Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.
Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged.
There are usually several options when sending money to Europe:
Standard transfer: takes between two and five working days
Same-day transfer: gets your money to your chosen destination within 24 hours, but usually comes with a fee that varies by company
Regular payment facility: this could offer a better rate, but you usually have to send a minimum amount, such as £500, each month to qualify
Here are some ways to help you find the best money transfer deal:
Get as many quotes as possible: the more you get, the better the chance of finding the best rate available
Ask how much you need to send to get a better exchange rate: for example, some companies offer better rates for transfers over £5,000
Consider companies that charge transfer fees: they may offer a better exchange rate compared to free-transfer companies
Use this comparison to find a transfer company with the cheapest charge for a single transfer. You can find the best deal by comparing as many rates as possible.
Most money transfer companies do not advertise their exchange rates, so to get a personalised quote, you need to complete an online form. You get your quote by email. It includes:
Confirmation of the amount you want to send
the currency exchange rate the company will offer you
A breakdown of any charges for sending your money
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison.
Yes, some transfer companies let you do this in an arrangement known as a forward contract transfer.
Because they deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to come up with a personalised rate.
It depends. Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company’s operational money, so you have a better chance of getting your money back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers across Europe. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 27 May 2022