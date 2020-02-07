Why use an international transfer to send money to Canada?

Sending money to Canada from the UK through an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than transferring funds through your bank.

You could use an international money transfer for the following reasons:

buying a property in Canada

paying for your child’s education if they study in Canada

transferring your pension to a Canadian company

What transfer options do you have?

Depending on the company you choose, you can transfer money to Canada in three ways:

online

over the phone

in a branch

Use this comparison to find a company that offers the method you prefer. Transfers usually take three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster service for an extra fee.

Are there any hidden costs?

Yes, there can be. Most transfer companies offer an exchange rate that ensures that their costs are covered. Others offer lower exchange rates but charge fees, the main one being the commission, which covers the administrative costs of sending your money abroad.

What’s the best way to send money to Canada?

Get quotes from as many companies as possible to find the best deal. Ask each one whether they offer better exchange rates if you send more than a certain amount – for example, you may get a higher rate if you transfer over £5,000.

You need to complete a transfer company’s online form, because they do not usually advertise their exchange rates. You are then emailed a personalised quote, which includes:

the amount you want to send

the exchange rate and amount of money you’ll get in Canadian dollars

the cost of any transfer fees

What if I need to make regular money transfers to Canada?