|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Max. annual turnover
|£25,000,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies & partnerships
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£1,000,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|£6,500,000
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships, sole traders & charities
|Registration
|Business registered & trading in UK
|Maximum balance
|£500,000
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Registration
|UK business address
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
|Availability
|Limited companies, partnerships & sole traders
|Max. annual turnover
|Unlimited
|UK Resident
A partnership bank account lets two or more partners manage a business’s income and expenses in one place, keeping finances separate from personal accounts.
These accounts typically allow all partners to access the account, make payments, and view transactions, reflecting their shared responsibility for the business’s finances.
They can be used by ordinary and limited partnerships, and are designed to help with day-to-day money management, bookkeeping, and preparing for tax obligations.
Whether a partnership needs a business bank account depends on its legal structure.
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) are separate legal entities, so they must have a business bank account. The account is held in the name of the LLP, not the individual partners, reflecting the business’s separate legal and financial identity.
General partnerships, where partners share profits and liabilities, are not legally required to open a business account. The business isn’t separate from the partners, and profits are taxed as personal income. Even so, many general partnerships find it helpful to have a dedicated business account.
Limited partnerships (LPs) have at least one general partner, who manages the business and has unlimited liability, and at least one limited partner, whose liability is capped and who usually cannot manage the business. While not legally required, an LP account can keep finances organised, especially for the general partner.
Some banks may also ask for a partnership agreement, sometimes called a deed, before opening an account, which sets out each partner’s responsibilities and financial arrangements.
A joint business account gives all partners a single place to manage the partnership’s finances, making day-to-day money management simpler and more transparent.
By keeping business income and expenses separate from personal accounts, it’s generally much easier to track cash flow, monitor spending, and ensure everyone is working from the same financial hymn sheet.
Key ways a joint account can help your partnership include:
Shared access: All partners can view transactions, make payments, and manage the account according to agreed permissions.
Clear record-keeping: Transactions are recorded in one place, simplifying bookkeeping and making it easier to prepare for Self Assessment and other tax obligations.
Professional appearance: Using a dedicated account shows clients, suppliers, and lenders that your partnership is organised and serious.
Integration with tools: Many accounts offer online banking, apps, and accounting software integration, helping partners stay on top of finances on the go.
Cash flow support: Some accounts provide overdrafts or credit options (subject to eligibility), giving partnerships flexibility when managing short-term expenses.
A joint business account doesn’t just make life easier: it can help avoid confusion, reduce disputes, and support the smooth running of the partnership.
Partnership accounts include features designed to make shared financial management easier and more transparent:
Multi-user access and control levels: Each partner can access the account, with permissions set for viewing, paying, or withdrawing.
Clear bookkeeping and tax support: Keeps income and expenses separate from personal finances, making accounting and Self Assessment simpler.
Business tools: Invoicing, payment scheduling, and integration with accounting software to streamline everyday finance tasks.
Dedicated business support: Some banks offer account managers or specialist advice for partnerships.
International payments: Low-cost transfers and fee-free overseas spending for partnerships that trade abroad.
These features help partnerships stay organised, reduce errors, and make day-to-day money management smoother.
Opening a joint business account for a partnership requires providing information for all partners. While the exact requirements vary by provider, most will ask for some or all of the following:
Proof of ID and address for each partner, such as a passport or driver’s licence and a recent utility bill.
Certificate of formation, if your partnership is a limited liability partnership (LLP).
Partnership agreement, if you have one, outlining each partner’s responsibilities and profit shares.
Evidence of the partnership’s trading address, such as a utility bill or lease agreement.
Companies House registration (if applicable).
Estimated annual turnover to give the bank an idea of the business’s scale.
Contracts or agreements between co-partners, if relevant to the bank’s requirements.
Having these documents ready for all partners can make the application process quicker and smoother.
Choose a suitable bank and account: Look for an account that meets your partnership’s needs, including multi-user access and tools for managing finances.
Prepare the required documents: Collect ID, proof of address, partnership agreement, and any other documentation the bank requests for all partners.
Apply together: All partners usually need to submit the application at the same time, either online or in branch.
Verification: The bank will check each partner’s information and documents.
Account approval: Once approved, all partners can access the account according to the agreed permissions, reflecting the partnership’s shared responsibility.
Shared access: All partners can view and manage transactions, making financial management transparent.
Simplified bookkeeping: Keeps business income and expenses separate from personal finances, making accounting and tax reporting easier.
Professional image: Demonstrates to clients, suppliers, and lenders that the partnership is organised.
Integrated tools: Many accounts include invoicing, payment scheduling, and accounting software integration.
Cash flow support: Some accounts offer overdrafts or credit facilities, subject to eligibility, helping manage short-term expenses.
Dispute prevention: Centralised records reduce the risk of misunderstandings between partners.
Joint liability: All partners may be responsible for debts or overdrafts, depending on the partnership type.
Potential fees: Monthly charges, transaction fees, and overdraft costs may be higher than personal accounts.
Application requirements: All partners usually need to provide ID, proof of address, and sometimes a partnership agreement, which can be time-consuming.
A joint partnership account works best when all partners are clear on how it will be used and who has access. To keep finances organised and reduce the risk of disagreements, consider the following:
Set a primary administrator: Designate one partner to manage day-to-day account activity and act as the main point of contact with the bank.
Agree on access and permissions: Decide who can withdraw funds, make payments, or transfer money, and check if your bank allows tiered access levels.
Create a partnership agreement: Document what happens if a partner leaves, the business ends, or disputes arise.
Review regularly: Revisit your agreement and account arrangements periodically to ensure they still reflect the partnership’s needs.
Maintain transparency: Keep all partners informed of major transactions and account activity to avoid misunderstandings.
These steps should help maintain trust, protect each partner, and ensure the account supports smooth financial management.
A partnership business account can be opened by two or more people running a business together in the UK. This includes:
General partnerships, where all partners share profits, losses, and liabilities.
Limited partnerships (LPs), which must have at least one general partner with unlimited liability and one or more limited partners with capped liability.
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), which are separate legal entities and require a dedicated account in the business’s name.
All partners usually need to provide identification and relevant documentation when applying, and some banks may request a partnership agreement before opening the account.
Yes, in most cases partnership business bank accounts are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), though the rules depend on the type of partnership.
The FSCS protects eligible deposits up to £120,000 per person, per authorised bank or building society. Coverage is usually based on the individual partners, not the partnership as a separate entity. Each partner’s share of the funds could be protected up to £120,000.
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) are separate legal entities, so protection applies to the account held in the LLP’s name, rather than the individual partners.
For general and limited partnerships, protection typically depends on how funds are held and the bank’s structure.
Always check with your bank to confirm how FSCS protection applies to your partnership account.
Yes, with most partnership business accounts all named partners can access the account, but the level of access can vary depending on the bank and the permissions set.
Full access: Some accounts allow every partner to make payments, withdraw funds, and manage the account equally.
Tiered access: Some banks let you assign different permission levels, so some partners can view transactions only, while others can make payments or transfers.
Agreed arrangements: It’s important for partners to agree on who can do what and to document this in the partnership agreement or account setup, to avoid misunderstandings or disputes.
Setting clear access levels helps maintain trust and ensures the account is managed safely and efficiently.
While the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are important differences.
Partnership accounts are specifically for businesses run by two or more partners (general partnerships, limited partnerships, or LLPs). They reflect the legal and financial structure of the partnership and may include features tailored to shared management and liability.
Joint business accounts can refer more broadly to any business account held by more than one person, not necessarily a formal partnership. For example, two co-owners of a limited company could open a joint account, even though the company itself is the legal entity.
In short, all partnership accounts are joint accounts for the partners, but not all joint business accounts are partnership accounts.
