More from money transfers
When you’re searching for the best deal to send money to Kenya, consider:
the transfer fee – the amount you’re charged to make a single transfer to Kenya
the exchange rate – how many Kenyan shillings you get for each pound you transfer
whether you could save money by arranging multiple transfers – some companies offer a discount when you schedule several transfers at once
Use this comparison to check the transfer fee from each online money transfer company. You’ll need to get a quote to see the exchange rate you’ll be offered. Note that if a company doesn’t charge a transfer fee, it’s because it builds its operational costs into its exchange rate instead.
Only transfer through your bank if you can guarantee that doing so is going to save you money on your transfer. Often, it won’t.
Here are the main differences between using your bank or an international money transfer service to send your money abroad:
Using your bank: your money is sent using a SWIFT transfer, which costs around £20. You can only make a SWIFT transfer from a current account or savings account with the same bank
Using a money transfer company: you may have to pay a transfer fee of up to £7, or you may be offered a slightly less favourable exchange rate. Unlike a SWIFT transfer, you can transfer money from a current account at any bank
It’s usually cheaper to use a money transfer service rather than your bank, but make sure you compare as many companies as possible to find the best deal.
Some money transfer companies use the transfer fee to cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad. Others build their costs into their exchange rates.
Money transfer services protect your funds until they’ve been sent to your receiving bank account in Kenya.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Companies deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to offer you a personalised rate.
Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20. This usually works out more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies.
Last updated: 24 May 2022