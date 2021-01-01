You can send money to Belgium using your bank, but it could be cheaper to use an online money transfer company.

Your bank could charge you around £20 to make a single payment abroad, but money transfer companies usually charge much less.

To help you find the deal that suits your transfer needs, think about:

1. How much you want to transfer: Some companies set a minimum transfer amount, meaning you can only use them if you transfer a large amount, e.g. over £2,000. 2. When you want the money to arrive: Most transfers take one to three working days, but some companies offer a same day or next day service for an extra fee.

After you have decided what your money transfer requirements are, you can start shopping around for the best deal.

How to work out the best deal

A money transfer deal is calculated using:

The transfer fee : This is the cost of sending one transfer to Belgium.

The exchange rate: This tells you how many euros you get for each pound you send. The better the exchange rate, the more you get for your money.

Some transfer companies offer free transfers to Belgium, but offset this saving by giving you a lower exchange rate.

To find the best deal, compare the total cost of sending the amount of euros you need to Belgium, including the transfer fee, then choose the cheapest one.

How much can you send?

The amount varies depending on the company you use, but it is possible to remit money to Belgium to make a large purchase, e.g. to buy a property.

Make sure you choose a transfer company that lets you send the amount you need to make your purchase before setting up an account with them.

Money transfers to Belgium FAQs

Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q How long does a money transfer take? A It usually takes between one and three working days for your money to arrive overseas, but you may have the option to pay extra for a faster delivery time. Q How do I choose the best money transfer provider? A Use this comparison to find the cheapest transfer fee, but also consider the exchange rate when choosing the best deal. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q How safe are money transfer companies? A They are FCA regulated, which means they are responsible for protecting your funds until they have been sent to the receiving account.

About our money transfers to Belgium comparison