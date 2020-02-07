There are lots of reasons why you might like to get a stock and shares ISA. But there are downsides too:

To help you find the best performing stocks and shares ISA, you might also like to read our guide on investment ISAs for more information.

Our stocks and shares isa comparison shows you which companies let you use your ISA allowance to invest with. It also shows you the number of funds you can choose from to build your investment ISA.

If you're thinking of investing in stocks and shares, our comparison table is a good way to find the best stocks and shares ISA for your needs.

You could earn more by putting your money in an investment ISA than you could by putting it in a cash ISA . But it's important to understand that you could also lose some or all of the money you invest too. That's because investing in stocks and shares is risky. The stock market is unpredictable and there are no guarantees.

Whether or not you should invest in a stocks and shares ISA depends on your financial circumstances, your savings goals and the amount of risk you're willing to take.

But with a stocks and shares ISA, you're investing your money in the stock market. You don't pay tax on the returns of your investments.

A cash ISA is a savings account, in which you earn interest but don't pay tax on the interest earned.

What is the difference between a cash ISA and an investment ISA?

You can either use all of your ISA allowance for a stocks and shares ISA or you can split it between different types of ISAs.

Over 18s in the UK get an ISA allowance of £20,000 per person (2021/22 tax year). You can only pay into one investment ISA per tax year. But you can open a new one each year.

An investment ISA is a stocks and shares investment account. This allows you to save and earn tax free returns on your savings thanks to the annual ISA allowance.

What investments can I use my ISA allowance for?

You can use your ISA allowance with any of the following investments:

Open Ended Investment Companies (OEICs)

Unit trusts

Investment trusts and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Offshore funds that invest in non-UK equities, bonds and other assets.

Before you decide on your investments, you should check the stocks and shares ISA performance tables. You'll find these on each investment company's website. But remember, just because they've performed well in the past, it doesn't mean they will in the future.

How to choose the best stocks and shares ISA for you

There are different types of ISA investment to choose from. When you're looking for the best investment ISA, your experience and knowledge of the stock market should be a factor.

If you don't know how to pick the right funds to invest your ISA in, or you're a beginner, then an investment fund might be the best option for you. This is controlled by a fund manager. They pool your money in with other investors' money, and control where it's invested. They'll choose what they believe are the best shares to invest in.

If you do know how you want to invest your ISA, then a self-select ISA might be best for you. With one of these, you can tailor your ISA stocks and shares investments. You can include individual shares and funds from a wide range of markets.

How long should I invest for?

Investing is for the long-term. If you decide to start a stock ISA or shares ISA, it's a good idea to invest for at least five years if you can. That's so that any bumps in the market have time to even out, and you don't lose money.

What do I have to pay for with an investment ISA?

With stocks and shares ISAs you'll have to pay for whichever platform you're using, and also for the funds you buy and sell. You might also have to pay a fund manager charge, and transfer fees if you move your stocks and shares ISA.

Watch out for charges, because they can eat into your investment returns.

What happens when I want to stop investing?

At some point, you might decide you don't want to take risks with your money anymore. For example, you might make this decision when you're coming up to retirement age. When this happens, you can transfer the money from your stock and shares ISA to a cash ISA.

It's better to do a transfer than withdraw the money. If you withdraw it, you'll lose the tax-free benefits.

A transfer can take a few weeks and you might have to pay a closing fee if your cash ISA is with a different provider.

Are there any specialist stocks and shares ISAs?

Yes. You, when you're thinking of getting a stocks & shares ISA, you could look into the following options:

junior stocks and shares ISA/child stocks and shares ISA

fidelity stocks and shares ISA.

Are ISAs the best way to maximise your savings interest?

You may be considering an ISA as way to maximise the interest you earn from your savings, as ISA interest is tax free.

However, saving money in an ISA is no longer the only way to earn tax-free interest.

The personal savings allowance lets you earn a set amount of money each tax year before you have to pay tax on your earnings, including your savings interest.

For example, in the 2021/22 tax year, the personal savings allowance lets you earn up to £1,000 (for basic-rate tax payers, £500 for higher-rate) without paying any tax.

This means that you will only pay tax on savings interest if the amount of interest you earn exceeds your starting rate for savings (if you earn under £17,500) and your personal savings allowance, and if your total income exceeds your personal allowance (£12,570 in the 2021/22 tax year).

For most savers, the interest you earn will therefore not be taxed. You could save your money in whatever account offers you the best deal without having to worry about paying tax on your earnings.

However, if you're likely to exceed your personal savings allowance, then an ISA can still be a great way of maximising the money you earn in interest.

