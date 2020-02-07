You can transfer money to Canada from the UK in a safe and affordable way by using one of these companies. Compare transfer fees and options to send money online or by phone.
Get a quote
Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that’s right for you.
2
Open an account
Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.
Sending money to Canada from the UK through an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than transferring funds through your bank.
You could use an international money transfer for the following reasons:
buying a property in Canada
paying for your child’s education if they study in Canada
transferring your pension to a Canadian company
Depending on the company you choose, you can transfer money to Canada in three ways:
online
over the phone
in a branch
Use this comparison to find a company that offers the method you prefer. Transfers usually take three to five working days, but some companies offer a faster service for an extra fee.
Yes, there can be. Most transfer companies offer an exchange rate that ensures that their costs are covered. Others offer lower exchange rates but charge fees, the main one being the commission, which covers the administrative costs of sending your money abroad.
Get quotes from as many companies as possible to find the best deal. Ask each one whether they offer better exchange rates if you send more than a certain amount – for example, you may get a higher rate if you transfer over £5,000.
You need to complete a transfer company’s online form, because they do not usually advertise their exchange rates. You are then emailed a personalised quote, which includes:
the amount you want to send
the exchange rate and amount of money you’ll get in Canadian dollars
the cost of any transfer fees
Our comparison highlights companies that offer a regular transfer facility, which is helpful if you need to make several transfers to the same account. Setting up regular transfers could also result in cheaper rates.
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, some transfer companies let you do this with a forward contract transfer.
Because they deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another), then offer you a personalised rate.
It depends. Some transfer companies only let you send money to a bank account in your own name. Check before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company’s operational money, so you have a better chance of getting your money back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Canada. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
