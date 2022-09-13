Do you know credit score from your APR? Take our financial quiz to test your knowledge and see how financially literate you are as you prepare to head to university.
We've been on the hunt for exclusive offers and fantastic deals for people heading off to university for the fist time. Here are some of the best we've found and what they can offer you:
£100 sign up bonus
Up to £3,000 interest-free overdraft
Plus a whole host of account extras
Offer available to first year students on a qualifying course who open one HSBC Student Bank Account from 16th June 2022 and make 5 eligible debit card transactions within 30 days from account opening. For persons in the UK. Account subject to status. Must be UK, Channel Island, or Isle of Man resident for 3 years+ currently resident in the UK. 18+ only.
Further offer and account T&Cs apply.
Money.co.uk has partnered with HSBC to offer you a great student current account deal. Get £100 to do uni your way with HSBC UK.
Money.co.uk has partnered with Hastings Direct to offer an exclusive student car insurance deal. £25 Just Eat/ASOS gift card.
Exclusive £25 Just Eat/ASOS gift card with your next purchase of Hastings Direct YouDrive car insurance through Hastings Direct.
Complete a new quote and purchase a Hastings Direct YouDrive car insurance policy through Hastings Direct to be eligible to claim a £25 Just Eat/ASOS gift card.
A sign up is considered valid 15 days after the first LOQBOX payment is made.
Vouchers will be sent to you via email, to the email address associated with your LOQBOX Save account.
Only one voucher will be given to LOQBOX members with LOQBOX Save associated with this promotion.
This promotion runs until 30 November 2022 and all vouchers will be sent by 15 December 2022.
Sign up to LOQBOX Save at the Fresher’s Fair credit score offering and get a £10 Amazon voucher courtesy of money.co.uk
We've rounded up what you need to know to get your financial life sorted, letting you focus on your studies and socialising.
You can see three of our favourite guides below - or check out our complete set of guides to student finances here.
If you are heading to university this autumn, here is how to make sure you can afford to have fun rather than worrying about the pennies.Read More
If you’re starting or returning to university in September, here are some tips to help you keep your costs down before, during and after your studies.Read More
Being a student is fun, enriching and very expensive. On top of hefty tuition fees there are countless other costs you'll need to prepare yourself for, here's a full list of what else you'll have to pay for.Read More
Your degree and chosen university can make a difference to your lifetime earnings, find out how much yours is worth by using our degree valuation calculator:
