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error
  • Hold and exchange 25+ currencies with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards - useful if you’re involved in international trade or working with global clients
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies & partnerships
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Free day-to-day online business banking

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
2-4 Days
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
For limited companies please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fees – manage your business finances without any hidden charges, helping you keep banking costs low
  • 0.25% cashback on debit card purchases – reward your everyday spending and reinvest savings back into your business
  • Seamless integration with QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage – automate accounting tasks and streamline your bookkeeping process
  • Expert mentoring from Virgin Startup – access tailored guidance and insights to help your business grow successfully
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£1,000,000
UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2025 5 Star Rating

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
25 months free, then £6.50 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5-7 Days
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments). Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than 6.5m. For limited companies please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC
More Information
Good to know
  • Created for you - this account is for start-ups, sole traders and limited companies with an annual turnover of less than £6.5m
  • Integration with Sage, Xero and Quickbooks - helps to streamline accounting and reduces human error, plus there’s automated business spending categorisation
  • No fees - 25 months’ fee-free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers which helps to reduce costs (excludes CHAPS and international payments)
  • Expert mentoring and guidance from Virgin Startup - access a supportive community and special events to help your business scale
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnover£6,500,000
UK Resident
Earn up to 1.2% cashback on business spend + USD 100 sign-up bonus*

WorldFirst Business Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
No
Account management
App, Online
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account integrations: Xero, Netsuite
Earn cashback and avoid foreign transaction fees in 15 currencies. Spend in 20+ currencies by opening free multi-currency accounts with no monthly fees. Easy collections from 130+ marketplaces, fast and secure international payment, real human support.
No overdraft facility, 18+, No FSCS, business only, T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • Designed for global businesses – one centralised account to manage revenue, payments and expenses across multiple countries, without opening separate local bank accounts
  • Lower costs, fewer hidden fees – no account fees or minimum balances, zero FX fees in 15 currencies, and transparent pricing on international transfers
  • Unlimited cashback on everyday spend – earn up to 1.2% cashback on all business card transactions with the World Card, wherever Mastercard is accepted (cashback rates may vary by region)
  • Built to help you scale internationally – get paid like a local in 20+ currencies, access 130+ global marketplaces (including Amazon, Etsy and TikTok Shop), and pay suppliers in 100+ currencies
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Apply for an overdraft at the Application Stage

Zempler Bank Business Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Online, Phone
Set-up time
Instant decision
Account Integrations: Clear Books, CashFlow, FreeAgent, QuickBooks, Reckon1, Sage, Xero
Zempler Bank, for sole traders, those just starting out & small businesses. Instant payment notifications, UK telephone support, cashflow tracking & integrated accounting, FSCS protection up to £120,000 on eligible deposits.
Eligibility criteria apply, other fees and charges may apply, for UK businesses only, 18+ and UK resident, T&Cs apply.
More Information
Good to know
  • No account fee - keep costs low with a free business bank account
  • Easy application - you can apply for this account in minutes and then use the online banking app when you’re approved
  • UK customer support - pick up the phone and chat to someone if you have any issues, so you can get back to running your business as soon as possible
  • Cashflow tracking, integrated accounting and instant payment notifications - these extra features can help you to run your business effectively
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
RegistrationBusiness registered & trading in UK
Maximum balance£500,000
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Free everyday digital business banking* and rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot

The Co-operative Bank Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5 Days
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero
*Charges apply for cash and cheque transactions and other special services. You can deposit cash in branch and in the Post Office for £1.50 per cheque or £1.50 per £100 cash deposited. Mobile banking is subject to eligibility.
An overdraft arrangement fee applies and where security is required, additional security fees may apply. Application subject to status (including credit checks and an assessment of your financial circumstances), eligibility and T&Cs.
More Information
Good to know
  • No monthly fee – a cost-effective solution for startups and growing businesses looking to bank digitally without overhead charges
  • Discounted payment terminals and free Go Get Paid access – this makes it easier to process payments and manage transactions smoothly
  • Accountancy software integration – streamline bookkeeping by connecting with your preferred accounting tools, saving time and reducing errors
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
RegistrationUK business address
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident
Exclusive savings rate and overdraft benefits and rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot

The Co-operative Bank Business Bank Account Plus

Account fee
£10.00 per month
FSCS Protection
Yes
Account management
App, Branch, Online, Phone
Set-up time
5 Days
Account Integrations: QuickBooks, Sage, Xero and more
Exclusive savings rate and overdraft benefits. Access to our business toolbox, plus extra exclusive benefits. Charges apply for cash, cheque transactions & other special services. Applicants must be 18+. Mobile banking is subject to eligibility.
Optional overdraft with no arrangement fee on amounts up to £25,000. Arrangement fees apply to only the amount above £25,000. Interest will be charged & where security is required additional security fees may apply (subject to status and eligibility).
More Information
Good to know
  • Business toolbox access – get support for your business needs, plus save up to £70 with a Love2Shop voucher when you take out eligible business insurance
  • Accountancy software integration – connect seamlessly with platforms like Sage, Xero, and QuickBooks to streamline bookkeeping and reduce admin time
  • Bank with confidence – eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 by the FSCS, and the provider is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot (with over 14,000 reviews)
Eligibility
AvailabilityLimited companies, partnerships & sole traders
Max. annual turnoverUnlimited
UK Resident

The benefits of a business bank account

A partnership bank account lets two or more partners manage a business’s income and expenses in one place, keeping finances separate from personal accounts. 

These accounts typically allow all partners to access the account, make payments, and view transactions, reflecting their shared responsibility for the business’s finances.

They can be used by ordinary and limited partnerships, and are designed to help with day-to-day money management, bookkeeping, and preparing for tax obligations.

Do partnerships need a business bank account in the UK?

Whether a partnership needs a business bank account depends on its legal structure.

  • Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) are separate legal entities, so they must have a business bank account. The account is held in the name of the LLP, not the individual partners, reflecting the business’s separate legal and financial identity.

  • General partnerships, where partners share profits and liabilities, are not legally required to open a business account. The business isn’t separate from the partners, and profits are taxed as personal income. Even so, many general partnerships find it helpful to have a dedicated business account.

  • Limited partnerships (LPs) have at least one general partner, who manages the business and has unlimited liability, and at least one limited partner, whose liability is capped and who usually cannot manage the business. While not legally required, an LP account can keep finances organised, especially for the general partner.

Some banks may also ask for a partnership agreement, sometimes called a deed, before opening an account, which sets out each partner’s responsibilities and financial arrangements.

How a joint business account can help your partnership

A joint business account gives all partners a single place to manage the partnership’s finances, making day-to-day money management simpler and more transparent. 

By keeping business income and expenses separate from personal accounts, it’s generally much easier to track cash flow, monitor spending, and ensure everyone is working from the same financial hymn sheet.

Key ways a joint account can help your partnership include:

  • Shared access: All partners can view transactions, make payments, and manage the account according to agreed permissions.

  • Clear record-keeping: Transactions are recorded in one place, simplifying bookkeeping and making it easier to prepare for Self Assessment and other tax obligations.

  • Professional appearance: Using a dedicated account shows clients, suppliers, and lenders that your partnership is organised and serious.

  • Integration with tools: Many accounts offer online banking, apps, and accounting software integration, helping partners stay on top of finances on the go.

  • Cash flow support: Some accounts provide overdrafts or credit options (subject to eligibility), giving partnerships flexibility when managing short-term expenses.

A joint business account doesn’t just make life easier: it can help avoid confusion, reduce disputes, and support the smooth running of the partnership.

Top features of a partnership business bank account

Partnership accounts include features designed to make shared financial management easier and more transparent:

  • Multi-user access and control levels: Each partner can access the account, with permissions set for viewing, paying, or withdrawing.

  • Clear bookkeeping and tax support: Keeps income and expenses separate from personal finances, making accounting and Self Assessment simpler.

  • Business tools: Invoicing, payment scheduling, and integration with accounting software to streamline everyday finance tasks.

  • Dedicated business support: Some banks offer account managers or specialist advice for partnerships.

  • International payments: Low-cost transfers and fee-free overseas spending for partnerships that trade abroad.

These features help partnerships stay organised, reduce errors, and make day-to-day money management smoother.

How to pick the best business account for your partnership

When choosing an account, focus on features and services that suit your partnership’s workflow and financial needs. By comparing these factors, partnerships can find an account that matches their needs, keeps finances organised, and supports smooth daily operations:

Fees and charges

Compare monthly fees, transaction costs, overdrafts, and international payment costs.

Digital tools

Check for online banking, mobile apps, and accounting software integrations.

Access and permissions

Look at how the bank manages multi-user accounts and whether tiered access is available.

Support services

Consider banks that offer dedicated business support or guidance for partnerships.

Additional features

Invoicing tools, payment scheduling, and international options depending on your operations.

Documents needed to open a joint partnership account

Opening a joint business account for a partnership requires providing information for all partners. While the exact requirements vary by provider, most will ask for some or all of the following:

  • Proof of ID and address for each partner, such as a passport or driver’s licence and a recent utility bill.

  • Certificate of formation, if your partnership is a limited liability partnership (LLP).

  • Partnership agreement, if you have one, outlining each partner’s responsibilities and profit shares.

  • Evidence of the partnership’s trading address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.

  • Companies House registration (if applicable).

  • Estimated annual turnover to give the bank an idea of the business’s scale.

  • Contracts or agreements between co-partners, if relevant to the bank’s requirements.

Having these documents ready for all partners can make the application process quicker and smoother.

How to open a bank account for a business partnership

  • Choose a suitable bank and account: Look for an account that meets your partnership’s needs, including multi-user access and tools for managing finances.

  • Prepare the required documents: Collect ID, proof of address, partnership agreement, and any other documentation the bank requests for all partners.

  • Apply together: All partners usually need to submit the application at the same time, either online or in branch.

  • Verification: The bank will check each partner’s information and documents.

  • Account approval: Once approved, all partners can access the account according to the agreed permissions, reflecting the partnership’s shared responsibility.

Benefits and drawbacks of partnership bank accounts

Pros:

  • Shared access: All partners can view and manage transactions, making financial management transparent.

  • Simplified bookkeeping: Keeps business income and expenses separate from personal finances, making accounting and tax reporting easier.

  • Professional image: Demonstrates to clients, suppliers, and lenders that the partnership is organised.

  • Integrated tools: Many accounts include invoicing, payment scheduling, and accounting software integration.

  • Cash flow support: Some accounts offer overdrafts or credit facilities, subject to eligibility, helping manage short-term expenses.

  • Dispute prevention: Centralised records reduce the risk of misunderstandings between partners.

Cons:

  • Joint liability: All partners may be responsible for debts or overdrafts, depending on the partnership type.

  • Potential fees: Monthly charges, transaction fees, and overdraft costs may be higher than personal accounts.

  • Application requirements: All partners usually need to provide ID, proof of address, and sometimes a partnership agreement, which can be time-consuming.

Tips for managing a joint bank account as business partners

A joint partnership account works best when all partners are clear on how it will be used and who has access. To keep finances organised and reduce the risk of disagreements, consider the following:

  • Set a primary administrator: Designate one partner to manage day-to-day account activity and act as the main point of contact with the bank.

  • Agree on access and permissions: Decide who can withdraw funds, make payments, or transfer money, and check if your bank allows tiered access levels.

  • Create a partnership agreement: Document what happens if a partner leaves, the business ends, or disputes arise.

  • Review regularly: Revisit your agreement and account arrangements periodically to ensure they still reflect the partnership’s needs.

  • Maintain transparency: Keep all partners informed of major transactions and account activity to avoid misunderstandings.

These steps should help maintain trust, protect each partner, and ensure the account supports smooth financial management.

FAQs

Who can open a partnership business business account?

A partnership business account can be opened by two or more people running a business together in the UK. This includes:

  • General partnerships, where all partners share profits, losses, and liabilities.

  • Limited partnerships (LPs), which must have at least one general partner with unlimited liability and one or more limited partners with capped liability.

  • Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), which are separate legal entities and require a dedicated account in the business’s name.

All partners usually need to provide identification and relevant documentation when applying, and some banks may request a partnership agreement before opening the account.


Are partnership bank accounts protected by the FSCS?

Yes, in most cases partnership business bank accounts are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), though the rules depend on the type of partnership.

The FSCS protects eligible deposits up to £120,000 per person, per authorised bank or building society. Coverage is usually based on the individual partners, not the partnership as a separate entity. Each partner’s share of the funds could be protected up to £120,000.

Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) are separate legal entities, so protection applies to the account held in the LLP’s name, rather than the individual partners. 

For general and limited partnerships, protection typically depends on how funds are held and the bank’s structure.

Always check with your bank to confirm how FSCS protection applies to your partnership account.

Can all business partners access the bank account?

Yes, with most partnership business accounts all named partners can access the account, but the level of access can vary depending on the bank and the permissions set.

  • Full access: Some accounts allow every partner to make payments, withdraw funds, and manage the account equally.

  • Tiered access: Some banks let you assign different permission levels, so some partners can view transactions only, while others can make payments or transfers.

  • Agreed arrangements: It’s important for partners to agree on who can do what and to document this in the partnership agreement or account setup, to avoid misunderstandings or disputes.

Setting clear access levels helps maintain trust and ensures the account is managed safely and efficiently.

Are partnership accounts different from joint business bank accounts?

While the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are important differences.

Partnership accounts are specifically for businesses run by two or more partners (general partnerships, limited partnerships, or LLPs). They reflect the legal and financial structure of the partnership and may include features tailored to shared management and liability.

Joint business accounts can refer more broadly to any business account held by more than one person, not necessarily a formal partnership. For example, two co-owners of a limited company could open a joint account, even though the company itself is the legal entity.

In short, all partnership accounts are joint accounts for the partners, but not all joint business accounts are partnership accounts.

More on partnership bank accounts

Here are some guides to explain more about partnership bank accounts
Business bank accounts for partnerships
Business bank accounts for partnerships
What is a business partnership?
What is a business partnership?
How to manage a business bank account with multiple directors
How to manage a business bank account with multiple directors
Find more guides here

About the author

Author imageJoe Phelan
Joe Phelan
Joe joined the money.co.uk team in 2024, where he helps small business owners navigate the often confusing world of business finance. His role is to cut through the jargon and create clear, actionable content that empowers entrepreneurs to make confident financial decisions.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.5 out of 5
by 1,079 people
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Trust Pilot stars
Everything you need to gain credit for your business
Michael Ver-yard
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Trust Pilot stars
Very fast and efficient.
SAL
Great website
Trust Pilot stars
Great website, very easy to use and compare options. Clear information and really helpful for making decisions quickly.
customer