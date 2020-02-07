90-day travel insurance

Compare travel insurance companies that cover you on trips that last for 90-days or more.
Check what each company offers and choose the type of cover that suits you best.
Get quotes from these travel insurance providers and more
Last updated: 10 February 2021
If you are going travelling for three months or longer, some standard travel insurance policies will not be able to cover you.
Many insurers offer a maximum trip length of 31 days for single trip and annual policies.
There are two types of travel insurance that can cover you for 90-days:
Single trip cover: This covers you for one trip lasting 90-days or more
Annual cover: This covers you for multiple trips over one year, including trips that are over 90-days
If you are going travelling for a year or more you might need a specialist backpacker travel insurance policy that can cover you in several countries.
If you are only going on one holiday in the next year consider a single trip policy, but it is not always the cheapest option.
Annual cover is often cheaper if you make several trips in a year, but they can be cheaper even if you are only making one trip, for example:
A quote for a single trip 90-day policy could cost £70
An annual policy with the same insurer and an individual trip length of more than 90-days could cost £50
However, some annual policies offer lower levels of cover than single trip insurance, so look carefully at what is covered by each policy.
Here is how to choose between single trip and annual cover
You must make sure you are fully protected when you travel, so make sure you:
Declare your medical conditions, because if you do not, your insurance will not cover you if you fall ill. Here is how to make sure your pre-existing conditions are covered.
Add extra cover if you need it, like extreme or winter sports cover if you are planning any dangerous activities while you are away.
Once you know the type of policy and cover you need compare as many policies as possible.
You can also try these 8 ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance to get the best possible deal.
It depends on how many times you travel in a year. This guide will help you choose between single trip and annual cover.
The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
Yes, provided you specify which countries or areas you will be visiting on your policy. Here is how single trip and annual travel insurance works.
Yes, but you may find it harder to find cover and it will probably cost you more. Here is how to find travel insurance as you get older.
Yes, but it can be more expensive and not all insurers will cover you. This guide explains how to find travel insurance with pre-existing conditions.