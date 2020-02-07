<Money Transfers

Send money to Kenya for less

Need to transfer money to Kenya? Compare the rates, services, and fees of leading providers to find the right option at the most competitive price.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Kenya from the UK

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

4 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

How to get the best money transfer to Kenya

When you’re searching for the best deal to send money to Kenya, consider:

  • the transfer fee – the amount you’re charged to make a single transfer to Kenya

  • the exchange rate – how many Kenyan shillings you get for each pound you transfer

  • whether you could save money by arranging multiple transfers – some companies offer a discount when you schedule several transfers at once

Use this comparison to check the transfer fee from each online money transfer company. You’ll need to get a quote to see the exchange rate you’ll be offered. Note that if a company doesn’t charge a transfer fee, it’s because it builds its operational costs into its exchange rate instead.

Get more information on money transfers

Should I use my bank instead?

Only transfer through your bank if you can guarantee that doing so is going to save you money on your transfer. Often, it won’t.

Here are the main differences between using your bank or an international money transfer service to send your money abroad:

  • Using your bank: your money is sent using a SWIFT transfer, which costs around £20. You can only make a SWIFT transfer from a current account or savings account with the same bank

  • Using a money transfer company: you may have to pay a transfer fee of up to £7, or you may be offered a slightly less favourable exchange rate. Unlike a SWIFT transfer, you can transfer money from a current account at any bank

It’s usually cheaper to use a money transfer service rather than your bank, but make sure you compare as many companies as possible to find the best deal.

Should you use a money transfer service?

Money transfers to Kenya FAQs

About our money transfers to Kenya comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Bangladesh

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Russia

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Money transfer to UAE

Last updated: 24 May 2022