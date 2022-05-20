What is LOQBOX?

LOQBOX is the money app that aims to give everyone the tools to live a richer life - both personally and financially. LOQBOX is here to help you build, maintain and strengthen your financial health.

From boosting your credit score to helping you save for the things you love, LOQBOX is the easy way to take control of your money.

How does it work?

Here’s the simple, smart way LOQBOX Save can build your credit score.

Simply choose how much you want to save each month (between £20 and £200). LOQBOX locks away a 0% APR loan for that amount in your LOQBOX Save. A bit like a digital piggy bank.

You’ll save that amount each month for 12 months, growing your credit score as you go. (LOQBOX uses your payments to pay off the loan you locked away.)

At the end, pop every penny into a new account (LOQBOX's partner banks pay them a commission, making it free for you).

Or if you prefer to use an existing account, it’s just £30 for your LOQBOX credit-building, savings and financial guidance journey.