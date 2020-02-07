<Money Transfers

You can transfer money to Canada from the UK in a safe and affordable way by using one of these companies. Compare transfer fees and options to send money online or by phone.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

How to transfer money to Canada from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Why use an international transfer to send money to Canada?

Sending money to Canada from the UK through an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than transferring funds through your bank. 

You could use an international money transfer for the following reasons:

  • buying a property in Canada

  • paying for your child’s education if they study in Canada

  • transferring your pension to a Canadian company

What transfer options do you have?

Depending on the company you choose, you can transfer money to Canada in three ways:

  • online

  • over the phone

  • in a branch

Use this comparison to find a company that offers the method you prefer. Transfers usually take three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster service for an extra fee.

How international money transfers work

Are there any hidden costs?

Yes, there can be. Most transfer companies offer an exchange rate that ensures that their costs are covered. Others offer lower exchange rates but charge fees, the main one being the commission, which covers the administrative costs of sending your money abroad.

What’s the best way to send money to Canada?

Get quotes from as many companies as possible to find the best deal. Ask each one whether they offer better exchange rates if you send more than a certain amount – for example, you may get a higher rate if you transfer over £5,000. 

You need to complete a transfer company’s online form, because they do not usually advertise their exchange rates. You are then emailed a personalised quote, which includes:

  • the amount you want to send

  • the exchange rate and amount of money you’ll get in Canadian dollars 

  • the cost of any transfer fees

What if I need to make regular money transfers to Canada?

Our comparison highlights companies that offer a regular transfer facility, which is helpful if you need to make several transfers to the same account. Setting up regular transfers could also result in cheaper rates.

More reasons to use an international money transfer

Money transfer to Canada FAQs

About our money transfers to Canada comparison

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

