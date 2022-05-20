Ongoing great prices for good drivers
Easily manage your policy in the Hastings Direct app
See how you're driving in the app
Hastings Direct has teamed up with money.co.uk to create an offering designed for students looking for car insurance at uni. The exclusive offer is explained below:
Hastings Direct YouDrive looks at your actual driving style, so you’ll get a great price on day one and if you drive well, you’ll keep getting great prices every year.
It's easy to set up and you'll be able to track how you're driving via our easy-to-use app.
And the better news is you can get an exclusive £25 Just Eat/ASOS gift card* with your next purchase of Hastings Direct YouDrive car insurance through Hastings Direct and money.co.uk. T&Cs apply
Ongoing great prices for good drivers
Easily manage your policy in the Hastings Direct app
See how you're driving in the app
24/7 accident support
Courtesy car included with comprehensive cover
Uninsured driver promise when you choose comprehensive cover
See the data we see
Manage your policy in the app
Helps protect against fraudulent claims
Ongoing low prices for good drivers
We've rounded up what you need to know to get your financial life sorted, letting you focus on your studies and socialising.
You can see three of our favourite guides below - or check out our complete set of guides to student finances here.
If you are heading to university this autumn, here is how to make sure you can afford to have fun rather than worrying about the pennies.Read More
If you’re starting or returning to university in September, here are some tips to help you keep your costs down before, during and after your studies.Read More
Being a student is fun, enriching and very expensive. On top of hefty tuition fees there are countless other costs you'll need to prepare yourself for, here's a full list of what else you'll have to pay for.Read More
Vouchers will be sent to the email address you have set up with Hasting Car Insurance Insurance within 130 - 150 days of your policy purchase date, and once Hasting Car Insurance Limited is able to verify a qualifying purchase that has met the terms and conditions.
Customers will receive an email from noreply@rewards.com with the full details on how to claim their voucher. The link to claim your gift card will expire after 60 days from the date you receive the email.
Recurrences on the number of purchases that can be made while earning Vouchers may be limited.
From time-to-time information displayed here may be out of date. Please see the Affiliate's full Terms and Conditions page for further information.
Only clicks and sales generated from within the UK are valid.
Hastings Insurance Services Limited, trading as Hastings Direct reserves the right to modify or withdraw the promotion early at any time
* ASOS/JustEat is not a sponsor of this promotion. ASOS/JustEat ("GCs") may be redeemed on the ASOS/JustEat websites towards the purchase of eligible products listed in our online catalogue and sold by ASOS/JustEat or any other seller selling through ASOS/JustEat. GCs cannot be reloaded, resold, transferred for value, redeemed for cash or applied to any other account.ASOS/JustEat is not responsible if a GC is lost, stolen, destroyed or used without permission.