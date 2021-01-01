You can send your money to a French account in the following ways:

Using a money transfer company : Set up an account online and send money abroad anytime. If you need to send money on a weekend, the transfer may get processed on the following working day.

Using your bank: Send money abroad with funds from your bank account using a SWIFT transfer process. You can only make this type of transfer during your bank's normal working hours.

The cost of sending money to France depends on which method you choose.

For example, SWIFT transfer fees can cost around £20, but a money transfer service can cost up to £5.

To find the cheapest deal, compare how much it costs to send your money to France. This includes the amount of money that is exchanged and any transfer fees.

What is the fastest way to send money to France?

A money transfer company could let you send money to France on the same day, or offer next day delivery, though these options often cost you more.

A standard money transfer can take between one and three working days, and you will only need to pay one fee.

If your transfer to France is urgent, check your chosen transfer company can offer a same day or next day delivery before you set up an account.

Money transfers to France FAQs

Q How long does a money transfer take? A It usually takes between one and three working days for your money to arrive overseas, but you may have the option to pay extra for a faster delivery time. Q How safe are money transfer companies? A They are FCA regulated, which means they are responsible for protecting your funds until they have been sent to the receiving account. Q Is a money transfer cheaper than using my bank? A Banks charge a SWIFT transfer fee of around £20 to send your money, but most money transfer companies have much cheaper transfer fees. Q Can I set up more than one transfer at a time? A Most money transfer companies offer a regular payment service, which lets you set up multiple transfers at one time. Q Can I send money to a French account in my name? A Yes, but you still need the receiving bank account details and bank SWIFT code. Find bank SWIFT codes here.

About our money transfers to France comparison