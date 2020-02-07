How to claim on your business insurance

If your claim is for theft or malicious damage, contact the police and make a note of the crime reference number.

It depends on what your policy covers , so check your documents for full details of what you can claim for.

What can you claim for?

Most business insurers run a 24/7 claims helpline, so you should be able to speak to an adviser immediately.

Your insurer will assess your claim and may send someone to visit you in person. They will decide if your claim is valid and how it should be settled.

Send supporting documents as requested by your insurer. For example, they may need receipts, photos, or copies of health and safety policies for public liability claims.

Give further detail by speaking with a claims adviser or submitting a claims form. If your claim is for theft or damage, take an inventory so you can give accurate replacement costs.

Call the claims team on the number listed in your policy documents. Alternatively, some insurers run online claims systems so you can quickly log your claim.

Do not accept blame, even by apologising, as this could incriminate you in liability claims. As soon as you need to make a claim, you should contact your insurer:

Yes, you need to pay your policy excess if you claim. You may have to pay this before your claim is paid, or your insurer may deduct it from the value of your claim.

Depending on the value of your claim, the price of your policy may increase when you renew. You can still shop around to find the cheapest cover, but you must give insurers full details of any previous claims.

How will your claim be paid?

It depends on what you claim for.

Liability claims are usually paid straight to the third party. For example, your employee or a member of the public.

Business interruption claims are usually paid to your business by cheque or BACS transfer.

Commercial property claims can be settled by repair, replacement or reimbursing you with a cheque or BACS transfer.

How long does it take?