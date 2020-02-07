Sending funds to Spain from the UK can be costly. Compare these money transfer services to find the one that provides the best exchange rate and fees.
An international money transfer service could save you money compared to using your bank. Banks charge a SWIFT transfer fee of around £20, while a money transfer service usually charges a lot less.
Single payments let you send one-off transfers, while regular payments let you set up several money transfers over a set term, such as six months.
If you schedule regular payments, you can agree on an exchange rate beforehand and use it for each transfer you make. This means you would know the cost of each transfer in advance.
Our comparison shows companies that let you arrange regular or single money transfers or both.
Compare deals and write down how much it costs to send the euros you want to Spain, including transfer fees, then choose the cheapest.
To find the best deal, look at:
The transfer fee: this is the cost of making a single transfer – shop around, as some companies have no fee, but others charge up to £7
The exchange rate: this tells you how many euros you get in exchange for each pound you send – for example, an exchange rate of 1.2 turns £1 into €1.20
It depends. A standard transfer can take one to three working days, but some companies offer same-day or next-day delivery for a fee.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Because they specialise in sending money abroad. As a result, they have access to cheaper rates for international payments, which means it costs you less, too.
Transfer fees cover the administrative costs of sending money abroad.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company’s operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Spain. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.More on using international transfers
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Find out what international money transfers are
Last updated: 27 May 2022