Explained: the government’s 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme

The 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme means first time or current homeowners looking to buy a house of up to £600,000 will need a deposit of just 5% per cent.

What is the 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme?

The mortgage guarantee scheme was announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in his latest Budget.

It means first-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house of up to £600,000 will need a deposit of just 5% per cent to secure a mortgage.

The government will guarantee the remaining 95% so that lenders are not at risk if the borrower cannot keep up their mortgage repayments.

Mr Sunak says he wants to get tens of thousands of people onto the property ladder and “turn generation rent into generation buy”.

Why is the 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme needed?

The scheme is part of a larger Covid-19 support package, worth £352bn.

High loan to value (LTV) mortgages, 95% LTV mortgages, have almost disappeared during the pandemic, in February 2021 there were just eight mortgage products offering an LTV of 95%.

The package includes other measures such as extending the furlough scheme and the Stamp Duty holiday as the UK economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic of 2020/ 2021.

Maria Fadeeva, mortgage director, Hoxton Property says: “The scheme is aimed at stimulating riskier lending to borrowers with smaller deposits by guaranteeing the loan repayment to the lenders.”

“This means lenders are more prepared to help those with small deposits because the government will guarantee up to a certain percentage of the price in case the buyer defaults.”

Can only first time buyers get a government-backed 95% LTV mortgage?

The scheme is also aimed at home-owners looking to move, who cannot afford more than a 5% deposit.

First-time buyers tend to struggle more with getting a mortgage because homeowners can use equity built up in a home to move or remortgage.

How difficult is it to get a 95% LTV mortgage if I am a first time buyer?

Getting a 95% LTV mortgage has become more of a challenge because of the pandemic.

Ms Fadeeva says the median salary for a full time employee in the UK is £31,461.

She explains: “With only 10% of the working population earning more than £62,589 per year, and household spending being £30,451 per annum it is easy to see that saving a considerable amount for a deposit takes a long time, leaving many to buy much later in life.”

Is this scheme the same as Help to Buy?

The latest scheme is similar to the Help to Buy Mortgage Guarantee scheme, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

An estimated 90,000 borrowers took advantage of HTB under which 10 lenders offered government-guaranteed 95% loans for borrowers able to put down a 5% deposit.

The other Help to Buy scheme, the Equity Loan allows first time buyers to get help with their deposit on a new build home via a government loan scheme.

In return for putting up a 5% deposit the government will chip in with another 20% (or 40% in London). In return the government own a percentage of the property until it is sold or the mortgage paid off.

How does the government 95% mortgage guarantee scheme work?