Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

How to transfer money to Europe from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

Compare another type of money transfer

What are your options for money transfers to Europe?

There are usually several options when sending money to Europe:

  • Standard transfer: takes between two and five working days

  • Same-day transfer: gets your money to your chosen destination within 24 hours, but usually comes with a fee that varies by company

  • Regular payment facility: this could offer a better rate, but you usually have to send a minimum amount, such as £500, each month to qualify

Tips on getting the best deal

Here are some ways to help you find the best money transfer deal:

  • Get as many quotes as possible: the more you get, the better the chance of finding the best rate available 

  • Ask how much you need to send to get a better exchange rate: for example, some companies offer better rates for transfers over £5,000

  • Consider companies that charge transfer fees: they may offer a better exchange rate compared to free-transfer companies

How to get the best money transfer deal

How to find the best money transfer to Europe

Use this comparison to find a transfer company with the cheapest charge for a single transfer. You can find the best deal by comparing as many rates as possible. 

Most money transfer companies do not advertise their exchange rates, so to get a personalised quote, you need to complete an online form. You get your quote by email. It includes:

  • Confirmation of the amount you want to send

  • the currency exchange rate the company will offer you

  • A breakdown of any charges for sending your money

How money transfers work

Money transfer to Europe FAQs

About our money transfers to Europe comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Last updated: 27 May 2022