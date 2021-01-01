You can find the best Malaysia currency exchange by comparing the rates offered by as many travel money providers as possible.
You can do this by:
Using our Malaysian ringgit exchange comparison
Checking the pound to ringgit rate offered by each provider
Remember to include any delivery fees which may apply, especially if you're buying online. Some travel money providers let you order online to pick up in store, or at the airport.
What to look out for
You can check the following from travel money providers:
Malaysia currency rate: This tells you how many Malaysia ringgit you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your money.
Delivery fee: This is a charge you pay when choosing to have your currency delivered. This cost can vary, and some travel money companies don't charge a fee at all.
Pick-up fee: Most travel money companies don't charge for this, but double check before you buy if you choose to collect your currency.
Exchange limits: This is the minimum or maximum amount you need to exchange, so try to avoid any company that doesn't let you order the amount you want.
Some companies offer better rates when you order over a set amount. Only exchange the amount you want, otherwise you could return from your trip with unused currency.
Malaysian ringgit FAQs
Is my money protected if a provider goes bust?
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
Is it safe to order Malaysian ringgit online?
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered.
How many currencies can I buy at once?
As many as you like, but most companies will have a maximum total amount of money you can buy at one time.
How often do the exchange rates on this table change?
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
What is commission?
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.