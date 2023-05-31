Yes, there are lots of mortgage deals available that allow you to fix your rates and monthly payments for 10 years.

You can apply for a 10 year fixed rate mortgage if you decide it is the best mortgage deal for your circumstances. The mortgage provider then looks at your finances to decide if you can afford it.

How to find the best 10 year fixed rate mortgage

Use this comparison, which only includes mortgages available in the UK with a fixed interest rate that lasts for 10 years.

Find 10 year fixed mortgage rates by checking:

The interest rate , which affects how much your payments cost for the next ten years

The loan to value (LTV) , i.e. the percentage of the property's value the mortgage covers

The fees and charges that you pay to take out the mortgage

You can use these mortgage deals to buy your first home, get a remortgage or move house.

Why get a 10 year fixed mortgage?

They come with an interest rate that will not change for 10 years. This means the amount you pay each month should not go up for a decade.

Even if the Bank of England base rate or your lender's standard variable rate (SVR) goes up, your mortgage payments remain the same.

This can make long term budgeting easier, especially if you would struggle to afford your monthly payment if it went up.

What are the drawbacks of a 10 year fixed rate mortgage?

The interest rate on a 10 year mortgage often starts off higher than other interest rate types. This means it might not be the best mortgage deal for you because you could end up with a more expensive mortgage if variable interest rates remain the same or go down.

You cannot switch to a cheaper deal until the end of the 10 year term unless you pay an early repayment charge. This can be very expensive, e.g. 3% of your mortgage balance.

What other fixed rate mortgages can you get?

You could get a shorter term fixed rate mortgage if 10 years is too long. If you want a cheaper mortgage, a shorter length could work out better for you. You can compare all fixed mortgages here or choose a deal with a rate fixed for:

Are all mortgage rates fixed?

No, if you do not want a fixed mortgage you could choose a different type of interest rate, including:

How to decide which type of interest rate is best

Where can I find the best 10 year fixed mortgage rates?

If you've decided a 10 year fixed rate mortgage is right for you, the next thing to do is to compare the deals on offer. How much you will pay will also depend on current mortgage interest rates and how expensive, or cheap, they are.

The best fixed rate mortgage for you will be one you can afford over the duration of the mortgage so you need to look at all the costs including any fees and interest payments. There is a lot of competition in the mortgage market so make sure you compare providers and offers before you sign on the dotted line.

10 year fixed rate mortgage FAQs

Q Where can I find mortgages with shorter fixed terms? A You can use our fixed rate mortgages comparison, which includes deals for one, two, three, five and ten years. Q What happens at the end of the ten year term? A You then pay the lender's standard variable rate, which is usually higher. But you could switch to a new deal with a better rate. Q Can I pay off my mortgage before the ten year term ends? A Yes, but you are usually charged a fee to repay your mortgage or switch it to a new deal before the fixed rate ends. Q Are there ten year fixed rate buy to let mortgages? A Yes, some buy to let deals come with 10 year fixed rates. You can compare buy to let mortgages here. Q Will applying for a mortgage affect my credit rating? A Yes, every application for credit you make appears on your credit record, so avoid applying for several. Here is how your credit history works.

About our mortgage comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include ten year fixed rate mortgages from every lender in the UK. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 27 January, 2021