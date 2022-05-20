Going to uni? HSBC's Student Bank Account helps you boss your budget while you're studying, so you can enjoy student life to the full
£100 sign up bonus
Up to £3,000 interest-free overdraft
Plus a whole host of account extras
HSBC has teamed up with money.co.uk to create an offering designed for students looking to find a bank account. The offer is explained below:
Topping our comparison charts with the biggest interest-free overdraft about, the HSBC Student Bank Account has some of the best incentives we’ve seen. And the £100 sign-up bonus is just the start...
Get up to £3,000 interest-free overdraft to keep your money worries at bay, plus a whole host of account extras - so, one account can see you through this term, next term and the long term too.
You get £1,000 overdraft in year one, rising to up to £2,000 in year two and - you guessed it - £3,000 in your third year.
There's also a linked regular saver account and discounts at Costa Coffee, ASOS, Boohoo and more with HSBC's home&Away offers programme.
Apply here with your confirmed uni place, and be ready for it all with HSBC UK.
Offer available to first year students on a qualifying course who open one HSBC Student Bank Account from 16th June 2022 and make 5 eligible debit card transactions within 30 days from account opening.
For persons in the UK. Account subject to status.
Must be UK, Channel Island, or Isle of Man resident for 3 years+ currently resident in the UK. 18+ only.
Further offer and account T&Cs apply.
We've rounded up what you need to know to get your financial life sorted, letting you focus on your studies and socialising.
You can see three of our favourite guides below - or check out our complete set of guides to student finances here.
