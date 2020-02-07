<Money Transfers

Send money to Spain for less

Sending funds to Spain from the UK can be costly. Compare these money transfer services to find the one that provides the best exchange rate and fees.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Spain from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Why use an international money transfer service?

An international money transfer service could save you money compared to using your bank. Banks charge a SWIFT transfer fee of around £20, while a money transfer service usually charges a lot less.

What are single and regular payments?

Single payments let you send one-off transfers, while regular payments let you set up several money transfers over a set term, such as six months. 

If you schedule regular payments, you can agree on an exchange rate beforehand and use it for each transfer you make. This means you would know the cost of each transfer in advance. 

Our comparison shows companies that let you arrange regular or single money transfers or both.

How to get the best money transfer to Spain

Compare deals and write down how much it costs to send the euros you want to Spain, including transfer fees, then choose the cheapest. 

To find the best deal, look at:

  • The transfer fee: this is the cost of making a single transfer – shop around, as some companies have no fee, but others charge up to £7

  • The exchange rate: this tells you how many euros you get in exchange for each pound you send – for example, an exchange rate of 1.2 turns £1 into €1.20

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Last updated: 27 May 2022