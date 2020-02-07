How to get the best money transfer to Kenya

When you’re searching for the best deal to send money to Kenya, consider:

the transfer fee – the amount you’re charged to make a single transfer to Kenya

the exchange rate – how many Kenyan shillings you get for each pound you transfer

whether you could save money by arranging multiple transfers – some companies offer a discount when you schedule several transfers at once

Use this comparison to check the transfer fee from each online money transfer company. You’ll need to get a quote to see the exchange rate you’ll be offered. Note that if a company doesn’t charge a transfer fee, it’s because it builds its operational costs into its exchange rate instead.

Should I use my bank instead?

Only transfer through your bank if you can guarantee that doing so is going to save you money on your transfer. Often, it won’t.

Here are the main differences between using your bank or an international money transfer service to send your money abroad:

Using your bank : your money is sent using a SWIFT transfer, which costs around £20. You can only make a SWIFT transfer from a current account or savings account with the same bank

Using a money transfer company: you may have to pay a transfer fee of up to £7, or you may be offered a slightly less favourable exchange rate. Unlike a SWIFT transfer, you can transfer money from a current account at any bank